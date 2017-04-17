Orkitis (Orchitis) - Presentasi Kasus

Presentasi Kasus ORCHITIS Pembimbing : dr. Bagus Taufiqur R, Sp.U ., MARS Pendamping : dr. Richard S.Nelson dr. Corry Chri...
Pendahuluan Orchitis  salah satu kondisi akut skroltalis yang terjadi reaksi inflamasi akut dari testis sekunder terhada...
Pemaparan Kasus Identitas Pasien Nama : Tn. NS Usia : 30 Tahun Tanggal Lahir : 17 September 1987 No RM : 09 80 43 96 ...
Anamnesis Keluhan Utama Pasien datang dengan keluhan nyeri pada buah zakar sebelah kiri. Riwayat Penyakit Sekarang Tn. NS...
Anamnesis Riwayat Penyakit Sekarang Keluhan lain yang pasien rasakan  sedikit nyeri saat berkemih ,cairan atau sekret ya...
Anamnesis Riwayat pengobatan: Pasien belum berobat untuk keluhanya saat ini. Riwayat kesehatan/ penyakit: Pasien belum p...
Pemeriksaan Fisik Status Generalis Keadaan umum : Tampak sakit sedang Kesadaran : Composmentis, GCS E4 M6 V5 Tanda Vital T...
Pemeriksaan Generalis Kepala : Normocephal Mata : Konjungtiva anemis (-/-) sclera ikterik (-/-) Hidunga : Tampak simetris ...
Pemeriksaan Generalis Paru-paru Inspeksi : Pergerakan dinding dada simetris, tidak terlihat luka, kulit kemerahan atau pen...
Pemeriksaan Generalis Abdomen Inspeksi : Datar Auskultasi : Bising usus (+) normal Perkusi : Timpani pada seluruh kuadr...
Status Lokalis Look: Scrotum terlihat eritem,bengkak (+). Pus / sekret (-) Jejas / benjolan pada scrotum (-) . Transilu...
Pemeriksaan Penunjang Darah Lengkap Hasil Nilai Rujukan Leukosit 12* 5 – 10 ribu /uL Hemoglobin 15 13 – 17,5 g/dL Trombosi...
Urine Lengkap Kimia Urine Nama Test Hasil Nilai Rujukan Warna Kuning Kuning Kejernihan Jernih Jernih pH 6.0 5.0 - 8.0 Bera...
Pemeriksaan Penunjang USG Testis Testis Sinistra: Besar normal, tekstur homogeny dengan densitas lebih hipoechoik Testis...
Diagnosis Diagnosis 1. Orchitis 2. Infeksi Saluran Kemih Diagnosis Banding 1. Epididimitis 2. Torsio testis 3. Hernia scro...
Tatalaksana Medikamentosa 1. IVFD RL 20 tpm 2. Cefotaxime 2 x 1 gr Inj 3. Doxycyline 2x 100mg P.O 4. Ketorolac 2x 40mg Inj...
Prognosis Ad Vitam : ad Bonam Ad Fungtionam : ad Bonam Ad Sanationam : ad Bonam
Pembahasan Kasus Subjektif Laki-laki , 30 th KU: Nyeri pada buah zakar sebelah kiri 4 hari SMRS Dirasakan berdenyut & t...
Pembahasan Kasus Objektif TTV  dalam batas normal PF generalis  terdapat nyeri tekan pada kuadran kiri bawah (+) Stat...
Pembahasan Kasus Definisi Orkitis  Orchitis merupakan kondisi reaksi inflamasi akut pada testis akibat infeksi Jalur ut...
Anatomi & Fisiologi Testis merupakan organ kelamin pria, terletak dalam scrotum Testis akan turun sekitar umur janin 7 b...
Epidemiologi Pada tahun 2002, epididimitis atau orkitis menyumbang 1 diantara 144 kunjungan rawat jalan (0,69 persen) pad...
Etiologi Virus adalah penyebab orkitis paling sering Orkitis parotiditis adalah infeksi virus yang sering terjadi 20-30...
Gejala Klinis Demam tinggi Takikardia Mual dan muntah Myalgia Sakit kepala Penderita merasakan tidak nyaman duduk K...
Pemeriksaan Fisik 1. Pembesaran testis dan skrotum. 2. Skrotum eritematus 3. Terasa hangat pada palpasi 4. Konsistensi tes...
Pemeriksaan Penunjang 1. Diagnosis orchitis lebih dapat ditegakkan dari anamnesis dan pemeriksaan fisik. 2. Pemeriksaan la...
Diagnosis Banding Trojian TH, Lishnak TS, Heiman D. Epididymitis and orchitis: an overview. Am Fam Physician. 2009 Apr 1. ...
Diagnosis Banding Epididimitis Torsio Testis
Penatalaksanaan Secara umum adalah bersifat suportif Sebagian besar pasien orchitis akan sembuh spontan dalam 3- 10 hari...
Penatalaksanaan Pada umumnya dapat rawat jalan Tindak rawat inap dianjurkan apabila : 1. Pasien dengan infeksi yang bera...
Komplikasi & Prognosis Atrofi testis. Sampai dengan 60% dari testis yang terkena menunjukkan beberapa derajat atrofi test...
Pembahasan Kasus Diagnosis kerja orchitis ditegakkan dengan anamnesis dan pemeriksaan fisik. Di dapatkan bahwa pasien pa...
Kesimpulan Orkitis adalah peradangan pada testis. Jalur utama infeksi adalah hematogen dan virus adalah organisme penyeba...
Daftar Pustaka 1. Tae bum , Hum Byeong , Kim jae , dkk . 2012. Clinical Features of Mumps Orchitis in Vaccinated Postpuber...
Terima Kasih
  1. 1. Presentasi Kasus ORCHITIS Pembimbing : dr. Bagus Taufiqur R, Sp.U ., MARS Pendamping : dr. Richard S.Nelson dr. Corry Christina Oleh : dr. Aris Rahmanda PROGRAM INTERSHIP DOKTER INDONESIA RSUD KOTA BEKASI 2017
  2. 2. Pendahuluan Orchitis  salah satu kondisi akut skroltalis yang terjadi reaksi inflamasi akut dari testis sekunder terhadap infeksi. Sebagian besar kasus berhubungan dengan infeksi virus mumps. Komplikasi yang dapat terjadi pada pasien dengan orchitis  dapat terjadinya atrofi testis  gangguan infertilitas
  3. 3. Pemaparan Kasus Identitas Pasien Nama : Tn. NS Usia : 30 Tahun Tanggal Lahir : 17 September 1987 No RM : 09 80 43 96 Alamat : Jl. Tomang Banjir Kanal Ruangan : Tulip
  4. 4. Anamnesis Keluhan Utama Pasien datang dengan keluhan nyeri pada buah zakar sebelah kiri. Riwayat Penyakit Sekarang Tn. NS, 30 tahun datang dengan keluhan utama nyeri pada buah zakar sebelah kiri yang dirasakan memberat sejak 4 hari SMRS. Nyeri dirasakan berdenyut dan terdapat penjalaran ke perut bagian kiri bawah. Nyeri dirasakan terus-menerus. Nyeri dirasakan diperberat apabila tersentuh dan diperingan dengan istirahat. Dari skala 1-10, pasien merasakan nyeri ada di angka 5.
  5. 5. Anamnesis Riwayat Penyakit Sekarang Keluhan lain yang pasien rasakan  sedikit nyeri saat berkemih ,cairan atau sekret yang keluar dari penis (-) Keluhan frekuensi berkemih meningkat, rasa tidak lampias saat berkemih (-) Keluhan demam dirasakan pasien dimulai pada 1 minggu sebelumnya disertai dengan bengkak pada pipi kiri. Demam berlangsung secara terus menerus. Penurunan berat badan, mual atau muntah disangkal oleh pasien. Riwayat berhubungan seksual selain dengan pasangan disangkal oleh pasien.
  6. 6. Anamnesis Riwayat pengobatan: Pasien belum berobat untuk keluhanya saat ini. Riwayat kesehatan/ penyakit: Pasien belum pernah mengalami keluhan seperti ini sebelumnya. Riwayat keluarga: Tidak ada keluarga pasien yang mengalami keluhan yang sama seperti pasien Riwayat pekerjaan: Pasien bekerja sebagai karyawan swasata di Jakarta.
  7. 7. Pemeriksaan Fisik Status Generalis Keadaan umum : Tampak sakit sedang Kesadaran : Composmentis, GCS E4 M6 V5 Tanda Vital Tekanan darah : 116/70 mmHg Nadi : 80 kali/menit, Isi Kuat, Cukup Respirasi : 20 kali/menit Suhu : 36,3 0C BB : 72 Kg
  8. 8. Pemeriksaan Generalis Kepala : Normocephal Mata : Konjungtiva anemis (-/-) sclera ikterik (-/-) Hidunga : Tampak simetris kanan dan kiri, tidak tampak masa, secret hidung (-) Telinga : Tampak simetris kanan dan kiri, tidak terdapat masa ataupun cairan yg keluar Mulut : Faring hiperemis (-), tonsil T1-T1 Hiperemis (-) Leher : Pembesaran KGB a/r Coli (-) JVP Normal
  9. 9. Pemeriksaan Generalis Paru-paru Inspeksi : Pergerakan dinding dada simetris, tidak terlihat luka, kulit kemerahan atau penonjolan Palpasi : Tidak teraba kelainan dan masa pada seluruh lapang paru. Fremitus taktil dan vocal statis dan dinamis kanan kiri. Perkusi : Terdengar sonor pada kedua hemithorax Auskultasi : Suara dasar napas vesicular di lapang paru kanan, rhonki -/- ,Wheezing -/- Jantung Inspeksi : Iktus cordis tidak terlihat Palpasi : Iktus cordis sulit di tentukan Perkusi : Kardiomegali (-) Auskultasi : Bunyi jantung I-II regular, gallop (-) murmur (-)
  10. 10. Pemeriksaan Generalis Abdomen Inspeksi : Datar Auskultasi : Bising usus (+) normal Perkusi : Timpani pada seluruh kuadran Palpasi : Nyeri tekan ulu hati (-), nyeri tekan suprapubic (-),nyeri tekan pada kuadran kiri bawah (+) Ekstremitas Akral hangat pada ekstremitas atas dan bawah kanan kiri Udem negative pada ekstremitas atas dan bawah kanan kiri
  11. 11. Status Lokalis Look: Scrotum terlihat eritem,bengkak (+). Pus / sekret (-) Jejas / benjolan pada scrotum (-) . Transiluminasi negative. Feel: Scrotum sinistra  nyeri saat palpasi KGB teraba (-) , Benjolan di scrotum/ inguinal (-) . Move: Scrotum nyeri pada saat digerakan. Pasien merasa lebih nyaman bila posisi scrotum di tinggikan (Phren sign positif). Reflex cremaster (+)
  12. 12. Pemeriksaan Penunjang Darah Lengkap Hasil Nilai Rujukan Leukosit 12* 5 – 10 ribu /uL Hemoglobin 15 13 – 17,5 g/dL Trombosit 202 150 -450 ribu/uL Hematokrit 46.7 % Fungsi Ginjal Ureum 23 20 – 4- mg/dL Kreatinin 0,95 0.5 – 1,5 mg/dL Na 136 135-145 mmol/L K 3,3 3.4-5.0 mmol/L Cl 94 94-111mmol/L
  13. 13. Urine Lengkap Kimia Urine Nama Test Hasil Nilai Rujukan Warna Kuning Kuning Kejernihan Jernih Jernih pH 6.0 5.0 - 8.0 Berat Jenis 1005 1005-1030 Albumin Urine Negatif Negatif Glukosa Negatif Negatif Keton Negatif Negatif Urobilinogen 0.2 0.1 – 1 UE Bilirubin Negatif Negatif Darah Samar Negatif Negatif Leukosit Esterase Negatif Negatif Nitrit Negatif Negatif Mikroskopis Urine Eritrosit 0 – 2 < = 2 / lpb Leukosit 0 – 5 < = 5 / lpb Silinder Negatif Negatif Epitel Gepeng (+) Gepeng (+) Kristal Negatif Negatif
  14. 14. Pemeriksaan Penunjang USG Testis Testis Sinistra: Besar normal, tekstur homogeny dengan densitas lebih hipoechoik Testis Dextra: Besar normal, tekstur homogeny, densitas normal Epididimis Sinistra: Vascular lebih lebar dibandingkan sinistra Kesan: Orchitis sinistra
  15. 15. Diagnosis Diagnosis 1. Orchitis 2. Infeksi Saluran Kemih Diagnosis Banding 1. Epididimitis 2. Torsio testis 3. Hernia scrotalis
  16. 16. Tatalaksana Medikamentosa 1. IVFD RL 20 tpm 2. Cefotaxime 2 x 1 gr Inj 3. Doxycyline 2x 100mg P.O 4. Ketorolac 2x 40mg Inj IV 5. Ranitidine 2x150mg Inj IV Non Medikamentosa 1. Tirah baring, dengan posisi scrotum lebih di tinggikan 2. Kompres dengan air hangat atau dingin bila di perlukan 3. Makan makanan tinggi kandungan gizi 4. Jaga kebersihan area genitalia
  17. 17. Prognosis Ad Vitam : ad Bonam Ad Fungtionam : ad Bonam Ad Sanationam : ad Bonam
  18. 18. Pembahasan Kasus Subjektif Laki-laki , 30 th KU: Nyeri pada buah zakar sebelah kiri 4 hari SMRS Dirasakan berdenyut & terus menerus  penjalaran ke perut kiri bawah Diperberat  tersentuh, Diperingan  diistirahatkan Skala nyeri  5/10 Sedikit nyeri saat kencing (+) Sekret/ cairan dari penis (-) Peningkatan berkemih, rasa tidak lampias (-) Demam 1 minggu SMRS dan bengkak pada pipi kiri  gondongan (+)
  19. 19. Pembahasan Kasus Objektif TTV  dalam batas normal PF generalis  terdapat nyeri tekan pada kuadran kiri bawah (+) Status lokalis 1. Scrotum kemerahan (+) , sedikit bengkak dan 2. Tidak ada pus/ sekret pada meatus uretra externa 3. Tidak ada jejas / benjolan 4. Transiluminasi (-) 5. Nyeri saat palpasi (+) 6. Phren sign (+) 7. Reflex cremaster (+)
  20. 20. Pembahasan Kasus Definisi Orkitis  Orchitis merupakan kondisi reaksi inflamasi akut pada testis akibat infeksi Jalur utama infeksi  hematogen Virus adalah organisme penyebab orkitis yang paling sering Tahap akut  gambaran klinis yang dominan  onset yang mendadak, respon inflamasi pada testis, peningkatan suhu tubuh ( 36-40oC ) dan derajat keluhan klinis yang bervariasi dari keluhan umum. Pada pasien dengan usia yang lebih tua terkena  kemungkinan terjadinya komplikasi dapat lebih sering terjadi
  21. 21. Anatomi & Fisiologi Testis merupakan organ kelamin pria, terletak dalam scrotum Testis akan turun sekitar umur janin 7 bulan  scrotum melalui canalis inguinalis dibawah pengaruh hormon testosterone dari testis Testis berperan pada sistem reproduksi dan sistem endokrin Fungsi testis: Spermatogenesis terjadi dalam tubulus seminiferus, diatur FSH dan Sekresi
  22. 22. Epidemiologi Pada tahun 2002, epididimitis atau orkitis menyumbang 1 diantara 144 kunjungan rawat jalan (0,69 persen) pada laki-laki berusia 18-50 tahun Infeksi orchitis sendiri jarang terjadi dan umumnya berhubungan dengan infeksi virus mumps Dibandingkan dengan era sebelum vaksin, usia rata-rata terjadinya infeksi adalah lebih tua, dengan infeksi yang terjadi terutama pada remaja yang lebih tua dan muda dewasa . Usia yang lebih tua pada infeksi mumps  dikaitkan dengan risiko yang lebih tinggi terjadinya komplikasi terutama orchitis Insiden gondongan / mumps orchitis telah menurun secara dramatis sejak diperkenalkannya program vaksinasi anak. Trojian TH, Lishnak TS, Heiman D. Epididymitis and orchitis: an overview. Am Fam Physician. 2009 Apr 1. 79(7):583-7.
  23. 23. Etiologi Virus adalah penyebab orkitis paling sering Orkitis parotiditis adalah infeksi virus yang sering terjadi 20-30 % kasus parotiditis (gondongan/mumps) pada orang dewasa terjadi bersamaan dengan orkitis terjadi bilateral pada 15 % pria dengan orkitis paroditis Etiologi orchitis akut 1. Viral: mumps orchitis paling sering. Coxsackievirus A, varisela dan echoviral infeksi langka. 2. Bakteri dan infeksi piogenik: E. coli, Klebsiella, Pseudomonas, Staphylococcus dan spesies Streptococcus tidak biasa. 3. Granulomatous: sifilis, TBC, kusta, Actinomyces spp. dan penyakit jamur jarang terjadi Terry, Nataisa. ( 2016, September 4). Orchitis. Medscape. Retrieved 3 February 2017 from http://emedicine.medscape.com/article/777456-overview#a1
  24. 24. Gejala Klinis Demam tinggi Takikardia Mual dan muntah Myalgia Sakit kepala Penderita merasakan tidak nyaman duduk Kadang penderita mengeluh sakit gondongan sebelumnya Ketidaknyamanan ringan pada testiskular Edema hingga nyeri di daerah testiskular Terbentuk edema/bengkak dalam waktu sekitar 4 hingga 6 hari Gejala infeksi saluran kemih bagian bawah, Sekitar 70% orchitis yang disebabkan oleh gondongan bersifat unilateral Sekitar 30% dapat menyebabkan keterlibatan skrotum kontralateral dalam 1-9 hari Terry, Nataisa. ( 2016, September 4). Orchitis. Medscape. Retrieved 3 February 2017 from http://emedicine.medscape.com/article/777456-overview#a1
  25. 25. Pemeriksaan Fisik 1. Pembesaran testis dan skrotum. 2. Skrotum eritematus 3. Terasa hangat pada palpasi 4. Konsistensi testis yang mengalami pembengkakan 5. Palpasi KGB Inguinal 6. Pemeriksaan Phren Sign 7. Pemeriksaan reflex cremaster
  26. 26. Pemeriksaan Penunjang 1. Diagnosis orchitis lebih dapat ditegakkan dari anamnesis dan pemeriksaan fisik. 2. Pemeriksaan laboratorium darah . 3. Pemeriksaan Urinalisis. 4. Pemeriksaan pewarnaan gram dan kultur dari sekret uretra. 5. USG Testis, terutama dengan USG Doppler. Trojian TH, Lishnak TS, Heiman D. Epididymitis and orchitis: an overview. Am Fam Physician. 2009 Apr 1. 79(7):583-7.
  27. 27. Diagnosis Banding Trojian TH, Lishnak TS, Heiman D. Epididymitis and orchitis: an overview. Am Fam Physician. 2009 Apr 1. 79(7):583-7.
  28. 28. Diagnosis Banding Epididimitis Torsio Testis
  29. 29. Penatalaksanaan Secara umum adalah bersifat suportif Sebagian besar pasien orchitis akan sembuh spontan dalam 3- 10 hari  kecuali penyebab utama bakteri Pengobatan berfokus padaatasi infeksi, meringankan gejala, mencegah penularan, dan mengurangi komplikasi yang dapat terjadi  Jika terdapat infeksi gonore atau klamidia (usia 14-35th) 1. Ceftriaxone  dosis tunggal  250mg IM 2. Doxycycline  2x100mg  10 hari 3. Azitromisin  dosis tunggal  1gram P.O 4. Levofloxacin  1x500mg P.O  10 hari Trojian TH, Lishnak TS, Heiman D. Epididymitis and orchitis: an overview. Am Fam Physician. 2009 Apr 1. 79(7):583-7.
  30. 30. Penatalaksanaan Pada umumnya dapat rawat jalan Tindak rawat inap dianjurkan apabila : 1. Pasien dengan infeksi yang berat (cth : kondisi immunocompromised, keadaan umum pasien yang buruk dsb) 2. Nyeri yang tidak bisa ditahan sehingga menggangu aktivitas 3. Muntah-muntah 4. Demam tinggi 5. Jika sudah diterapi rawat jalan setelah tiga hari tidak ada perubahan, diagnosis harus di evaluasi ulang dan butuh pemeriksaan lanjutan Pasien disarankan kontrol sekitar 3-7 hari setelah evaluasi pertama dan setelah pengobatan untuk mengevaluasi massa testis tersebut Terry, Nataisa. ( 2016, September 4). Orchitis. Medscape. Retrieved 3 February 2017 from http://emedicine.medscape.com/article/777456-overview#a1
  31. 31. Komplikasi & Prognosis Atrofi testis. Sampai dengan 60% dari testis yang terkena menunjukkan beberapa derajat atrofi testis. Gangguan kesuburan dilaporkan 7-13% setelah terjadinya orchitis. Abses skrotum. Jaringan yang terinfeksi mengisi dengan nanah. Epididimitis berulang. Orchitis dapat menyebabkan episode berulang epididimitis. Sebagian besar kasus orkitis karena mumps menghilang secara spontan dalam 3 – 10 hari. Dengan pemberian antibiotik serta penanganan yang sesuai , sebagian besar kasus orkitis dapat sembuh tanpa komplikasi. Terry, Nataisa. ( 2016, September 4). Orchitis. Medscape. Retrieved 3 February 2017 from http://emedicine.medscape.com/article/777456-overview#a1
  32. 32. Pembahasan Kasus Diagnosis kerja orchitis ditegakkan dengan anamnesis dan pemeriksaan fisik. Di dapatkan bahwa pasien pada 1 minggu sebelumnya memiliki riwayat terkena gondongan / mumps  4 hari setelahnya, scrotumnya mulai membengkak dan terasa nyeri Orchitis yang disebabkan oleh virus, biasanya diawali dengan nyeri yang tiba-tiba dan biasanya bersifat unilateral Orchtis yang diakibatkan oleh virus mumps  gejala akan muncul biasanya pada hari ke 4-7 setelah gondongan / mumps terjadi. Tujuan penetalaksaan untuk meredakan gejala, mengatasi infeksi dan tatalaksana suportif Pasien dianjurkan untuk tetap kontrol ke bagian Urologi untuk pemantauan setelah pulang dari rawat inap  3 s/d 7 hari untuk evaluasi kontrol ke poli
  33. 33. Kesimpulan Orkitis adalah peradangan pada testis. Jalur utama infeksi adalah hematogen dan virus adalah organisme penyebab orkitis yang paling sering Gejala klinis dapat bervariasi , dari gejala sistemik pada infeksi viral pada umumnya s/d nyeri pada skrotum seperti bengkak, dll Diagnosis utama ditegakkan dengan anamnesis dan pemeriksaan fisik Pemeriksaan penunjang yang disarankan  USG Doppler Untuk penatalaksanaan secara umum adalah bersifat suportif Komplikasi yang dapat terjadi diantaranya adalah Atrofi testis, abses skrotum dan epididimitis berulang Prognosis sebagian besar kasus orkitis karena mumps menghilang secara spontan dalam 3 s/d 10 hari
  34. 34. Daftar Pustaka 1. Tae bum , Hum Byeong , Kim jae , dkk . 2012. Clinical Features of Mumps Orchitis in Vaccinated Postpubertal , Males: A Single-Center Series of 62 Patients. 2012 . clinical featured “Department of Urology, Korea University School of Medicine, Seoul, Korea “ : diunduh tanggal 14 Arpil 2017 .www.kjurology.org . http://dx.doi.org/10.4111/kju.2012.53.12.865 2. Yung et al. 2012 . Mumps vaccine effectiveness againt orchitis. “Emerging Infectious Diseases “ Vol. 18, No. 1, diunduh tanggal 14 Arpil 2017. www.cdc.gov/eid 3. Guilermo Hugo , Boronat Mauro , Ojeda Antonio , dkk.2010. Mumps Orchitis in the Post-Vaccine Era (1967-2009) A Single-Center Series of 67 Patients and Review of Clinical Outcome and Trends : Volume 89, Number 2 . www.md-journal.com. 4. Tania, Marisa Stephanie. 2009. Orkitis pada Infeksi Parotitis Epidemika. FK UI : Jakarta. 5. Trojian TH, Lishnak TS, Heiman D. Epididymitis and orchitis: an overview. Am Fam Physician. 2009 Apr 1. 79(7):583-7. 6. Wim de, Jong, Buku Ajar Ilmu Bedah, Alih bahasa R. Sjamsuhidayat Penerbit Kedokteran, EGC, Jakarta, 1997 7. Masarani M , wazait H , dkk. 2006 . Mumps orchitis . “ Journal of the royal society of medicine “ : V o l u m e 9 9 . diunduh tanggal 14 Arpil 2017. http://jrs.sagepub.com/content/99/11/573 8. Maphilindawati, Susan Noor . 2006. Brucellosis di Indonesia. www.litbang.com . diunduh tanggal 14 Arpil 2017 9. Prince, Sylvia A. 2006. Patofisiologi Volume 2 Edisi 6. Jakarta : EGC. Patofisiologi konsep klinis proses-proses penyakit.Jakarta : Media Aesculapius 10. Itoh M , Yano A. , iwahashi . 1997. Essential pathogenic role for endogenous interferon – gamma during onset phase of murine experimental autoimmune orchitis. “ clinical and experimental immunology”. Diunduh tanggal 14 Arpil 2017 11. Adamopoulos,Laurence, dkk. 1987. Pituitary-testicular interrelationships in mumps orchitis and other viral infections.” British medical journal “di unduh tanggal 14 Arpil 2017. www.british 12. Patient.co.uk Epidydimo – orchitis. Diunduh tanggal 14 Arpil 2017 www.patient.co.uk/doctor/epididymo-orchitis-pro. 13. Terry, Nataisa. ( 2016, September 4). Orchitis. Medscape. Diunduh 3 Februari 2017 from http://emedicine.medscape.com/article/777456-overview#a1
  35. 35. Terima Kasih

×