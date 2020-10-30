Pengangkutan bandar- "Laporan bandar anda"

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JENIS PENGANGKUTAN YANG ADA DI KAWASAN BANDAR SAYA TINGGAL: TAMAN MELAWATI, KUALA LUMPUR • KERETA PERSENDIRIAN • KHIDMAT K...
KERETA PERSENDIRIAN Memandangkan Taman Melawati berada di Kuala Lumpur, kebanyakan waktunya jalan raya disini sentiasa sib...
GRAB Banyak juga operasi membawa kereta Grab ini di bandar Kuala Lumpur.Bukan itu sahaja, bilangan motosikal yang mengguna...
BAS RAPID KL Ramai orang menggunakan khidmat ini lagi-lagi tambangnya yang sangat murah menjadi pilihan ramai.
LRT LRT sangat giat digunakan oleh orang bandar sehingga terlalu sesak, namun ianya sangat berguna kepada penduduk di sini...
TERIMA KASIH
NUR ARINA AMIRA BINTI HARIZAL
A173739

