Jade Roberts is in love with Talon Steel but no longer welcome in his home. While she resolves to move on, she still longs...
●Written By: Helen Hardt ●Narrated By: Sebastian York, Neva Navarre ●Publisher: Brilliance Audio ●Date: July 2016 ●Duratio...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
OR instant access to download Obsession audiobook
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Obsession By Helen Hardt free audiobooks to listen to online

4 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Obsession By Helen Hardt free audiobooks to listen to online

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Obsession By Helen Hardt free audiobooks to listen to online

  1. 1. Jade Roberts is in love with Talon Steel but no longer welcome in his home. While she resolves to move on, she still longs for the passion she and Talon shared...and when her boss asks her to dig up information on the Steels, she's only too happy to comply. Talon and his brothers are hiding something, and Jade is determined find out what it is. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Obsession | free online Audio Books Obsession best audiobook ever Obsession best audiobook of all time Obsession favorite audiobook Obsession best audiobooks all time Obsession audiobook voice over Obsession favorite audiobooks Obsession best long audiobooks
  2. 2. ●Written By: Helen Hardt ●Narrated By: Sebastian York, Neva Navarre ●Publisher: Brilliance Audio ●Date: July 2016 ●Duration: 7 hours 25 minutes LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. OR instant access to download Obsession audiobook

×