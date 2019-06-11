Download Pdf Souls on Earth: Exploring Interplanetary Past Lives

Souls on Earth: Exploring Interplanetary Past Lives by Linda Backman

















Title: Souls on Earth: Exploring Interplanetary Past Lives

Author: Linda Backman

Pages: 264

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9780738757377

Publisher: Llewellyn Worldwide, LTD.









Description



Souls on Earth: Exploring Interplanetary Past Lives by Linda Backman "It would be naive to suppose that intelligent life exists only on Earth. Dr. Linda Backman's groundbreaking book offers credible evidence of evolved interplanetary souls incarnate in human bodies. Souls on Earth presents a critical understanding of the gifts and challenges of such advanced beings."—Larry Dossey, MD, author of One Mind Discover the profound truth about interplanetary souls—people whose previous lives were experienced on distant planets or in other dimensions. In her work as a regression hypnotherapist, Dr. Linda Backman frequently meets with individuals who have had past lives on planets and realms beyond Earth. These individuals—called interplanetary souls—have agreed to come to Earth to help support the evolution of the planet as well as to develop themselves and learn lessons for spiritual advancement. In Souls on Earth, Dr. Backman shares her fascinating work with interplanetary souls. This book explores the characteristics of interplanetary souls so that if you are one, you will be able to understand more about your life purpose and cope with the special challenges that come with an incarnation on Earth. Learn how to identify IP souls and discover how they can assist humanity's evolution. Explore ways to support yourself or loved ones who may be IP souls. For many people struggling with difficult lessons or trying to find meaning, this book opens the door to new understandings and the potential for peace. Praise: "Based upon data from case studies gathered across decades in more than ten thousand soul regressions, Dr. Backman describes our soul energy as a light frequency, as our luminous body, and reveals that from our first incarnation, our divine soul light initiates a long-term and profound climb toward higher wisdom. In this book, we discover that each of us arrives on Earth with a two-fold evolutionary purpose: To progress our individual soul and to holistically advance life on Earth. We also learn that some of us are Earth-based souls, and some are Interplanetar