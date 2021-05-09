Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[Pdf]$$ Green Lantern by Geoff Johns: Omnibus, Vol. 2 PDF EBOOK EPUB KINDLE Best-selling writer and Chief Creative Officer...
Book Details Author : Geoff Johns Publisher : DC Comics ISBN : 1401255264 Publication Date : 2015-8-4 Language : eng Pages...
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read Green Lantern by Geoff Johns: Omnibus, Vol. 2, click button below
[Pdf]$$ Green Lantern by Geoff Johns: Omnibus, Vol. 2 PDF EBOOK EPUB KINDLE
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
5 views
May. 09, 2021

[Pdf]$$ Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Omnibus Vol. 2 PDF EBOOK EPUB KINDLE

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=1401255264

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[Pdf]$$ Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Omnibus Vol. 2 PDF EBOOK EPUB KINDLE

  1. 1. [Pdf]$$ Green Lantern by Geoff Johns: Omnibus, Vol. 2 PDF EBOOK EPUB KINDLE Best-selling writer and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, Geoff Johns revitalized the Green Lantern franchise in his decade long run beginning with GREEN LANTERN: REBIRTH and culminating with WRATH OF THE FIRST LANTERN.Blackest Night is here as the dead rise across the cosmos! Hal Jordan and the battle worn Green Lanterns must unite the new and different colored Corps if they have any chance at defeating the seemingly endless and unstoppable army of the dead.Collects Green Lantern #26-52, Blackest Night #0-7, DC Universe #0, Untold Tales of Blackest Night #1-2, Blackest Night Tales of the Corps #1-2.
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Geoff Johns Publisher : DC Comics ISBN : 1401255264 Publication Date : 2015-8-4 Language : eng Pages : 1040
  3. 3. Continue to the next page
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Green Lantern by Geoff Johns: Omnibus, Vol. 2, click button below
  5. 5. [Pdf]$$ Green Lantern by Geoff Johns: Omnibus, Vol. 2 PDF EBOOK EPUB KINDLE

×