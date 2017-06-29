Instituto Superior De Formación Docente Nº 810 Carrera: Profesorado de educación física Cátedra: TIC Alumno: Ariel Darío S...
Fortaleza ➢ El plazo de tiempo para desarrollar y presentar las actividades son aceptables. ➢Actividades dinámicas Institu...
Debilidades ● Dificultades a la hora de comentar en el blog, ya que varias veces no se compartían los cementerios.
Sugerencias ● Cuando deba comentar de actividades, utilizar otro medio de respaldo para compartir las consignas.
Lamentablemente esta es la despedida…
Tic
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tic

44 views

Published on

DEVOLUCIÓN AL PROFESOR ESTRADA

Published in: Sports
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
44
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
6
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tic

  1. 1. Instituto Superior De Formación Docente Nº 810 Carrera: Profesorado de educación física Cátedra: TIC Alumno: Ariel Darío Soto Profesor: Gustavo Palorin Tema: Muerte por PowerPoint
  2. 2. Fortaleza ➢ El plazo de tiempo para desarrollar y presentar las actividades son aceptables. ➢Actividades dinámicas Instituto Superior De Formación Docente Nº 810
  3. 3. Debilidades ● Dificultades a la hora de comentar en el blog, ya que varias veces no se compartían los cementerios.
  4. 4. Sugerencias ● Cuando deba comentar de actividades, utilizar otro medio de respaldo para compartir las consignas.
  5. 5. Lamentablemente esta es la despedida…

×