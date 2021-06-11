Revista de geografia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Autor: Ariel Alvarado
  2. 2. Evolución geológica del territorio venezolano La historia geológica de Venezuela nos señala la presencia de rocas y formaciones que se extienden desde los tiempos Precámbricos hasta el Pleistoceno y Holoceno, lo cual permite inferir que el país se configuró a lo largo de toda la historia de la Tierra. El relieve venezolano actual se caracteriza por presentar variadas formas, las cuales responden a las complejidades de le evolución geológica; sin embargo, a grandes rasgos, podemos señalar la existencia de relieves planos o llanuras como los ubicados en la gran depresión central llanera y la depresión del Lago de Maracaibo, relieves montañosos en la cordillera de Mérida, la sierra de Perijá y la cordillera de la Costa, y altiplanicies presentes en la Gran Sabana del Macizo Guayanés
  3. 3. Etapas geológicas en el territorio venezolano comienza en el basamento del escudo precámbrico de Suramérica durante el Paleozoico inferior se inicio el desarrollo de un geosinclinal en la región ocupada hoy por la cuenca inferior del río Amazonas dando origen a la separación del macizo original en dos partes: hacia el sur se encuentra el escudo brasileño y hacia el norte el escudo de Guayana, del cual yace una quinta parte de Venezuela Precambrico Hacia el final del precámbrico y comienzos del paleozoico, el norte suramericano se presenta como un área positiva (fuera del mar) aunque en zonas dispersas afloran formaciones marinas En esta era, la flora comprende los principales tipos actuales, representada por una gran riqueza de variedades Mesozoico Tiene cuatro etapas y son: Paleozoico Cenozoico En la Guayana Venezolana, el amgma basáltico intrusionó durante el mesozoico las rocas del basamento precámbrico y la secuencia sedimentaria del paleozoico
  4. 4. La historia geológica de Venezuela comenzó hace 4.600 millones de años, cuando se formaron las primeras rocas ígneas y metafóricas que dieron origen a la región de Guayana, así se determinaron cuatro eras: Precámbrico, mesozoico y cenozoico La evolución del escudo de Guayana y la parte final del gran sistema andino montañoso, integrado por la cordillera de los andes y la cordillera de la costa estos fueron los principales accidentes geográficas de los que se generaron Evolucion de la region de guayana
  5. 5. Evolución de la región de Guayana en su estado actual Históricamente denominada Guayana española es una de las nuevas regiones que conforman Venezuela su estado actual es la división política, casi la totalidad de esta inmensa región esta formado por los estados amazonas y bolívar pero también hay que considerar que corresponde a ella toda la parte sur del estado delta Amacuro
  6. 6. Importancia ecología de la región de Guayana En la region de guayana por su gran potencial hidroelectrico, tiene riquezas minera:es decir abundancia de mierales de hierro y bauxita, se ha instalado una de las principales industrias pesadas de america latina otros minerales importantes de la region son:  Niquel  Manganeso  Uranio  Coltan  mercurio

