ANALISIS Y DISEÑO DE SISTEMAS I ARIEL JURUQUITA MARCOS RONNY SOSSA OCHOA AXBLER ALAN MENDOZA SÁNCHEZ ING.DAVID ENRIQUE MEN...
Análisis de sistemas  El análisis de sistemas es la ciencia encargada del análisis de sistemas grandes y complejos y la i...
CICLO DE UN SISTEMA DE INFORMACION FASE Y COMPONENTES:  Conocer el ciclo de vida de un sistema de información es necesari...
FASES DE UN CICLO DE VIDA:
TIPOS DE FASES  Fase de planificación. En esta fase se prepara el diseño y posterior implementación del sistema. Es neces...
 Fase de desarrollo. El desarrollo software marca un antes y un después en la vida del sistema y significa, además, el in...
CLASIFICACION DE LOS SISTEMAS DE INFORMACION:  Es indudable que en los últimos años la tecnología se ha convertido en alg...
 SISTEMAS DE PROCESO ELECTRÓNICO DE DATOS (EDPS). Representan la adaptación del tratamiento clásico manual de los datos a...
 SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PARA LA DIRECCIÓN (EIS). Sistemas asociados al nivel estratégico, están formados por los avances...
COMPONENTES DE UN SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN Sea automatizado o no, todo sistema debe tener ciertos componentes, aunque Estos ...
Tipos de unidades  UNIDADES DE ENTRADA  UNIDADES DE ALMACENAMIENTO (BASE DE DATOS)  UNIDADES DE SALIDA  LA CAPACIDAD D...
TIPOS DE MODELOS DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN
SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN DE PROCESOS DE NEGOCIO  Diseñar flujos de proceso  Crear formularios personalizados  Registro de doc...
REQUERIMIENTOS
Requerimientos funcionales  Los requerimientos funcionales hacen referencia a la descripción de las actividades y servici...
Requerimientos no funcionales  Son aquellos requerimientos que no se refieren directamente a las funciones específicas qu...
Requerimientos de dominio  Los requerimientos del dominio se derivan del dominio de aplicación del sistema más que de las...
Analisis
Analisis

ANALISIS Y DISEÑO DE SISTEMAS I

Analisis

  1. 1. ANALISIS Y DISEÑO DE SISTEMAS I ARIEL JURUQUITA MARCOS RONNY SOSSA OCHOA AXBLER ALAN MENDOZA SÁNCHEZ ING.DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  2. 2. Análisis de sistemas  El análisis de sistemas es la ciencia encargada del análisis de sistemas grandes y complejos y la interacción entre esos sistemas. Esta área se encuentra muy relacionada con la Investigación de operaciones. También se denomina análisis de sistemas a una de las etapas de construcción de un sistema informático, que consiste en relevar la información actual y proponer los rasgos generales de la solución futura  Los sistemas en relación con el análisis de sistemas están relacionados con cualquier campo tales como: procesos industriales, administración, toma de decisiones, procesos, protección al medio ambiente, etc. En
  3. 3. CICLO DE UN SISTEMA DE INFORMACION FASE Y COMPONENTES:  Conocer el ciclo de vida de un sistema de información es necesario puesto que se trata de un activo corporativo esencial, tanto en lo que respecta a los beneficios que proporcionan como a la inversión que requiere.  Las organizaciones deben planificar a largo plazo cuando se dispongan a hacer una inversión en sistemas y servicios de información, para asegurarse de que respaldarán las iniciativas empresariales. Al mismo tiempo, el sistema debe garantizarles la capacidad para responder a las oportunidades emergentes.  ¿Cuáles son las aplicaciones esenciales? ¿Cuáles las prioridades del proyecto? ¿Qué fases tiene el ciclo de vida de un sistema de información? Son algunas de las preguntas que deben poder responderse para tener la certeza de que se estará aprovechando al máximo el potencial de un activo del negocio tan relevante y diferenciador
  4. 4. FASES DE UN CICLO DE VIDA:
  5. 5. TIPOS DE FASES  Fase de planificación. En esta fase se prepara el diseño y posterior implementación del sistema. Es necesario definir el alcance del proyecto, justificarlo y escoger una metodología para su desarrollo. También es preciso asociar las diferentes actividades a plazos de tiempo y designar roles y responsabilidades.  Fase de análisis. Una vez que el equipo de proyecto se decide por una metodología de desarrollo determinada, da comienzo la segunda etapa en el ciclo de vida de un sistema de información. Es la que tiene que ver con el análisis y donde se busca concretar una serie de requisitos, que son los que regirán el nuevo sistema o los cambios a introducir en el antiguo, si con el proyecto se busca su actualización.  Fase de diseño. En este estadio el equipo de proyecto tendrá que determinar cómo el nuevo sistema de información cumplirá con los requisitos aplicables. Es por ello que, a estas alturas del ciclo de vida de un sistema de información conviene identificar soluciones potenciales, evaluarlas y elegir la más conveniente. Ésta será o la más efectiva, o la más eficiente en costes o la menos compleja. Una vez completadas esas tareas, habrá que continuar haciendo la selección tecnológica de software y hardware, desarrollando las especificaciones para las distintas aplicaciones y obteniendo aprobación de la gerencia para poder proceder a la implementación del nuevo sistema.
  6. 6.  Fase de desarrollo. El desarrollo software marca un antes y un después en la vida del sistema y significa, además, el inicio de la producción. El cambio es una constante durante esta etapa, en la que suele ser recomendable poner el foco en la formación y capacitación los usuarios y el equipo técnico.  Fase de integración y periodo de pruebas. El objetivo de esta etapa es corroborar que el diseño propuesto cumple con los requisitos de negocio establecidos. Puede ser necesario repetir las pruebas tantas veces como haga falta para evitar errores y, de hecho, conviene el usuario final dé su conformidad con el resultado. Por último, este estadio concluye con la verificación y validación, que ayudan a asegurar la compleción del programa con éxito.  Fase de implementación. En esta etapa del ciclo de vida de un sistema de información hay que proceder a la instalación del hardware y software elegidos, crear las aplicaciones correspondientes, someterlas a pruebas, crear la documentación pertinente y capacitar a usuarios. La conversión de datos es importante en este estadio, en el que ya se empieza a trabajar en el nuevo sistema.  Fase de mantenimiento. Esta etapa del ciclo de vida de un sistema de información está relacionada con las operaciones del día a día. Por lo general, consiste en introducir los ajustes necesarios para mejorar el rendimiento y corregir los problemas que puedan surgir. Una vez concluye la etapa de implementación se suele abrir un periodo de operación supervisada, durante el que las actividades de mantenimiento cobran una especial importancia, al orientarse a hacer backups, dar soporte a los usuarios, resolver fallos, optimizar el sistema para cuestiones relacionadas con la seguridad o la velocidad y revisar software para garantizar la alineación con las metas del negocio.
  7. 7. CLASIFICACION DE LOS SISTEMAS DE INFORMACION:  Es indudable que en los últimos años la tecnología se ha convertido en algo fundamental en nuestro día a día, pero más sin duda, se ha convertido en algo fundamental para las empresas, sobre todo para empresas en proceso de crecimiento, ya que puede lograrse la optimización y mejora de los procesos de producción, organización, etc. Además de la tecnología han ido apareciendo a lo largo del tiempo diferentes sistemas de información de forma sucesiva.  A continuación, voy a reflejar una clasificación que además de mostrar y explicar los diferentes sistemas existentes también muestra el orden temporal en el que fueron apareciendo.
  8. 8.  SISTEMAS DE PROCESO ELECTRÓNICO DE DATOS (EDPS). Representan la adaptación del tratamiento clásico manual de los datos al ordenador. Es un subsistema que alimenta a los demás.  - SISTEMAS DE PROCESOS DE TRANSACCIONES (TPS). Representan la informatización de los procesos transaccionales de compra y venta.  - SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN PARA LA GESTIÓN (MIS). Sistemas dedicados al control operativo en sus diversos ámbitos: logístico, comercial, RRHH. etc. Son los primeros sistemas de información. Están orientadas a la gestión del a día  - SISTEMAS DE AUTOMATIZACIÓN DE OFICINAS (OAS). Sistemas que se dedican a la informatización de tareas de generación de documentos, presentaciones. etc. Su principal finalidad es incrementar la productividad de los trabajadores en la oficina.
  9. 9.  SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PARA LA DIRECCIÓN (EIS). Sistemas asociados al nivel estratégico, están formados por los avances de todos los sistemas anteriores. Están formados por la integración de los sistemas DSS y ES, con la capacidad de mejorar el análisis de información. Su principal objetivo es la definición correcta de un problema su presentación de forma correcta en el momento adecuado.  - SISTEMAS DE SOPORTE A LA DECISIÓN (DSS). Permiten el proceso y la modelización de la información para el apoyo a la toma de decisiones. Permiten con problemas estructurados y Semiestructurados además se caracterizan por ser simples, robustos y fáciles de controlar.  - SISTEMAS EXPERTOS (ES). Sistemas de consulta diseñados para simular el comportamiento de expertos humanos ante situaciones que generan una gran incertidumbre. Captan la experiencia de los humanos y la almacenan mediante reglas datos, a partir de sistemas de inteligencia artificial, así se consiguen sacar conclusiones en materias especializadas.
  10. 10. COMPONENTES DE UN SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN Sea automatizado o no, todo sistema debe tener ciertos componentes, aunque Estos pueden tener distinta representación en función a la tecnología utilizada. A nivel básico, los componentes de un sistema de información  Un medio de ingreso de información (unidades de entrada)  Un medio de almacenamiento (base de datos)  Un medio de entrega de información (unidades de salida) y lo más importante  La capacidad de procesamiento
  11. 11. Tipos de unidades  UNIDADES DE ENTRADA  UNIDADES DE ALMACENAMIENTO (BASE DE DATOS)  UNIDADES DE SALIDA  LA CAPACIDAD DE PROCESAMIENTO
  12. 12. TIPOS DE MODELOS DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN
  13. 13. SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN DE PROCESOS DE NEGOCIO  Diseñar flujos de proceso  Crear formularios personalizados  Registro de documentos de entrada y salida  Aplicación de las reglas del negocio  Interfaz practica similar al correo electrónico  Establecer horarios y calendarios de trabajo
  14. 14. REQUERIMIENTOS
  15. 15. Requerimientos funcionales  Los requerimientos funcionales hacen referencia a la descripción de las actividades y servicios que un sistema debe proveer. Normalmente este tipo de requerimientos están vinculados con las entradas, las salidas de los procesos y los datos a almacenar en el sistema.”  Son declaraciones de los servicios que debe proporcionar el sistema, de la manera en que este debe reaccionar a entradas particulares y de cómo se debe comportar en situaciones particulares. En algunos casos, los requerimientos funcionales de los sistemas también pueden declarar explícitamente lo que el sistema no debe hacer.”
  16. 16. Requerimientos no funcionales  Son aquellos requerimientos que no se refieren directamente a las funciones específicas que entrega el sistema, sino a las propiedades emergentes de éste como la fiabilidad, la respuesta en el tiempo y la capacidad de almacenamiento. De forma alternativa, definen las restricciones del sistema como la capacidad de los dispositivos de entrada/salida y la representación de datos que se utiliza en la interface del sistema.
  17. 17. Requerimientos de dominio  Los requerimientos del dominio se derivan del dominio de aplicación del sistema más que de las necesidades específicas de los usuarios. Normalmente incluyen terminología especializada del dominio o referencia a conceptos del dominio. Pueden ser requerimientos funcionales nuevos. Restringir los existentes o establecer como se deben ejecutar cálculos particulares.

