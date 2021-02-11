Sistemi di previsione innestati per Regione Marche e comune di Ancona

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ARIANET s.r.l. via Gilino, 9 – 20128 Milano– ITALY ph. +39-02-27007255 – fax +39-02-25708084 – www.aria-net.it Progetto PI...
• REALIZZAZIONE DI UN SISTEMA MODELLISTICO INTEGRATO PER LA QUALITA’ DELL’ARIA SULLA REGIONE MARCHE • CALCOLO DELLE EMISSI...
Sistema previsionale regione Marche Marzo 2019 Sistema Modellistico FARM WRF FARM nx * nY 64*64 80*77 dx * dY 3000m 2000m ...
Inventario delle emissioni Bottom-up porto di Ancona -progetto NEWBRAIN Progetto NEWBRAIN- Autorità di Sistema Portuale de...
Downscaling modellistico SPRAY Nuovo banchinamento molo Clementino – Scenari emissivi MSC SINFONIA Scenario emissivo 2020 ...
Downscaling modellistico SPRAY Scenari : spostamento banchine di attracco dei traghetti Figura 1. Dettaglio nella zona del...
Inventario delle emissioni Inventario regionale per la modellistica Inventari di riferimento • ISPRA 2015 comunalizzato • ...
Sistema previsionale regione Marche e Comune di Ancona Sistema Modellistico FARM/SPRAY Ancona Porto WRF FARM SPRAY nx * nY...
Sistema previsionale regione Marche e Comune di Ancona Pubblicazione dei risultati http://marche.aria-net.it/regione/ http...
Valutazione dati Meteorologici Posizione stazioni misure WRF
Confronto Misure FARM 2km 500m Gennaio 2020 MEDIA PM10
Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM10
Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM10
Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM10
Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM10 Intrusione polvere Sahariana
Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM25
Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM25
Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM25
Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA NO2
Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA NO2
Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA NO2
Downscaling modellistico SPRAY Incendio Porto di Ancona 16.9.2020
Downscaling modellistico SPRAY Incendio Porto di Ancona 16.9.2020 SMART CNR-ISAC Sistema di previsione Comune Ancona WRF-S...
Impatto Sanitario CONCENTRAZIONI ANNUALI PM2,5 PER ISOLA CENSUARIA
Impatto Sanitario CONCENTRAZIONI ANNUALI PM2,5 PER ISOLA CENSUARIA
PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA Soggetti promotori del progetto PIA COMUNE DI ANCONA Dirigente della Dir...
PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA Soggetti esperti del progetto PIA ARPAM Direttore Generale Giancarlo Mar...
DOCUMENTO METODOLOGICO La proposta progettuale è articolata in 4 principali TEMATICHE di interesse strategico per il PIA: ...
Figura 1. Tassi standardizzati di ricovero per causa nel Comune di Ancona nel periodo 2012-2019 espressi per 10,000. I tas...
PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA (1/3)
PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA Allergia respiratoria o Si o No o Non noto Se si, specificare gli allerg...
Campionatore pollinico e sporologico
PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA ALBERI CON BASSA ALLERGENICITA' Pinus Olmo (Ulmus)
Incidence of japanese cedar pollinosis in different environments. (Ishizaki, 1987). 13.20% 8.80% 5.10% 1.70% 0.00% 2.00% 4...
Lombardi C., Cottini : “La Thunderstrom Asma” in: Aerobiologia ed Allergeni stagionali. Ed. Ariano R., Bonifazi F. (E.C.I....
Contenuto allergenico dei pollini  Incremento nel contenuto dell’allergene maggiore dell’ambrosia (Amb a 1) in pollini pr...
PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA Qualità dell’Aria BVOCs Pollini Dispersione Deposizione di Gas Deposizio...
Area 1_Id 1_Zona 2- 101_Piazza Stamira Valore BVOC Itree O3 11.48kg PM10 8.16 kg 9.74kg/anno BVOC espressi in µg VOC g Lea...
BENEFITANNUALI 7056 alberi totali CO2 772 t Energia 3917GJ Acqua 28604 m3 Inquinanti Dep. 3973 Kg O3 2628.23 kg PM10 1542....
Grazie
Sistemi di previsione innestati per Regione Marche e comune di Ancona
Sistemi di previsione innestati per Regione Marche e comune di Ancona
Sistemi di previsione innestati per Regione Marche e comune di Ancona
Sistemi di previsione innestati per Regione Marche e comune di Ancona
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sistemi di previsione innestati per Regione Marche e comune di Ancona

27 views

Published on

D'Allura, Bonifazi - ARIANET, Bonifazi

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sistemi di previsione innestati per Regione Marche e comune di Ancona

  1. 1. ARIANET s.r.l. via Gilino, 9 – 20128 Milano– ITALY ph. +39-02-27007255 – fax +39-02-25708084 – www.aria-net.it Progetto PIA (PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO) Sistema previsionale regione Marche e comune di Ancona
  2. 2. • REALIZZAZIONE DI UN SISTEMA MODELLISTICO INTEGRATO PER LA QUALITA’ DELL’ARIA SULLA REGIONE MARCHE • CALCOLO DELLE EMISSIONI NAVALI BOTTOM-UP PORTO DI ANCONA • CALCOLO DELLE EMISSIONI DA TRAFFICO BOTTOM-UP AFFERENTI AL PORTO DI ANCONA • ARMONIZZAZIONE DELL’INVENTARIO EMISSIVO NAZIONALE, REGIONALE E PORTO DI ANCONA • DOWNSCALING MODELLISTICO SUL COMUNE DI ANCONA (FARM) • DOWNSCALIND MODELLISTICO SUL PORTO DI ANCONA (SPRAY) • OPERATIVITA’ DEL SISTEMA PREVISIONALE • PUBBLICAZIONE DEI RISULTATI • STIMA DELLE CONCENTRAZIONI MEDIE ANNUALI PER ISOLA CENSUARIA (IMPATTO SANITARIO) PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA Attività svolte da ARIANET
  3. 3. Sistema previsionale regione Marche Marzo 2019 Sistema Modellistico FARM WRF FARM nx * nY 64*64 80*77 dx * dY 3000m 2000m Z levs 35 top 5000Pa 16 top 9000m Input Meteorologico: NCEP GFS Input Qualià dell’Aria: QualeAria Input emissivo: ISPRA 2015 Hardware: VM cluster regione Marche Gestore: F-Air Operatività: +3 giorni previsioni
  4. 4. Inventario delle emissioni Bottom-up porto di Ancona -progetto NEWBRAIN Progetto NEWBRAIN- Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mare Adriatico Centrale “Enhancing capacity for integrated transport and mobility services and multimodality in the Adriatic-Ionian area” Stimare le emissioni complessive del comparto navale all’interno del porto di Ancona come somma delle diverse fasi: E_stazionamento+E_manovra Stima della potenza del motore individuata quando possibile nave per nave. Emissioni da traffico stradale bottom up: livello locale Rotte – manovra - stazionamento Modulazione temporale per tipo Navi per banchina Sezioni di traffico Modello di traffico TRAFFICO AREA PORTUALE NOx CO PM10 PM2.5 benzen e SO2 NMVO C ton/anno 11.46 3.99 0.61 0.458 0.0104 0.0498 0.575
  5. 5. Downscaling modellistico SPRAY Nuovo banchinamento molo Clementino – Scenari emissivi MSC SINFONIA Scenario emissivo 2020 (130 nuove navi passeggeri con 10 h di stazionamento) (t/anno) MSC MERAVIGLIA
  6. 6. Downscaling modellistico SPRAY Scenari : spostamento banchine di attracco dei traghetti Figura 1. Dettaglio nella zona del porto delle concentrazioni medie di periodo di NOx in prossimità del suolo simulate dal codice SPRAY, solo Traghetti AF MICHELA e MARKO POLO rispettivamente sulle banchine 8,11 (sinistra) e 20,21 (destra).
  7. 7. Inventario delle emissioni Inventario regionale per la modellistica Inventari di riferimento • ISPRA 2015 comunalizzato • Regione Marche 2019 • Porto di Ancona NEWBRAIN Emissioni comunali particolato (t/anno) Emissioni totali per macrosettori (t/anno) Contributo percentuale per macrosettore
  8. 8. Sistema previsionale regione Marche e Comune di Ancona Sistema Modellistico FARM/SPRAY Ancona Porto WRF FARM SPRAY nx * nY 52*52 44*36 101*101 dx * dY 1000m 500m 100m Z levs 35 top 5000Pa 16 top 9000m 16 top 5000m Input Meteorologico: NCEP GFS Input Qualià dell’Aria: QualeAria Input emissivo: ISPRA + Inventario Regionale + Porto di Ancona Hardware: VM cluster regione Marceh Gestore: F-Air Operatività: +3 giorni previsioni
  9. 9. Sistema previsionale regione Marche e Comune di Ancona Pubblicazione dei risultati http://marche.aria-net.it/regione/ http://marche.aria-net.it/ancona/
  10. 10. Valutazione dati Meteorologici Posizione stazioni misure WRF
  11. 11. Confronto Misure FARM 2km 500m Gennaio 2020 MEDIA PM10
  12. 12. Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM10
  13. 13. Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM10
  14. 14. Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM10
  15. 15. Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM10 Intrusione polvere Sahariana
  16. 16. Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM25
  17. 17. Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM25
  18. 18. Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA PM25
  19. 19. Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA NO2
  20. 20. Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA NO2
  21. 21. Confronto Misure FARM 500m 2019-2020 MEDIA NO2
  22. 22. Downscaling modellistico SPRAY Incendio Porto di Ancona 16.9.2020
  23. 23. Downscaling modellistico SPRAY Incendio Porto di Ancona 16.9.2020 SMART CNR-ISAC Sistema di previsione Comune Ancona WRF-SPRAY 100 m risoluzione Sistema SMART (Spray-Moloch Atmospheric Regional Tool) CNR-ISAC (contributo ARIANET) MOLOCH-SPRAY (500 m – 250 m risoluzione)
  24. 24. Impatto Sanitario CONCENTRAZIONI ANNUALI PM2,5 PER ISOLA CENSUARIA
  25. 25. Impatto Sanitario CONCENTRAZIONI ANNUALI PM2,5 PER ISOLA CENSUARIA
  26. 26. PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA Soggetti promotori del progetto PIA COMUNE DI ANCONA Dirigente della Direzione Pianificazione Urbanistica, Edilizia Pubblica, Porto e Mobilità Urbana, progetti Speciali Ambiente e Green Economy Claudio Centanni REGIONE MARCHE Dirigente pro-tempore della Posizione di Funzione Valutazioni e autorizzazioni ambientali, qualità dell’aria e protezione naturalistica Roberto Ciccioli AUTORITÀ DI SISTEMA PORTUALE DEL MARE ADRIATICO CENTRALE Dirigente della Direzione tecnica Gianluca Pellegrini
  27. 27. PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA Soggetti esperti del progetto PIA ARPAM Direttore Generale Giancarlo Marchetti OSPEDALE INRCA ANCONA-OSIMO Direttore Generale Gianni Genga A.O.U. OSPEDALI RIUNITI ANCONA Direttore Generale Michele Caporossi ARS Direttore Rodolfo Pasquini Partners Esterni a Regione Marche CNR Palermo:Prof.Giovanni Viegi,Prof.Francesco Forastiere CNR ibimet Bologna:Prof.Theo Georgiatis,Prof.Letizia Cremonini Arianet
  28. 28. DOCUMENTO METODOLOGICO La proposta progettuale è articolata in 4 principali TEMATICHE di interesse strategico per il PIA: A Tematica Sanitaria B Tematica Monitoraggio ambientale degli inquinanti di natura inorganica con particolare riguardo alle PM 2,5 C Tematica del Ruolo del Verde Urbano come inquinante di natura biologica o come Fattore di mitigazione dei danni da inquinamento D Tematica di Strategia di Comunicazione PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA
  29. 29. Figura 1. Tassi standardizzati di ricovero per causa nel Comune di Ancona nel periodo 2012-2019 espressi per 10,000. I tassi sono stati ottenuti tramite metodo di standardizzazione diretta per classe d’età, sesso e posizione socio-economica (indicatore di area).
  30. 30. PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA (1/3)
  31. 31. PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA Allergia respiratoria o Si o No o Non noto Se si, specificare gli allergeni □ Graminacee □ Parietaria □ Cipresso □ Ambrosia □ Olivo □ Alternaria Vaccinazione antinfluenzale effettuata nell'anno corrente ? o Si o No o Non noto Vaccinazione antipneumococcica effettuata nell'anno corrente ? o Si o No o Non noto (2/3)
  32. 32. Campionatore pollinico e sporologico
  33. 33. PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA ALBERI CON BASSA ALLERGENICITA' Pinus Olmo (Ulmus)
  34. 34. Incidence of japanese cedar pollinosis in different environments. (Ishizaki, 1987). 13.20% 8.80% 5.10% 1.70% 0.00% 2.00% 4.00% 6.00% 8.00% 10.00% 12.00% 14.00% Main roads Farming areas Forest areas Mountains
  35. 35. Lombardi C., Cottini : “La Thunderstrom Asma” in: Aerobiologia ed Allergeni stagionali. Ed. Ariano R., Bonifazi F. (E.C.I.G. 2007)
  36. 36. Contenuto allergenico dei pollini  Incremento nel contenuto dell’allergene maggiore dell’ambrosia (Amb a 1) in pollini prodotti da piante cresciute ad alte temperature ed in presenza di elevati livelli di CO2 Singer BD, et al. Increasing Amb a 1 content in common ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia) pollen as a function of rising atmospheric CO2 concentration. Funct Plant Biol 2005;32:667–670.  La crescita di piante di betulla ad alte temperature induce la produzione di polline con un contenuto maggiore di Bet v1, al quale viene riconosciuta anche una maggiore allergenicità Hjelmroos M, et al. Heterogeneity of pollen proteins within individual Betula pendula trees. Int Arch Allergy Immunol 1995;108:368–376.
  37. 37. PROGETTO INQUINAMENTO ATMOSFERICO (P.I.A.) ANCONA Qualità dell’Aria BVOCs Pollini Dispersione Deposizione di Gas Deposizione di PM
  38. 38. Area 1_Id 1_Zona 2- 101_Piazza Stamira Valore BVOC Itree O3 11.48kg PM10 8.16 kg 9.74kg/anno BVOC espressi in µg VOC g Leaf Dry weight -¹ h -¹
  39. 39. BENEFITANNUALI 7056 alberi totali CO2 772 t Energia 3917GJ Acqua 28604 m3 Inquinanti Dep. 3973 Kg O3 2628.23 kg PM10 1542.67 kg
  40. 40. Grazie

×