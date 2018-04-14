Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AGENDA > Quienes Somos < > Que Hacemos < > Nuestro Recorrido < > Talleres, Plan de Estudios & Proyectos < > Desafíos < > T...
Fundación Kuy-Kuy es un proyecto colaborativo cuya misión es la de construir Puentes (de ahí el nombre en mapuche) para ac...
Quienes Somos
Quienes Somos +15 +10 5 Profesionales voluntarios con muchas ganas de hacer algo distinto, de darle mas sentido a nuestra ...
Capacitación Formación Profesional Practicas Profesionales Contención Talleres de Testing de Sistemas Para jóvenes de zona...
Hoy Un nuevo grupo de 5 alumnos están completando los niveles iniciales en el asentamiento de Fraga y estamos en pleno cre...
Talleres & Proyectos Plan de Estudios • Nivel 1 à Introducción a los conceptos de testing. Conocimientos básicos de página...
Entrega de Diplomas ▪ Al finalizar cada nivel para generar reconocimiento, celebrar y repasar lecciones aprendidas y darle...
Actividades Team Building ▪ Lograr un espacio de contención donde los chicos quieran estar, puedan expresarse y podamos en...
Practicas Profesionales ▪ Pasantías con proyectos reales ▪ Con nuestros seniors como front-end al cliente y coaching ▪ POC...
Lograr la atención, la concentración y la continuidad en un contexto diferente. Entender sus problemáticas, acompañarlos, ...
TESTIMONIOS
Agradecimientos a Nuestros Amigos
Conclusiones Estamos en la era de la digitalización y cada vez habrán mas oportunidades en el mundo de IT Todos podemos co...
Ayúdanos a crecer ▪ SEGUINOS EN:
“En el contexto de desarrollo contemporáneo, las metodologías y estrategias participativas son entendidas como elemento fu...
Argentesting 2017 - Taller Testing como medio de inclusión
Argentesting 2017 - Taller Testing como medio de inclusión
Argentesting 2017 - Taller Testing como medio de inclusión
Argentesting 2017 - Taller Testing como medio de inclusión
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Argentesting 2017 - Taller Testing como medio de inclusión

40 views

Published on

Taller ofrecido por Martin Ramirez en el marco del Argentesting 2017

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Argentesting 2017 - Taller Testing como medio de inclusión

  1. 1. AGENDA > Quienes Somos < > Que Hacemos < > Nuestro Recorrido < > Talleres, Plan de Estudios & Proyectos < > Desafíos < > Testimonios < > Nuestros Amigos < > Conclusión < > Preguntas <
  2. 2. Fundación Kuy-Kuy es un proyecto colaborativo cuya misión es la de construir Puentes (de ahí el nombre en mapuche) para acercar la actividad de desarrollo y testing de software a jóvenes y adultos residentes en asentamientos o barrios populares como una herramienta de empoderamiento. Quienes Somos
  3. 3. Quienes Somos
  4. 4. Quienes Somos +15 +10 5 Profesionales voluntarios con muchas ganas de hacer algo distinto, de darle mas sentido a nuestra profesión años de experiencia en el mundo de IT, consultoría y outsourcing como así también en educación, finanzas, voluntariado, diseño grafico, legales. Organizados en equipos / comisiones (Contenido, Comunicación, Clases, etc) para facilitar la toma de decisiones y ser mas eficientes
  5. 5. Capacitación Formación Profesional Practicas Profesionales Contención Talleres de Testing de Sistemas Para jóvenes de zonas populares con o sin previos conocimiento de sistemas pero con ganas de aprender Aspectos Humanos (Soft Skills) Para que logren formarse en aspectos que exceden la parte técnica y tengan herramientas para insertarse en el ámbito laboral fomentando la participación y el empoderamiento comunitario (Trabajo en Equipo!) Servicios de IT & RSE Servicio de pruebas funcionales centradas en comprobar que los sistemas desarrollados funcionan acorde a las especificaciones funcionales y requisitos del cliente en tecnologías Web y Mobile. Utilizando metodologías ágiles utilizadas en el mercado para que logren insertarse al mundo laboral con nuestra formación y seguimiento. Para afrontar sus realidades Contención con la ayuda de nuestros trabajadores sociales Que hacemos?
  6. 6. Hoy Un nuevo grupo de 5 alumnos están completando los niveles iniciales en el asentamiento de Fraga y estamos en pleno crecimiento e muy cerca de obtener la inscripcion en la IGJ Julio 2017 3 de nuestros chicos empiezan las PRACTICAS PROFESIONALES en el espacio de co-working Cespedes con un proyecto para Sondeos Dic 2016 Junio 2017 Abrimos un NUEVO NODO en La Boca junto a Fundación Casa Rafael (5 alumnos nuevos) Julio 2016 ARRANCAMOS la prueba piloto con talleres de Testing en el asentamiento de Fraga (Chacarita) con 6 alumnos Nuestro Recorrido Terminamos el primer año con 5 ALUMNOS EGRESADOS de los niveles iniciales
  7. 7. Talleres & Proyectos Plan de Estudios • Nivel 1 à Introducción a los conceptos de testing. Conocimientos básicos de páginas Web. • Nivel 2 à Diseño y reporte de casos de pruebas en Mantis. Base de datos. • Nivel 3 à Testing de Api Rest. Introducción a Scrum. • Nivel 4 à Diseño de pruebas automatizadas. Uso de Trello. Herramientas • Mantis Bug Tracker • Trello • Selenium • SoapUI • MySql • Postman Tecnologias • Web • Mobile • Webservices Metodologias • Agiles: Scrum • Cliente: Sondeos • Proyectos • Docsys (Banco Galicia: Sistema de Gestión documental • DirecTV
  8. 8. Entrega de Diplomas ▪ Al finalizar cada nivel para generar reconocimiento, celebrar y repasar lecciones aprendidas y darle entidad al logro ▪ Acompañado de actividades de Team Building
  9. 9. Actividades Team Building ▪ Lograr un espacio de contención donde los chicos quieran estar, puedan expresarse y podamos entender sus problemáticas ▪ Que entiendan que Kuy-Kuy es mas que talleres de testing
  10. 10. Practicas Profesionales ▪ Pasantías con proyectos reales ▪ Con nuestros seniors como front-end al cliente y coaching ▪ POC en curso con 3 alumnos y 2 proyectos
  11. 11. Lograr la atención, la concentración y la continuidad en un contexto diferente. Entender sus problemáticas, acompañarlos, aconsejarlos y guiarlos en su vida profesional y personal Generación de oportunidades para lograr que se inserten en el mundo laboral venciendo las barreras propias de una realidad diferente Lograr un espacio de contención donde los chicos quieran estar, quedarse y volver para sacarlos un rato de la calle Desafíos Lograr trasmitir los conocimientos de forma adecuada Ser autosustentables falta de computadoras, voluntarios y fondos
  12. 12. TESTIMONIOS
  13. 13. Agradecimientos a Nuestros Amigos
  14. 14. Conclusiones Estamos en la era de la digitalización y cada vez habrán mas oportunidades en el mundo de IT Todos podemos contribuir dando clases, donando computadoras o aportando lo que sepamos hacer Nuestra profesión tiene muchísimo para aportarle a la comunidad y podemos darles herramientas que contribuyan a la igualdad Fundacion Kuy-Kuy tiene las puertas abiertas para vos à Ayúdanos a crecer
  15. 15. Ayúdanos a crecer ▪ SEGUINOS EN:
  16. 16. “En el contexto de desarrollo contemporáneo, las metodologías y estrategias participativas son entendidas como elemento fundamental para el empoderamiento de la comunidad y el éxito de proyectos a lo largo del tiempo. En este concepto, la comunidad deja de ser vista como un sujeto pasivo o simple beneficiario de un proyecto, para pasar a ser un actor imprescindible que contribuye a la planificación, debate y ejecución de ideas )”

×