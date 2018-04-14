Argentesting 2017 - Taller - Formación equipos de testing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.timingcoach.com.ar
Desarrollo de un Equipo de Testing En busca de la motivación y la eficiencia TEMARIO 1. CREACIÓN DE UN EQUIPO DE TESTING •...
Desarrollo de un Equipo de Testing En busca de la motivación y la eficiencia TEMARIO Desarrollo Mantenimiento Creación
Etapas de un Equipo Creación Nacimiento y Primeros Pasos del grupo. Etapa de autoconocimiento Desarrollo Funcionamiento al...
Etapas de un Equipo ETAPA INICIAL CREACION
Dinamica 1 Presentación Se juntan en equipos y cada miembro del equipo se presenta al mismo, en 1 minuto como máximo •Nomb...
Dinamica 2 Relevamiento de Candidatos Entre todos, en 10 minutos, completar lo máximo posible de la grilla de habilidades ...
Automatiza Diseña casos de prueba Estima Proyectos de Prueba Lidera Equipos de Prueba Ejecuta Casos de Prueba Habla Inglés...
Analizando el Contexto 1. Analizar el Proyecto y/o Servicio a. Industria/Rubro y procesos de negocio objetivo b. Niveles y...
Creación de un Equipo Identiﬁcando la Personalidad Necesaria Tolerancia Compañerismo Pertenencia Autonomía RespetoResponsa...
Creación de un Equipo Identiﬁcando la Personalidad Necesaria Liderazgo Comunicación Habilidades Técnicas Iniciativa
Analista de Testing (JR) Definiendo Estructura Metodología Tradicional Gerente de Servicio (PM) Líder de Servicio Líder de...
Gerente de Proyecto (PM) Líder de Proyecto Desarrolladores/ Arquitectos QA/Testing Analistas Funcionales/ UX Lider y/o Ana...
Selección - Recruiting 1. Búsqueda a. CV, Recomendación, Head Hunting 2. Relevamiento a. Conocimientos técnicos (testing, ...
Alineamiento de un Equipo Reuniones de equipo Charlas individuales (formales e informales) Empoderamiento Educar con el ej...
Estrategia de Funcionamiento Qué? Cómo? Cuando? Quien? Posicionarnos como Testing Factory Estando presentes en la mayor ca...
Ejecutar, Medir y Ajustar Barrer el vestuario Nunca seas demasiado grande como para hacer las pequeñas cosas que hay que h...
Caso de Exito Servicio de Testing y Calidad 05/2012 08/2012 01/2013 06/2013 10/201509/2013 Inicio delServicio Fin deTransi...
Etapas de un Equipo ETAPA INTERMEDIA ESTABILIZACION Y ALTO DESEMPEÑO
Desarrollo de un Equipo Aprendizaje y Crecimiento Reuniones de equipo Charlas individuales (formales e informales) Empoder...
Desarrollo de un Equipo Los Líderes conectan el sentido personal con un propósito superior para crear conﬁanza y sentido d...
Definiendo un Propósito “Lo que el ser humano en verdad necesita no es un estado sin tensiones sino el esfuerzo y la lucha...
Desarrollo de un Equipo Código y Lenguaje Creencias, Obstáculos y Opciones Unión y Competencia Respaldo y Apoyo MOMENTOS D...
El equipo se conoce… Valores (Calidad, excelencia, respeto) Fortalezas (conocimiento en metodología de testing, experienci...
Dinamica 3 Formación de Equipo Cada equipo realizará una actividad de las siguientes y luego expondrá al resto lo realizad...
Dinamica 3 Formación de Equipo Equipo 2 - Recruiting: • Deﬁnir habilidades blandas y técnicas de cada rol de Testing (lide...
Etapas de un Equipo ETAPA CICLICA MANTENIMIENTO
Mantenimiento de un Equipo Analizar Situación Actual Identiﬁcar Nuevos Desaﬁos Plan de Acción Implementar Cambios • Puntos...
Plan de Acción Alto Desempeño Deﬁnir Actividades del Plan en relación a: Procesos y Herramientas RRHH Capacitaciones Proce...
Dinamica 4 Desarrollo de Competencias Consigna: Se juntan en grupos de 4/5 personas. Se entrevistan de a pares. Luego comp...
Dinamica 5 Armando el equipo Gerente de Servicio (PM) Líder de Servicio Analista de Testing (SR) Analista de Testing/Auto ...
¿Preguntas? Muchas gracias Lic. Mariela A. Romera mariela@timingcoach.com.ar Movil (+5411-40837759)
Argentesting 2017 - Taller - Formación equipos de testing

Taller ofrecido por Mariela Romera en el marco del Argentesting 2017

Published in: Software
Argentesting 2017 - Taller - Formación equipos de testing

