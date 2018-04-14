Argentesting 2017 - Taller - Anatomia Framework Automatización

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Taller Anatomía de un framework de automatización de pruebas
2 Centros de Ingeniería en Argentina, India, Ucrania, USA, Canadá, Polonia, Eslovaquia, Croacia e Israel. 11.000 colaborad...
3 1. Automatización de Pruebas: Contexto 2. Caracterísiticas técnicas 3. Demo 4. Actividad práctica Agenda
4 Contexto
5 Confidential https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZnGWJ_6BwU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kamz8MA3DEw Dos historias...
6 • Es una actividad más de QC. • Hace uso de software específico para ejecutar pruebas. • Parte de la ejecución implica a...
7 • Permite eliminar las tareas repetitivas y propensas a error humano. • Permite liberar tiempo de las actividades de tes...
8 Características técnicas
9 Para que una arquitectura de tests automatizados sea robusta, se deben seguir los mismos principios y buenas prácticas d...
10 Características técnicas Herramientas básicas: • Repositorio de Código. • Servidor de Integración Contínua.
11 Características técnicas Patrones de diseño: • Four Stage Pattern. • Page Objects (para apps web).
12 Four Stage Pattern Fuente: http://xunitpatterns.com/Four%20Phase%20Test.gif
13 Page Object Pattern Fuente: http://image.slidesharecdn.com/thepageobjectpattern-150601182638-lva1-app6891/95/selenium-t...
14 Características técnicas Buenas prácticas: • Control sobre el ambiente/datos de prueba. • Tests repetibles. • Pirámide ...
15 Pirámide de tests Fuente: http://abstracta.us/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/Screen-Shot-2015-11-04-at-9.11.59-PM-compresso...
16 Demo
17 • Administración de ambiente de pruebas. Herramientas • Scripting de los tests. Especificaciones funcionales. • Testing...
18 Actividad Práctica
19 Herramientas y Credenciales Una vez levantada nuestra Vagrant box encontraremos: • Jenkins: - localhost:9009 | usuario:...
20 Una vez descargado el Vagrant Package: • Importar el package para que nos quede disponible como base box: $ vagrant box...
21 Una vez descargado el Vagrantfile: • Ir, en la consola, al directorio donde se encuentra el archivo. Levantar el ambien...
22 El repositorio del código fuente del framework se encuentra en Vagrant: Ir, usando la consola, al directorio donde quer...
23 Consigna: Implementar los tests que se encuentran en el branch ejercicio: $ git checkout remotes/origin/ejercicio $ git...
24 Gracias.
