Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion untuk Memprediksi Nilai Tukar Cryptocurrencies Arfan Wiraguna Stochastic Processes 6 ...
Index 1 Pendahuluan 2 Stochastic Differential Equation 3 Cryptocurrency 4 Pengumpulan Data 5 Pergerakan Nilai Tukar Bitcoi...
Pendahuluan Pendahuluan I Kemampuan dalam memprediksi harga di masa yang akan datang adalah salah satu kemampuan yang waji...
Pendahuluan Pendahuluan II Beberapa penelitian dalam bidang keuangan sebelumnya juga telah acap kali menggunakan SDE, baik...
Pendahuluan Pendahuluan III Adanya berbagai pengaplikasian dari SDE untuk berbagai tujuan, serta masih terbatasnya penelit...
Stochastic Differential Equation Stochastic Differential Equation I Fungsi perubahan harga saham (dalam makalah ini dikhus...
Stochastic Differential Equation Stochastic Differential Equation II Dengan penggunaan Ito’s Lemma, S(t) yang dimodelkan d...
Stochastic Differential Equation Stochastic Differential Equation III Selanjutnya pada konstanta tertentu, µ dan σ, disebu...
Stochastic Differential Equation Stochastic Differential Equation IV dengan melalui Formula Ito, persamaannya menjadi dlog...
Stochastic Differential Equation Stochastic Differential Equation V µ adalah ekspektasi return; t adalah waktu. Persamaan ...
Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency I Pandemi virus corona (Covid-19) yang terjadi dari mulai akhir tahun lalu hingga saat ini t...
Cryptocurrency Dampak Virus Corona Dampak Virus Corona Seperti dikutip dari Kompas.com1 , Oscar Darmawan (CEO platform jua...
Cryptocurrency Ketidakpastian Ekonomi dan Geopolitik Global Ketidakpastian Ekonomi dan Geopolitik Global Di sisi lain, ket...
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin dan Ethereum Bitcoin dan Ethereum Selain bitcoin, merujuk Coindesk, aset kripto lainnya yang paling...
Pengumpulan Data Pengumpulan Data Penulis melakukan pengetesan dengan pertama-tama mengumpulkan data dari Quandl—sebuah pl...
Pergerakan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Rupiah Pergerakan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Rupiah Fig. 1: Perubahan nilai tuka...
Pergerakan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Rupiah Pada Figur 1 di atas, kita dapat melihat bahwa nilai tukar rupiah terhadap ...
Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Fig. 2: Perubahan nilai tu...
Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Pada Figur 2, penulis mencoba melihat bagaimana nilai tukar tertinggi dola...
Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Fig. 3: Perubahan nilai ...
Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Selanjutnya pada Figur 3, penulis mencoba melihat bagaimana nilai tukar t...
Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bit...
Analisis Analisis Selanjutnya dengan menggunakan API yang disediakan oleh Quandl, penulis secara manual mentransformasikan...
Analisis Perhitungan mean dan variance Perhitungan µ dan σ pada Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Fig. 5: Pe...
Analisis Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terha...
Analisis Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Ter...
Analisis Conﬁdence Level Conﬁdence Level Untuk mengecek secara rinci lagi, langkah selanjutnya adalah penulis membuat conﬁ...
Analisis Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terha...
Analisis Persentase Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Persentase Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bit...
Analisis Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS...
Analisis Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Ter...
Analisis Persentase Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Persentase Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Et...
Analisis Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar ...
Kesimpulan Kesimpulan Kemampuan simulasi melalui GBM dengan SDE dalam memprediksi pergerakan nilai tukar cryptocurrencies ...
  1. 1. Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion untuk Memprediksi Nilai Tukar Cryptocurrencies Arfan Wiraguna Stochastic Processes 6 Mei 2020 Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 1 / 34
  2. 2. Index 1 Pendahuluan 2 Stochastic Differential Equation 3 Cryptocurrency 4 Pengumpulan Data 5 Pergerakan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Rupiah 6 Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS 7 Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS 8 Analisis 9 Kesimpulan Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 2 / 34
  3. 3. Pendahuluan Pendahuluan I Kemampuan dalam memprediksi harga di masa yang akan datang adalah salah satu kemampuan yang wajib dimiliki oleh seorang investor. Dalam praktiknya, terdapat berbagai macam cara untuk memprediksi harga. Salah satu metode yang cukup populer di kalangan para investor adalah penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion (GBM) dengan melalui Stochastic Differential Equation (SDE). Penggunaan GBM pada bidang keuangan bertujuan untuk mengetahui dan memprediksi kemungkinan perubahan harga yang terjadi di masa depan. SDE memaksimalkan penggunaan angka yang bersifat acak (random number) untuk mendapatkan kemungkinan harga di masa mendatang. Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 3 / 34
  4. 4. Pendahuluan Pendahuluan II Beberapa penelitian dalam bidang keuangan sebelumnya juga telah acap kali menggunakan SDE, baik dalam memprediksi harga saham, maupun variabel lainnya, seperti harga nilai tukar mata uang dan aset. Penelitian terdahulu telah menggunakan SDE dengan mengaplikasikannya pada persamaan Ito yang bersifat non-linear. Singer (2006) Sementara itu, penggunaan SDE dalam bentuk second order sekaligus juga parametric dapat mengetahui pergerakan harga saham dan tingkat nilai tukar mata uang. Nicolau (2008) Sedangkan penelitian lainnya juga telah membandingkan antara hasil peramalan dengan menggunakan SDE dan peramalan dengan menggunakan model harga saham lainnya. Yao (2015) Selanjutnya secara khusus penggunaan SDE pada studi empiris adalah pada bidang asset and liability management. Li et al. (2018) Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 4 / 34
  5. 5. Pendahuluan Pendahuluan III Adanya berbagai pengaplikasian dari SDE untuk berbagai tujuan, serta masih terbatasnya penelitian mengenai penggunaan GBM dengan SDE ini pada nilai tukar mata uang, memotivasi penulis untuk membuat prediksi nilai tukar cryptocurrencies dengan menggunakan metode SDE. Penulis membatasi diri untuk hanya memprediksi dua nilai tukar cryptocurrencies, yaitu bitcoin dan ethereum, karena keduanya merupakan cryptocurrencies yang paling populer sebagai instrumen investasi saat ini. Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 5 / 34
  6. 6. Stochastic Differential Equation Stochastic Differential Equation I Fungsi perubahan harga saham (dalam makalah ini dikhususkan menjadi nilai tukar) dengan proses stokastik yang berdasarkan waktu ini ditemukan oleh matematikawan bernama Kiyosi Ito pada tahun 1951 dan hal ini dikenal sebagai Lemma Ito. Formula Ito memberikan cara alternatif dalam menyelesaikan masalah persamaan integral dan diferensial stokastik (Stochastic Differential Equation atau SDE) SDE sendiri adalah persamaan diferensial yang dibangun dari Gerak Brown atau disebut juga dengan Proses Wiener. (Earl dan Earl, 2017) Dalam bidang keuangan, model persamaan integral dan diferensial stokastik yang mengandung Gerak Brown ini dapat diselesaikan menggunakan Formula Ito karena pada prosesnya memiliki karakteristik Martingales: nilai ekspektasi pada waktu yang akan datang sama dengan nilainya saat ini, yaitu mean dan variance. Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 6 / 34
  7. 7. Stochastic Differential Equation Stochastic Differential Equation II Dengan penggunaan Ito’s Lemma, S(t) yang dimodelkan dengan Geometric Brownian Motion dapat dituliskan pemodelannya dengan perumusannya adalah sebagai berikut: dP P = µdt + σdW (1) P(t) adalah harga saham pada waktu t. Kita dapat memodelkan perubahan pada P(t) dengan mengasumsikan bahwa dP/P yaitu perubahan pada nilai tukar, berubah menurut SDE. Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 7 / 34
  8. 8. Stochastic Differential Equation Stochastic Differential Equation III Selanjutnya pada konstanta tertentu, µ dan σ, disebut masing-masing dengan drift dan volatility dari nilai tukar tersebut. dP = µPdt + σPdW (2) dP adalah perubahan harga saham, dt periode waktu, dW(t) variabel acak mengikuti proses gerak Brown, µ rata-rata rate of return dan σ volatilitas harga saham (dimana jumlah harga aset berﬂuktuasi selama periode waktu tertentu). Persamaan Diferensial Stokastik juga merupakan persamaan integral stokastik yang terdiri dari integral biasa (integral Riemann-Stieltjes) dan integral stokastik (integral Ito). Itu sebabnya Persamaan Diferensial Stokastik ini biasanya digunakan untuk model fenomena yang beragam seperti ﬂuktuasi harga saham. Selanjutnya, maka dlogP = dP P − 1 2 σ2 P2 dt P2 (3) Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 8 / 34
  9. 9. Stochastic Differential Equation Stochastic Differential Equation IV dengan melalui Formula Ito, persamaannya menjadi dlogP = (µ − 1 2 σ2 )dt + σdW (4) Dengan mensubstitusikan Formula Ito pada persamaan tersebut, maka diperoleh solusi tunggal sebagai berikut: P(t) = p0exp[(µ − 1 2 σ2 )t + σW(t)] (5) Dimana: P(t) adalah nilai tukar prediksi; P(0) adalah nilai tukar di awal; e adalah eksponensial; σ adalah standar deviasi dari return; W(t) adalah angka acak; Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 9 / 34
  10. 10. Stochastic Differential Equation Stochastic Differential Equation V µ adalah ekspektasi return; t adalah waktu. Persamaan diferensial stokastik secara umum dituliskan dalam Persamaan (2) dan dengan mensubstitusikan Formula Ito pada persamaan tersebut, maka diperoleh solusi tunggal pada Persamaan (5). Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 10 / 34
  11. 11. Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency I Pandemi virus corona (Covid-19) yang terjadi dari mulai akhir tahun lalu hingga saat ini ternyata mengakibatkan banyak praktisi keuangan untuk mengalihkan investasinya ke instrumen yang aman dari perubahan kondisi makro ekonomi. Investor menilai bahwa cryptocurrency, disebut juga sebagai aset kripto, bisa menjadi salah satu alternatif instrumen yang aman tersebut. Hingga saat ini, ada dua cryptocurrencies yang populer dijadikan instrumen investasi, yaitu bitcoin dan ethereum. Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 11 / 34
  12. 12. Cryptocurrency Dampak Virus Corona Dampak Virus Corona Seperti dikutip dari Kompas.com1 , Oscar Darmawan (CEO platform jual-beli aset kripto Indodax) mengatakan, harga mata uang kripto bitcoin diprediksi masih akan naik. Bitcoin merupakan produk investasi yang tidak terpengaruh kebijakan pemerintah dan kebijakan global seperti saat virus corona merebak. Sebab yang mempengaruhi nilai tukar ini hanya permintaan dan penawarannya sendiri. Adapun penawarannya pun sangat terbatas. 1 Kompas.com, “Dampak Virus Corona, Harga Bitcoin Bakal Terus Naik?”, diakses dari https://money.kompas.com/read/2020/04/23/162902126/ dampak-virus-corona-harga-bitcoin-bakal-terus-naik Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 12 / 34
  13. 13. Cryptocurrency Ketidakpastian Ekonomi dan Geopolitik Global Ketidakpastian Ekonomi dan Geopolitik Global Di sisi lain, ketidakpastian ekonomi dan geopolitik global akibat pandemi Covid-19 ini pula yang akan mendorong lebih banyak investor untuk menukar asetnya ke dalam bitcoin karena telah diakui sebagai penyimpan nilai. Yansen Dinata (Direktur platform aset digital Narfex) mengatakan, bitcoin telah menunjukkan tanda sebagai aset yang aman sejak adanya sinyal resesi muncul pada Maret 2019 lalu. Bitcoin telah mengalami kenaikan signiﬁkan sepanjang paruh pertama tahun 2019. ”Dengan kejadian-kejadian tersebut dan ketidakpastian global yang terus berjalan, orang-orang mulai menyadari bahwa bitcoin memang aset yang aman. Demand yang tinggi serta supply terbatas yang akan menjadi salah satu alasan harga bitcoin akan semakin melonjak,” kata Yansen dalam keterangannya2 2 Kompas.com,”Harga Bitcoin Diprediksi Menguat Sepanjang Tahun Ini”, diakses dari https://money.kompas.com/read/2020/01/23/155200926/ harga-bitcoin-diprediksi-menguat-sepanjang-tahun-ini Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 13 / 34
  14. 14. Cryptocurrency Bitcoin dan Ethereum Bitcoin dan Ethereum Selain bitcoin, merujuk Coindesk, aset kripto lainnya yang paling diminati adalah ethereum, seperti dikutip dari Kontan3 . Sejauh ini memang belum ada bukti aset kripto bisa dijadikan pilihan yang mumpuni saat tengah krisis seperti ini. Pasalnya, aset kripto saja baru ada pasca-krisis subprime mortgage. Oleh karena itu, Teguh Harmanda (COO Toko Crypto) menegaskan saat ini memang waktunya retest untuk harga aset kripto. 3 Kontan, ”Virus corona juga menjangkiti kripto, Bitcoin turun 25 persen dalam sehari”, diakses dari https://investasi.kontan.co.id/news/ virus-corona-juga-menjangkiti-kripto-bitcoin-turun-25-dalam-sehari Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 14 / 34
  15. 15. Pengumpulan Data Pengumpulan Data Penulis melakukan pengetesan dengan pertama-tama mengumpulkan data dari Quandl—sebuah platform penyedia data ﬁnansial, ekonomi, dan alternatif yang melayani kebutuhan para profesional investasi. Alasannya, Quandl memiliki sumber data yang cukup lengkap dan dapat diakses oleh penulis menggunakan application programming interface (API). Selain itu, data dari API yang penulis akses ini selanjutnya dapat langsung diproses menggunakan bahasa pemrograman Python. Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 15 / 34
  16. 16. Pergerakan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Rupiah Pergerakan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Rupiah Fig. 1: Perubahan nilai tukar bitcoin terhadap rupiah Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 16 / 34
  17. 17. Pergerakan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Rupiah Pada Figur 1 di atas, kita dapat melihat bahwa nilai tukar rupiah terhadap bitcoin adalah Rp 135.552.726 pada 1 Mei 2020. Angka ini meningkat pesat dari satu tahun sebelumnya, yaitu Rp 80.462.822 pada 1 Mei 2019. Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 17 / 34
  18. 18. Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Fig. 2: Perubahan nilai tukar bitcoin terhadap dolar AS Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 18 / 34
  19. 19. Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Pada Figur 2, penulis mencoba melihat bagaimana nilai tukar tertinggi dolar AS terhadap bitcoin. Pada 1 Mei 2020, nilai tukar tertinggi dolar AS terhadap bitcoin adalah 9.070 dolar AS. Angka ini meningkat pula dari satu tahun sebelumnya, yaitu 5.655 dolar AS pada 1 Mei 2019. Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 19 / 34
  20. 20. Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Fig. 3: Perubahan nilai tukar ethereum terhadap dolar AS Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 20 / 34
  21. 21. Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Selanjutnya pada Figur 3, penulis mencoba melihat bagaimana nilai tukar tertinggi dolar AS terhadap ethereum. Pada 1 Mei 2020, nilai tukar tertinggi dolar AS terhadap ethereum adalah 217,73 dolar AS. Angka ini juga meningkat dari satu tahun sebelumnya, yaitu 173,09 dolar AS pada 1 Mei 2019. Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 21 / 34
  22. 22. Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS dalam Graﬁk Sederhana Fig. 4: Perubahan nilai tukar bitcoin terhadap dolar AS dalam graﬁk sederhana Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 22 / 34
  23. 23. Analisis Analisis Selanjutnya dengan menggunakan API yang disediakan oleh Quandl, penulis secara manual mentransformasikan data yang sama seperti pada Figur 2. Namun kali ini didapatkan melalui Python dan diubah menjadi graﬁk dalam bentuk sederhana yang dapat dilihat dalam Figur 4. Langkah berikutnya, penulis membatasi data dari Figur 4 tersebut dan hanya menggunakan data dalam rentang waktu 1 Mei 2019 sampai 1 Mei 2020. Data tersebut selanjutnya dimuat dalam bentuk tabel di Python. Setelah itu, penulis mencoba menghitung µ dan σ yang masing-masing bernilai 0,5363523450313102 dan 0,6318809118593482. Untuk prosesnya secara detail, dapat dilihat pada Figur 5. Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 23 / 34
  24. 24. Analisis Perhitungan mean dan variance Perhitungan µ dan σ pada Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Fig. 5: Perhitungan µ dan σ pada perubahan nilai tukar bitcoin terhadap dolar AS Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 24 / 34
  25. 25. Analisis Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Fig. 6: Hasil simulasi perubahan nilai tukar bitcoin terhadap dolar AS Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 25 / 34
  26. 26. Analisis Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Fig. 7: Hasil simulasi perubahan nilai tukar ethereum terhadap dolar AS Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 26 / 34
  27. 27. Analisis Conﬁdence Level Conﬁdence Level Untuk mengecek secara rinci lagi, langkah selanjutnya adalah penulis membuat conﬁdence level untuk menentukan batas bawah dan batas atas dari rentang perkiraan harga saham. Conﬁdence level dibuat sebagai berikut: Confidencelevel = µ − t0.05 σ √ n (6) Dimana: µ = rata-rata prediksi nilai tukar σ = standard deviation n = degree of freedom Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 27 / 34
  28. 28. Analisis Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS dengan Menggunakan 10 Skenario yang Dirata-ratakan Fig. 8: Hasil simulasi perubahan nilai tukar bitcoin terhadap dolar AS dengan menggunakan 10 skenario yang dirata-ratakan Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 28 / 34
  29. 29. Analisis Persentase Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Persentase Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS dengan Menggunakan 10 Skenario yang Dirata-ratakan dan Masuk dalam Rentang Perkiraan Fig. 9: Persentase simulasi perubahan nilai tukar bitcoin terhadap dolar AS dengan menggunakan 10 skenario yang dirata-ratakan dan masuk dalam rentang perkiraan Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 29 / 34
  30. 30. Analisis Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Bitcoin Terhadap Dolar AS dengan Menggunakan 10 Skenario yang Dirata-ratakan dan Masuk dalam Rentang Perkiraan Fig. 10: Simulasi perubahan nilai tukar bitcoin terhadap dolar AS dengan menggunakan 10 skenario yang dirata-ratakan dan masuk dalam rentang perkiraan Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 30 / 34
  31. 31. Analisis Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Hasil Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS dengan Menggunakan 10 Skenario yang Dirata-ratakan Fig. 11: Hasil simulasi perubahan nilai tukar ethereum terhadap dolar AS dengan menggunakan 10 skenario yang dirata-ratakan Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 31 / 34
  32. 32. Analisis Persentase Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Persentase Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS dengan Menggunakan 10 Skenario yang Dirata-ratakan dan Masuk dalam Rentang Perkiraan Fig. 12: Persentase simulasi perubahan nilai tukar ethereum terhadap dolar AS dengan menggunakan 10 skenario yang dirata-ratakan dan masuk dalam rentang perkiraan Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 32 / 34
  33. 33. Analisis Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS Simulasi Perubahan Nilai Tukar Ethereum Terhadap Dolar AS dengan Menggunakan 10 Skenario yang Dirata-ratakan dan Masuk dalam Rentang Perkiraan Fig. 13: Simulasi perubahan nilai tukar ethereum terhadap dolar AS dengan menggunakan 10 skenario yang dirata-ratakan dan masuk dalam rentang perkiraan Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 33 / 34
  34. 34. Kesimpulan Kesimpulan Kemampuan simulasi melalui GBM dengan SDE dalam memprediksi pergerakan nilai tukar cryptocurrencies bisa dibilang sangat kuat. Sesuai dengan perkiraan para pengamat dan pelaku industri terkait cryptocurrencies, bisa jadi baik bitcoin maupun ethereum memang hampir tidak dipengaruhi oleh kondisi makroekonomi. Dengan kata lain, cryptocurrencies layak untuk dijadikan alternatif investasi, terutama seperti kondisi pandemi Covid-19 saat ini. Keterbatasan penelitian ini adalah hanya menggunakan dua cryptocurrencies dan dalam rentang waktu satu tahun. Penelitian lanjutan dapat menggunakan data nilai tukar yang lebih banyak dan membuat jangka waktu penelitian yang lebih panjang, sehingga hasil yang diperoleh harapannya bisa juga menjadi lebih akurat. Selain itu, penelitian lanjutan juga dapat membuat lebih banyak skenario sehingga prediksi tidak hanya berdasarkan 10 skenario dan tingkat akurasinya pun bisa lebih baik lagi. Arfan Wiraguna Penggunaan Geometric Brownian Motion 6 Mei 2020 34 / 34

