New hypothesizes in sedimentology by Arezoo Agharezaei

I'm a sedimentologist with a number of new hypothesis that I mainly asked about the cone-in-cone structure and sequence stratigraphy. They are the result of my own thoughts that I asked them in ResearchGate. I thank the professors for their help. Study of the provenance with a new method, new classification of marls and relationship between clastic and carbonate sediments concurrent in marls for the first time, are some of my research achievements. My research interest is; study of hydrocarbon (oil/gas) reservoir sedimentology.