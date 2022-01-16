Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

New hypothesizes in sedimentology by Arezoo Agharezaei

Jan. 16, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Science

I'm a sedimentologist with a number of new hypothesis that I mainly asked about the cone-in-cone structure and sequence stratigraphy. They are the result of my own thoughts that I asked them in ResearchGate. I thank the professors for their help. Study of the provenance with a new method, new classification of marls and relationship between clastic and carbonate sediments concurrent in marls for the first time, are some of my research achievements. My research interest is; study of hydrocarbon (oil/gas) reservoir sedimentology.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
(3/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(0/5)
Free
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
(5/5)
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
(5/5)
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
(3/5)
Free
Seed to Dust: Life, Nature, and a Country Garden Marc Hamer
(5/5)
Free
The Hummingbirds' Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings Sy Montgomery
(5/5)
Free
Mom Genes: Inside the New Science of Our Ancient Maternal Instinct Abigail Tucker
(0/5)
Free
Albert and the Whale: Albrecht Dürer and How Art Imagines Our World Philip Hoare
(0/5)
Free
Logicomix: An epic search for truth Apostolos Doxiadis
(4/5)
Free
The Highly Sensitive Person Elaine Aron
(4/5)
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Workbook: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer
(5/5)
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance Laurie Garrett
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Reef Life: An Underwater Memoir Callum Roberts
(5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA Jorge L. Contreras
(4.5/5)
Free
Of Sound Mind: How Our Brain Constructs a Meaningful Sonic World Nina Kraus
(0/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World Katharine Hayhoe
(4.5/5)
Free
Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse Dave Goulson
(0/5)
Free
Pump: A Natural History of the Heart Bill Schutt
(3.5/5)
Free
The Way of Imagination Scott Russell Sanders
(4/5)
Free
Animals Strike Curious Poses Elena Passarello
(3.5/5)
Free
Every Deep-Drawn Breath: A Critical Care Doctor on Healing, Recovery, and Transforming Medicine in the ICU Wes Ely
(5/5)
Free
The Star Builders: Nuclear Fusion and the Race to Power the Planet Arthur Turrell
(4.5/5)
Free
The Brilliant Abyss: Exploring the Majestic Hidden Life of the Deep Ocean, and the Looming Threat That Imperils It Helen Scales
(4/5)
Free
Venom Doc: The Edgiest, Darkest, Strangest Natural History Memoir Ever Bryan Grieg Fry
(5/5)
Free
A Wild Idea Jonathan Franklin
(4.5/5)
Free
Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis Samantha Montano
(5/5)
Free

New hypothesizes in sedimentology by Arezoo Agharezaei

  1. 1. Relationship between maximum shear stress and relative sea level change curve in the form of cones of falling and rising relative sea level View from above cone-in-cone structure and determination of sequence discontinuities on the cone-in-cone structure 1 Arezoo Agharezaei
  2. 2. Relationship between maximum shear stress and relative sea level change curve in the form of cones of falling and rising relative sea level Arezoo Agharezaei 2
  3. 3. Proof of maximum shear stress in the relative sea level change curve by using the derivative of sinus diagram Relationship between maximum shear stress and relative sea level change curve in the form of cones of falling and rising relative sea level Arezoo Agharezaei 3

×