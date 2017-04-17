EL CONECTIVISMO FUNDAMENTOS CONCEPTUALES DE LA TEORÍA: El conectivismo es una teoría del aprendizaje para la era digital q...
El conectivismo es la integración de los principios explorados por las teorías del caos, redes neuronales, complejidad y a...
- El aprendizaje puede residir en recursos o sitios no humanos. - El deseo de saber es más importante de lo que actualment...
El Conectivismo se enfoca en la inclusión de tecnología como parte de nuestra distribución de cognición y conocimiento. Nu...
¿CÓMO SE ENSEÑA? Las múltiples aplicaciones creadas a través de la web han difuminado fronteras, las limitaciones como fac...
Es el docente quien ayuda a crear la red de aprendizaje en el estudiante y que sea capaz de aprovechar las oportunidades d...
lugar a un mayor sentido del desarrollo del alumno en la red y a una conciencia cada vez mayor de lo que está pasando en l...
El proceso de aprendizaje en el conductismo es como un acto de internalización de los conocimientos. El constructivismo as...
Para los docentes: La composición de webquest como elemento formativo de nuevos constructos para sus estudiantes basándose...
MOTIVACIÓN INICIAL No solo es posible crear conocimiento por el aprendizaje formal sino que hay otras formas: informal, ex...
tema y pide que compartan la información relevante en sus cuentas de Twitter para que todo el grupo incluido el profesor p...
2. Permite compartir, colaborar, discutir y reflexionar con otros. 3. Se vale de muchísimas herramientas para facilitar el...
Por ser una nueva teoría de aprendizaje de la era digital, se requiere una nueva metodología de enseñanza-aprendizaje, en ...
conectivismo

  1. 1. EL CONECTIVISMO FUNDAMENTOS CONCEPTUALES DE LA TEORÍA: El conectivismo es una teoría del aprendizaje para la era digital que ha sido desarrollada por George Siemens (él mismo fue quien acuñó dicho término en 2004) basado en el análisis de las limitaciones del conductismo, el cognitivismo y el constructivismo, para explicar el efecto que la tecnología ha tenido sobre la manera en que actualmente nos comunicamos, vivimos y aprendemos y ampliada por Stephen Downes que trata de describir cómo se produce el aprendizaje del ser humano en contacto con Internet y las redes sociales. El conectivismo parte de la idea de que el conocimiento se basa en el deseo de aprender. Siemens pensaba que los paradigmas convencionales (conductismo, cognitivismo y el constructivismo) se desarrollaron en momentos en los que había un escaso impacto de la tecnología en ámbito de la Educación.t Un mundo en el que el conocimiento está creciendo rápidamente con herramientas múltiples aumenta nuestra capacidad de interactuar unos con otros. Podemos definir el conectivismo como "la aplicación de los principios de la red para definir tanto el conocimiento como el proceso de aprendizaje. El conocimiento se define como un patrón particular de relaciones y el aprendizaje se define como la creación de nuevas conexiones y patrones, así como la capacidad de maniobrar alrededor de las redes existentes y patrones " (Siemens, 2008). El conectivismo supone una evolución del constructivismo cuando el aprendizaje tiene lugar en ambientes conectados. Un par de años después, Siemens propuso el término de "aprendizaje ecológico" para designar un aprendizaje complejo, dinámico, adaptativo, auto-organizado, variado y diverso, capaz de reaccionar y ajustarse a las demandas externas e internas. Ecologías del aprendizaje Como afirma Siemens, es necesario que las redes surjan dentro de algo, de un dominio, y ese algo es lo que podemos definir como ecología. Una ecología tiene algunas similitudes con una red de aprendizaje. Posee, de todas formas, algunos elementos que la distinguen. Una red es en gran medida un proceso estructurado, compuesto por nodos y conectores, que conforma una estructura. En contraste, podemos decir que una ecología es un organismo vivo (aunque esos conectores o conductos no son algo dinámico en su representatividad). Si esa ecología es sana, permitirá el florecimiento y crecimiento de la red susodicha. Si no lo es, las redes no se desarrollarán óptimamente. La tarea de cualquier formador es crear y fomentar una ecología de aprendizaje que permita que los aprendices mejoren con rapidez y eficacia con respecto al aprendizaje que tienen. (Siemens, 2010)
  2. 2. El conectivismo es la integración de los principios explorados por las teorías del caos, redes neuronales, complejidad y auto-organización. El aprendizaje es un proceso que ocurre dentro de una amplia gama de ambientes que no están necesariamente bajo el control del individuo. Es por esto que el conocimiento (entendido como conocimiento aplicable) puede residir fuera del ser humano, por ejemplo dentro de una organización o una base de datos, y se enfoca en la conexión especializada en conjuntos de información que nos permite aumentar cada vez más nuestro estado actual de conocimiento. Esta teoría es conducida por el entendimiento de que las decisiones están basadas en la transformación acelerada de las bases. Continuamente nueva información es adquirida dejando obsoleta la anterior. La habilidad para discernir entre la información que es importante y la que es trivial es vital, así como la capacidad para reconocer cuándo esta nueva información altera las decisiones tomadas en base a información pasada. El punto de inicio del conectivismo es el individuo. El conocimiento personal se hace de una red, que alimenta de información a organizaciones e instituciones, que a su vez retroalimentan información en la misma red, que finalmente termina proveyendo nuevo aprendizaje al individuo. Este ciclo de desarrollo del conocimiento permite a los aprendices mantenerse actualizados en el campo en el cual han formado conexiones. ¿CÓMO SE APRENDE? El conectivismo no trata sólo de "conocimiento". El conectivismo relaciona el aprendizaje con la tecnología, y trata de las nuevas formas de entender el aprendizaje. El conectivismo concibe el aprendizaje como un proceso de formación de redes. Hay una analogía entre las redes neurales, es decir, la forma en que se conectan nuestras neuronas para la transferencia de información, y las redes de las computadoras. Pero, ¿A qué se refiere exactamente Georges Siemens cuando habla de una red? Según el autor, una red contiene como mínimo dos elementos: nodos y conexiones. Por un lado, un nodo es cualquier elemento que pueda ser conectado a otro elemento y por el otro lado, una conexión es cualquier tipo de vínculo entre nodos. Se observa así que los nodos no se refieren únicamente actores humanos sino que también pueden ser base de datos, bibliotecas, organizaciones, en otras palabras, cualquier fuente de información, lo cual hace que las posibilidades para establecer conexiones sean infinitas. Para interpretar el modelo conectivista de Siemens debemos comprender los diversos principios: - Aprendizaje y conocimiento se basan en la diversidad de opiniones. - El aprendizaje es un proceso de conexión de fuentes de información especializados.
  3. 3. - El aprendizaje puede residir en recursos o sitios no humanos. - El deseo de saber es más importante de lo que actualmente se reconoce. - El aprendizaje continuo facilita el fomento y mantenimiento de las conexiones. - Mantener actualizada la información y el conocimiento es la intención de todas las actividades de aprendizaje conectivistas. El conocimiento personal se hace de una red, que alimenta de información a organizaciones e instituciones, que a su vez retroalimentan información en la misma red, que finalmente termina proveyendo nuevo aprendizaje al individuo. Tanto el sistema como los individuos son entes que aprenden. El aumento de la atención a la gestión del conocimiento realza la necesidad de una teoría que intenta explicar el nexo entre el aprendizaje de individuos y organizaciones. El apoyo de la tecnología es fundamental para la aplicabilidad de esta teoría. Saber cómo y qué están siendo suplementados con saber dónde (la comprensión de dónde encontrar el conocimiento necesario). Conectivismo es la aplicación de los principios de redes para definir tanto el conocimiento como el proceso de aprendizaje. El conocimiento es definido como un patrón particular de relaciones y el aprendizaje es definido como la creación de nuevas conexiones y patrones como también la habilidad de maniobrar alrededor de redes/patrones existentes. El Conectivismo aborda los principios del aprendizaje a numerosos niveles – biológico/neuronal, conceptual, social/externo. En la misma estructura de aprendizaje que crea conexiones neuronales se pueden encontrar en la forma de vincular ideas y en la forma en que nos conectamos con las personas y a las fuentes de información.
  4. 4. El Conectivismo se enfoca en la inclusión de tecnología como parte de nuestra distribución de cognición y conocimiento. Nuestro conocimiento reside en las conexiones que formamos (ya sea con otras personas o con fuentes de información como bases de datos). Adicionalmente, la tecnología juega un rol clave en: - Trabajo cognitivo en la creación y visualización de patrones. - Extender e incrementar nuestra habilidad cognitiva. - Mantener información en una forma de rápido acceso (por ejemplo, buscadores, estructuras semánticas, etc.) El siguiente diagrama muestra como se aprende hoy y como lo ve Stephen Downes en relación al constructivismo.
  5. 5. ¿CÓMO SE ENSEÑA? Las múltiples aplicaciones creadas a través de la web han difuminado fronteras, las limitaciones como factor socioeconómico y geográfico que han ido progresivamente desapareciendo gracias a estas nuevas herramientas. Para muchos docentes estos cambios significan perder el control propio de la enseñanza presencial, sin embargo muchos están dispuestos a enfrentar el escenario donde profesor y alumnos poseen las mismas herramientas y recursos, para generar cambios en la forma de transcender las fronteras del conocimiento En el conectivismo el aprendizaje y el conocimiento dependen de diversas opiniones; el aprendizaje puede residir en dispositivos no humanos, la actualización está al orden del día. Hay que primero vislumbrar como se desarrolla la teoría. Primeramente está centrado en el alumno y en su aprendizaje, este último se aplica mediante un sistema colaborativo e individual (El conocimiento no es propio del alumno o el profesor, sino que es aportado por todos, inclusive por gente externa a la escuela). Desarrolla habilidades, actitudes y valores de una manera planeada y programada, y se evalúa su logro en base al éxito que logra el conjunto en general y el alumno en particular. Utiliza una variedad de técnicas didácticas que el mismo alumno aprende y las hace inherentes a si mismo. Y es imprescindible emplear los recursos tecnológicos para enriquecer y hacer más eficaz el proceso de aprendizaje ROL DEL PROFESOR/A, ROL DEL ESTUDIANTE, OTROS. El Profesor debe: Vincularse con las herramientas tecnológicas de hoy en día, ya que de eso depende que nuestros estudiantes aprendan a utilizar sus capacidades y habilidades. El docente debe fomentar la resolución de problemas, plantearles situaciones donde ellos puedan compartir sus ideas con sus compañeros propiciando así el aprendizaje en comunidad, todo esto utilizando la tecnología y las herramientas adecuadas que están hoy en día a la disposición de ellos en la web. Generar en los alumnos un espíritu crítico en base a la información a que acceden, y que puedan desechar lo importante de lo irrelevante (propaganda, información falsa, etc), y generar una capacidad de síntesis de toda la información a la cual se ven expuestos.
  6. 6. Es el docente quien ayuda a crear la red de aprendizaje en el estudiante y que sea capaz de aprovechar las oportunidades de aprendizaje. Es un motivador para que el alumno tenga la capacidad de indagar mas allá de su propio entorno, y que tenga nexos con gente que le otorgue mayores conocimientos (profesores, profesionales, técnicos de ciertas áreas, organizaciones, etc.). Incentivar al alumno a que el conocimiento que obtiene el estudiante, sea un tesoro para el mismo y que sea capaz de seguir indagando por cuenta propia manteniendo estas redes creadas, y así ayudar a otras personas. El estudiante debe: Definir y establecer su aprendizaje y buscar el conocimiento de manera propia, involucrarse en que el conocimiento debe regenerarse desde su propia persona gracias a la crítica y su capacidad de síntesis de la información que accede y que crece gracias al espíritu colaborativo. Debe saber realmente qué es lo que quiere aprender, y encontrar fuente de información ciertas, ya sea de instituciones, profesionales, estudios, etc. Los estudiantes necesitan discernir entre las distintas fuentes de información y tener criterios de valoración de contenidos. Ser colaborativo en la información que obtienen, ya que deben crear nuevos nexos para que otros puedan a su vez acceder al conocimiento, y crear así una red que crezca en base a esto. EL CONECTIVISMO COMO DISCIPLINA Para poder desarrollar esta disciplina es necesario tener en cuenta los siguientes aspectos al momento de definir la tarea a impartir. - Conciencia y receptividad: Las personas adquieren las competencias básicas para el manejo de la abundancia de información, tienen acceso a recursos y a herramientas. - Formando conexiones Las personas comienzan a utilizar herramientas y el conocimiento adquirido durante el nivel uno para crear y formar una red personal. Son activas en el espacio de la ecología de aprendizaje en términos de consumir o adquirir nuevos recursos y herramientas. - Contribución e implicación Los individuos están bastante cómodos dentro de su red creada por ellos mismos (aunque los expertos puedan seguir orientando y dirigiendo su acceso a recursos valiosos). El alumno comienza a contribuir activamente en la ecología/ red, convirtiéndose en un "nodo visible". - Reconocimiento de patrones Son conocedores competentes de la red. Como participantes dinámicos en la ecología, han pasado del consumo pasivo de contenido a la contribución activa. El tiempo en la red ha dado
  7. 7. lugar a un mayor sentido del desarrollo del alumno en la red y a una conciencia cada vez mayor de lo que está pasando en la red / en la ecología en conjunto. - Crear significado Los individuos son capaces de comprender el significado. ¿Qué significan las nuevas pautas? ¿Qué significan los cambios en las tendencias? ¿Cómo debe el alumno, ajustarse, adaptarse y responder? Crear significado es el fundamento de la acción y reforma de puntos de vista, perspectivas y opiniones. - Praxis La praxis, como un proceso cíclico de la reflexión, experimentación y acción, permite al alumno evaluar críticamente las herramientas, procesos, y los elementos de una red o ecología. Las personas participan activamente en ajustar, edificar y recrear su propia red de aprendizaje. La metacognicción desempeña un papel importante, evalúa qué elementos de la red sirven para fines útiles y qué elementos deben ser eliminados. En última instancia, ya sea en línea, presencial, o mixto, el aprendizaje y los entornos de conocimiento deben ser democráticos y diversos. Un concepto crítico a tener en cuenta: la red y la ecología deben ser dinámicos y capaces de evolucionar, adaptarse y responder a cambios externos. DIFERENCIAS APLICATIVAS ENTRE EL CONECTIVISMO Y OTRAS TEORIAS En el entorno constructivista los estudiantes necesitan ser activos e interactivos, y deben ser inherentemente participativo. El constructivismo sugiere que los estudiantes crean conocimiento en su intento de comprender sus experiencias.
  8. 8. El proceso de aprendizaje en el conductismo es como un acto de internalización de los conocimientos. El constructivismo asume que los aprendices no son recipientes vacíos para ser llenados con el conocimiento. Al contrario, los estudiantes tratan activamente de crear significados. Los estudiantes seleccionan a menudo, y persiguen su propio aprendizaje. Los principios constructivistas reconocen que el aprendizaje real de la vida es complicado y complejo. Las aulas que emulan la "imprecisión" de este aprendizaje serán más eficaces en la preparación de los estudiantes para el aprendizaje permanente. Las teorías del aprendizaje tienen que ver de este modo con el proceso real de aprendizaje, no con el valor de lo que se está aprendiendo. En un mundo en red, merece la pena explorar la forma misma de la información que adquirimos. La necesidad de evaluar el mérito de aprender algo es una meta-habilidad que se comienza a aplicar antes del aprendizaje en sí mismo. Cuando el conocimiento está sujeto a la escasez, el proceso de la evaluación es intrínseco al aprendizaje. Cuando el conocimiento es abundante, la evaluación rápida de los conocimientos es lo importante. Otras preocupaciones se derivan del aumento rápido de la información que no nos deja tener una visión global. En el entorno actual, la acción es a menudo necesaria sin aprendizaje personal, es decir, tenemos que actuar mediante la elaboración de información fuera de nuestro conocimiento primario. La capacidad de sintetizar y reconocer conexiones y patrones es una habilidad valiosa en la era digital. NIVEL Y SECTOR DE APRENDIZAJE O TEMA TRANSVERSAL PERTINENTE A ORIENTACIÓN. Dentro de las palabras claves del conectivismo es que “Enseñar” es modelar y demostrar. Y que el “Aprender” es practicar y reflexionar. Con respecto a la relación de la teoría con los ambientes virtuales de aprendizaje la misma se posiciona como una corriente pedagógica que busca brindar solución a la realidad educativa existente frente a los modelos tradicionales de enseñanza y aprendizaje como el conductismo, cognitivismo y el constructivismo. En base a su aplicabilidad dentro de la educación no esta completamente enunciada en etapas, pero si se ha iniciado estudios a lo que debiera aspirar el estudiante según nivel. En educación básica: Incitar a los estudiantes a producir escritos sobre sus experiencias de un tema en común. Y que sean capaces de compartirlos y generar un conocimiento enriquecedor, buscando apoyo en la web, libros y personas para llegar a un conocimiento en común. A nivel de secundaria y universitario: Incitar a los estudiantes a componer escritos con hiperenlaces a otros recursos y/o recursos embebidos de carácter multimedia.
  9. 9. Para los docentes: La composición de webquest como elemento formativo de nuevos constructos para sus estudiantes basándose en un tema coordinado por su persona. Aplicación de la teoría en áreas especificas. La ventaja más importante que tiene el conectivismo frente a otros presupuestos teóricos es la de poder ser aplicable en un amplio abanico de situaciones de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Ejemplifiquemos una situación en la que un estudiante cualquiera con conocimientos sobre manejo básico de Internet, redes sociales, sitios de colaboración web (weblogs, twitter, entre otros) recibe un llamado a realizar un proyecto sobre un área de conocimiento en especifico (podría ser cualquiera) pero para el contexto supongamos que está inscrito en una asignatura como Geografía; este estudiante tiene como facilitador un docente que cree fehacientemente en las ventajas que aporta el conectivismo como eje integrador de conexiones de información. Es bien sabido que la Web dispone de diversas herramientas que apoyan la distribución de conocimiento, pero desde el punto de vista conectivista las herramientas no son tan importantes como las conexiones que generan, ahora bien el facilitador antes mencionado, da poder de decisión a sus estudiantes para realizar un proyecto de aprendizaje, donde podrá también establecer conexiones con otros estudiantes para fortalecer su proceso de aprendizaje, antes de hacerlo el estudiante se toma un tiempo en realizar su propia red personal de aprendizaje buscando sitios que contengan información fidedigna y valida sobre Geografía, con criterio propio de evaluación (previo entrenamiento por parte del docente), este utiliza herramientas conocidas para buscar artículos como Google Books o Google Scholar, cuando encuentra un sitio válido lo pública en un sitio de marcadores sociales como delicious, menéame donde también otras personas previamente han catalogado vínculos englobados en áreas temáticas diversas y que también han publicado enlaces sobre Geografía. Luego este estudiante busca blogs donde se discutan tópicos sobre geografía, él está consciente que estos blogs contienen en muchas ocasiones opiniones concretas de sus creadores, basado en sus investigaciones sobre geografía el estudiante está en capacidad de comentar su punto de vista en estos blogs, para organizar la información recopilada de estos blogs utiliza también lectores RSS, herramientas que sirve para clasificar blogs y consultarlos de forma centralizada, (esta misma herramienta sirve para notificar a los lectores cuando hay una actualización en la información). Cuando este estudiante ha recopilado suficiente información sobre el tema pública su propio blog con sus reflexiones sobre su asignación, sus compañeros, profesores y cualquier persona conectada a internet, podrá también comentar y ofrecer su punto de vista sobre sus publicaciones, esta misma situación sucede con cualquier otra herramienta de publicación tales como podcast, videos entre otros, también este mismo alumno tiene información de primera mano publicada por expertos en el tema y las redes sociales donde está inmerso le concede un acercamiento de primera mano con los mismos. (Echeverría, 2011). Por ende su aplicabilidad es transversal a todas la áreas y edades, solo el nivel de complejidad de las redes creadas aumenta con el nivel de conocimiento de herramientas digitales que el alumno adquiere y de su capacidad de síntesis y crítica.
  10. 10. MOTIVACIÓN INICIAL No solo es posible crear conocimiento por el aprendizaje formal sino que hay otras formas: informal, experimentación, diálogo, pensamiento, reflexión, etc. En una ecología de aprendizaje es posible: aprendizaje formal, experiencia/juego (resolución de problemas), mentor (guiado por expertos), apoyo (cuando se necesita), autoaprendizaje, basado en la comunidad (diálogo), informal (difuso), etc. Esta afirmación aporta una tendencia innovadora en el aprendizaje que se puede promover desde las aulas. El aprendizaje formal no es la única vía para aprender. Existen otras posibilidades que a menudo no se tienen en cuenta y que resultan tan eficaces o más que la propia enseñanza al uso. Esto requiere una reflexión previa sobre qué contenidos son más idóneos para una forma de aprendizaje u otra y preparar un amplio y variado abanico de experiencias en los que se practiquen todas y cada una de ellas. En muchos casos supondrá abrir el canal de la comunicación entre los propios alumnos para que el conocimiento surja del diálogo entre ellos. (TIC, 2012) El alumno quiere contenidos actualizados, relevantes y adecuados al contexto. La capacidad de mantenerse actualizado es más importante que cualquier elemento de contenido. El aprendizaje es continuo y no ocurre al margen de nuestra vida cotidiana. La capacidad para conectar informaciones forma parte de nuestro proceso de adaptación al medio. El conectivismo reconoce que en algunos casos la motivación para aprender surge de la necesidad de estar actualizado en aquellos conocimientos que se consideran relevantes y adecuados al contexto en que vivimos. Resulta muy interesante aprovechar este incentivo para plantear tareas al alumno/a que supongan buscar y elaborar conocimiento para estar actualizado dentro del grupo. Esto puede ser un aliciente en aquellos alumnos/as más desmotivados. El alumno se motiva en razón a la importancia dentro del proceso de aprendizaje que se le da al uso de la tecnología, además de que debe ser el mismo el crítico de su propio aprendizaje. El incorporarse a una red de conocimiento compartido, hace mas relevante sus posturas y la necesidad de auto exigirse para poder sobresalir u ser ente participativo en la red. EJEMPLO DE APLICACIÓN DEL CONECTIVISMO Y ROL DEL ALUMNO Y PROFESOR El siguiente representa una síntesis a la idea de la aplicación de una rutina conectivista: 1. Todos los alumnos deben contar con un blog personal, tener una cuenta en Twitter y participar en un foro abierto de Internet. 2. El profesor explica los objetivos del curso. 3. El profesor no hace preguntas, pide a los estudiantes que busquen en Internet información (videos, cursos abiertos, tutoriales, ejemplos, apuntes, audios, etc) sobre el
  11. 11. tema y pide que compartan la información relevante en sus cuentas de Twitter para que todo el grupo incluido el profesor puedan si lo desean recurrir a las mismas fuentes. 4. Cada estudiante en su blog personal escribirá las preguntas que se han hecho sobre el tema aludido y las posibles respuestas que ellos mismos generen. Es de notar que el contenido se ha dejado abierto para que los estudiantes mismos generen el contenido específico del tema en estudio sin más restricción que los objetivos generales previamente establecidos. Por ejemplo, un estudiante puede profundizar un tema específico de SE que le haya llamado la atención aún cuando no aparezca en los contenidos programáticos de la materia. Se pide también a los estudiantes que apoyen con comentarios en los blogs de sus compañeros. El profesor debe motivar y tratar de involucrar a los estudiantes en todo momento. 5. En el foro de Internet se promueve una colaboración e interacción informal para discutir sobre el tema en estudio y los hallazgos u opiniones de los estudiantes. 6. Finalmente realizamos una o dos sesiones interactivas en la clase presencial de la siguiente manera: Formamos un círculo con los estudiantes, el profesor no participará o evitará hacerlo a menos lo considere necesario. Los estudiantes discuten presencialmente lo que han aprendido, las dificultades que han encontrado y lo que deseen discutir sobre el tema e incluso la metodología misma, existe plena libertad para hacerlo. 7. Los estudiantes realizan la práctica en colaboración (crear un SE y llevarlo a la Internet). El profesor solamente presencia esta actividad que puede darse fuera y dentro de las aulas, si los estudiantes tienen problemas que no pueden resolver, el profesor interviene pues es el experto en contenidos. 8. Dado que el profesor ha llevado un seguimiento pues ha seguido las participaciones en Twitter, blogs y el foro, además de la práctica, ha podido realizar una evaluación gradual de la participación y está en condiciones de evaluar a los estudiantes sin tener que aplicar ningún examen. Esta evaluación puede ser percibida por los estudiantes quienes podrán expresar inconformidad y revisión. 9. BENEFICIOS DEL CONECTIVISMO 1. Es una teoría que se acopla muy bien con nuestra realidad actual en la cual los estudiantes son considerados nativos digitales que están bombardeados a diario con una gran variedad de herramientas que surgen continuamente.
  12. 12. 2. Permite compartir, colaborar, discutir y reflexionar con otros. 3. Se vale de muchísimas herramientas para facilitar el flujo y actualización de la información y el aprovechamiento de los conocimientos de otros que a su vez aprenden también de otros. 4. No es necesario "saber todo" sino lo que se necesita, a través de los diferentes nodos se puede acceder al conocimiento requerido. 5. Por ser el conocimiento tan amplio, se requiere el trabajo colaborativo de la experiencia de cada uno para cualquier proyecto. Esta es la nueva forma de trabajar del siglo XXI. 6. Las herramientas están a la disposición, para seleccionar la que se considere más adecuada y garantizar con ello el aprendizaje significativo. 7. El aprendizaje deja ser individualista, pasa a ser cooperativo y colaborativo, en el primero es el docente el que diseña y mantiene casi por completo el control en la estructura de interacciones y de los resultados que se han de obtener y en el segundo es lo contrario, los alumnos diseñan como se llevará a cabo la estructura de interacciones y mantienen el control sobre las diferentes decisiones que repercutirán en su aprendizaje. 8. Propicia espacios en los cuales se da el desarrollo de habilidades individuales y grupales a partir de la discusión entre los estudiantes al momento de explorar nuevos conceptos. 9. Propicia el desarrollo de habilidades mixtas (aprendizaje y desarrollo personal y social) donde cada miembro del grupo es responsable tanto de su aprendizaje como del de los restantes del grupo. 10. Propicia la interdependencia positiva, la interacción, la contribución individual y las habilidades personales y de grupo. CRITICAS AL CONECTIVISMO • Información y Conocimiento: Por la diversidad de nodos y conocimientos a ser explorados se hace muchas veces difícil garantizar la disponibilidad, calidad, veracidad de la información necesarios para formar las conexiones que garanticen el aprendizaje. Ejemplo: Wiikipedia es un proceso colaborativo de creación de la información pero no se puede garantizar que los datos en ella sean totalmente confiable; sin embargo se consulta proporcionalmente mucho más que cualquier otra enciclopedia online. • Enseñanza-Aprendizaje:
  13. 13. Por ser una nueva teoría de aprendizaje de la era digital, se requiere una nueva metodología de enseñanza-aprendizaje, en el que en vez de diseñar cursos, se diseñen ambientes de aprendizaje (ecologías de aprendizaje) para que los estudiantes busquen y creen su red de nodos de conocimiento basado en sus intereses y necesidades. • Falta de Capacitación de los Profesores: Los profesores no están todavía preparados para este cambio, deben ser entrenados tanto en la tecnología como en su uso desde esta perspectiva del conectivismo. El conectivismo ha encontrado críticas en diferentes frentes. Verhagen (2006) ha argumentado que el conectivismo no es una teoría de aprendizaje, sino una "perspectiva pedagógica". El afirma que las teorías de aprendizaje deben tratar con el nivel instruccional (cómo aprende la gente) y el conectivismo llega al nivel curricular (qué se aprende y por qué se aprende). Kerr (2007), otro crítico del conectivismo, cree que, aunque la tecnología afecta los entornos de aprendizaje, las teorías de aprendizaje existentes son suficientes. EL FUTURO DEL CONECTIVISMO CONCLUSIONES: BIBLIOGRAFÍA OBLIGATORIA Y COMPLEMENTARIA. (OBLIGATORIA CAPÍTULO DE MARTHA MANTEROLA CORRESPONDIENTE) TRES PREGUNTAS Y SU RESPUESTA QUE ES POSIBLE RESPONDER DEL CONTENIDO DE LA EXPOSICIÓN. AUTO EVALUACIÓN DE LA EXPOSICIÓN E INVESTIGACIÓN http://www.masternewmedia.org/es/2008/10/21/conectivismo_una_teoria_del_aprendizaje_para_la.htm http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEhTTyXUetY&feature=related

