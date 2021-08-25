Successfully reported this slideshow.
Costo de la producción UNIDAD Contabilidad de Costos I
2. Costo de la Producción 2 Contabilidad de Costos I 2.1. Elementos del Costos. Clasificación de Costos. 2.2. Controles de...
3 Contabilidad de Costos I 2.- Costo de la Producción 2.2.- Controles del Costos Clasificación de los Costos Planificación...
Para reflexionar: 1.- ¿La clasificación ayuda al control? 2.- Qué tipo de costo representa: - Entrenamiento - Publicidad -...
Aug. 25, 2021
Cci u2 l2

Contabilidad de Costos I UII L2

Cci u2 l2

  1. 1. Costo de la producción UNIDAD Contabilidad de Costos I
  2. 2. 2. Costo de la Producción 2 Contabilidad de Costos I 2.1. Elementos del Costos. Clasificación de Costos. 2.2. Controles de Costos
  3. 3. 3 Contabilidad de Costos I 2.- Costo de la Producción 2.2.- Controles del Costos Clasificación de los Costos Planificación, Control, Toma de Decisiones 1.- Costos estándares o presupuestados 2.- Costos controlables y no controlables 3.- Costos fijos comprometidos y discrecionales 4.- Costos relevantes y Costos irrelevantes 5.- Costos diferenciales (incremental, decremental) 6.- Costos de Oportunidad 7.- Costos de Cierre de Planta
  4. 4. Para reflexionar: 1.- ¿La clasificación ayuda al control? 2.- Qué tipo de costo representa: - Entrenamiento - Publicidad - Los costos de una fábrica cuando se encuentra en vacaciones colectivas 4 Contabilidad de Costos I 2.- Costo de la Producción 2.2.- Controles de Costos Fin Lección 2

Contabilidad de Costos I UII L2

