DOWNLOADS Plunder of Gor

Title: Plunder of Gor

Author: John Norman

Pages: 650

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781504034067

Publisher: Open Road Integrated Media LLC









Description



A mysterious package lies unclaimed somewhere in the great port of Brundisium. It is rumored that its contents could determine the fate of a world. One thing’s certain: Men and beasts will kill to claim it. Meanwhile, a young woman, now merchandise, has been brought from Earth to the slave markets of Gor. Unbeknownst to her, she holds the key to finding the elusive package—and changing the course of history forever.



Rediscover the brilliantly imagined world of Gor, where men are masters and women live to serve their every desire, in the latest installment of the Gorean Saga.



Plunder of Gor is the 34th book in the Gorean Saga, but you may enjoy reading the series in any order.















