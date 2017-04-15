JAWS DAYSに行きたくても行けなかった人に捧ぐ！ AWSユーザーが教えてくれるAWSにまつわる最新 事情（行った人もOKよ 2017 / 04 / 12 (Wed) at ファーストサーバ株式会社 4 12 (水) ファーストサーバ株式会...
<所属> 株式会社 サーバーワークス ������ エンジニア <出身>大阪生まれ大阪育ちの浪速っ子 <JAWS-UG> ・JAWS-UG Osaka コアメンバ ・JAWS-UG 全国 Axisチームメンバ   森���大樹 （もり��だいき...
本日の会場提供
2017/03/11(Sat)にTOC五反田メッセで開催 JAWS DAYS 2017に来れなかった人のための JAWS DAYS 2017の報告会
JAWS DAYSとは…
http://ascii.jp/elem/000/001/438/1438925/
JAWS DAYS 2017の参加者総数は…
JAWS DAYS 2017の参加者総数は… あんまり言うとこの後の人が困るのでこの辺で。
19#00-19#30 - 19#30-19#40 - 19#40-19#50 JAWS DAYS 2017 (JAWS-UG ) 19#50-20#00 JAWS DAYS   RoadTrip DAYS Linkup 20#00-20#10...
JAWS DAYS 2017の始まりから終わりまでざっくり 2017 / 04 / 12 (Wed) at ファーストサーバ株式会社 4 12 (水) ファーストサーバ株式会社 re:Cap
<所属> 株式会社 サーバーワークス ������ エンジニア 森���大樹 （もり��だいき） Who am I ? <JAWS-UG> ・JAWS-UG Osaka コアメンバ ・JAWS-UG 全国 Axisチームメンバ ��<Twitt...
・会場探し ・会場決定（2016年08月） ・本格的な準備開始（2016年11月）
やべっ、完全に忘れてた！！ 早よ、返事せなあかん！
56セッション のべ112名の登壇
https://getshifter.io/
https://userareaz.wordpress.com/2017/03/23/jaws-days-2017/
AWS-HUBで飲んでから
大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前 皆様の安全と無事送り届けるという任務の元、添乗員として搭乗
1回目休憩 御在所SA 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前
1回目休憩 御在所SA 名古屋メンバPickup 笠寺ワシントンホテルプラザ 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前
1回目休憩 御在所SA 名古屋メンバPickup 笠寺ワシントンホテルプラザ 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前 2回目休憩 静岡SA
1回目休憩 御在所SA 名古屋メンバPickup 笠寺ワシントンホテルプラザ 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前 2回目休憩 静岡SA 3回目休憩 海老名SA
1回目休憩 御在所SA 名古屋メンバPickup 笠寺ワシントンホテルプラザ 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前 2回目休憩 静岡SA 3回目休憩 海老名SA お台場 大江戸温泉
1回目休憩 御在所SA 名古屋メンバPickup 笠寺ワシントンホテルプラザ 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前 2回目休憩 静岡SA 3回目休憩 海老名SA お台場 大江戸温泉 TOC 五反田メッセ
総走行距離：500km+
Information
JAWS-UG AWSKRUG Alexa Days JAWS-UG大阪�/�JAWS-UG神戸� で開催予定
/ Thanx.
Jaws days 2017 recap opening+session

  1. 1. JAWS DAYSに行きたくても行けなかった人に捧ぐ！ AWSユーザーが教えてくれるAWSにまつわる最新 事情（行った人もOKよ 2017 / 04 / 12 (Wed) at ファーストサーバ株式会社 4 12 (水) ファーストサーバ株式会社 re:Cap
  2. 2. <所属> 株式会社 サーバーワークス ������ エンジニア <出身>大阪生まれ大阪育ちの浪速っ子 <JAWS-UG> ・JAWS-UG Osaka コアメンバ ・JAWS-UG 全国 Axisチームメンバ   森���大樹 （もり��だいき） Who am I ? <Personal> ��<Twitter> @areaz_ ��<Blog> https://userareaz.wordpress.com/ ��<Like> Lambda / Zabbix / Snowboard / My Daughter
  3. 3. 本日の会場提供
  4. 4. 2017/03/11(Sat)にTOC五反田メッセで開催 JAWS DAYS 2017に来れなかった人のための JAWS DAYS 2017の報告会
  5. 5. JAWS DAYSとは…
  6. 6. http://ascii.jp/elem/000/001/438/1438925/
  7. 7. JAWS DAYS 2017の参加者総数は…
  8. 8. JAWS DAYS 2017の参加者総数は… あんまり言うとこの後の人が困るのでこの辺で。
  9. 9. 19#00-19#30 - 19#30-19#40 - 19#40-19#50 JAWS DAYS 2017 (JAWS-UG ) 19#50-20#00 JAWS DAYS   RoadTrip DAYS Linkup 20#00-20#10 Tomoharu Ito(JAWS-UG ) 20#10-20#20 JAWS DAYS (JAWS-UG ) (JAWS-UG ) 20#20-20#30 CIO ( ) &   ( ) 20#30-20#40 JAWS-UG JAWS DAYS 2017 (JAWS-UG ) 20#40-20#50 !?JAWS DAYS 2017   (JAWS-UG / JAWS-UG ) 20#50-21#00 UG (JAWS-UG ) 21#00-21#10 IoT 10 JAWS-UG / JAWS-UG IoT &   JAWS-UG / JAWS-UG IoT 21#10-21#30
  10. 10. 19#00-19#30 - 19#30-19#40 - 19#40-19#50 JAWS DAYS 2017 (JAWS-UG ) 19#50-20#00 JAWS DAYS   RoadTrip DAYS Linkup 20#00-20#10 Tomoharu Ito(JAWS-UG ) 20#10-20#20 JAWS DAYS (JAWS-UG ) (JAWS-UG ) 20#20-20#30 CIO ( ) &   ( ) 20#30-20#40 JAWS-UG JAWS DAYS 2017 (JAWS-UG ) 20#40-20#50 !?JAWS DAYS 2017   (JAWS-UG / JAWS-UG ) 20#50-21#00 UG (JAWS-UG ) 21#00-21#10 IoT 10 JAWS-UG / JAWS-UG IoT &   JAWS-UG / JAWS-UG IoT 21#10-21#30 伊東さんはオランダからリモートで
  11. 11. 19#00-19#30 - 19#30-19#40 - 19#40-19#50 JAWS DAYS 2017 (JAWS-UG ) 19#50-20#00 JAWS DAYS   RoadTrip DAYS Linkup 20#00-20#10 Tomoharu Ito(JAWS-UG ) 20#10-20#20 JAWS DAYS (JAWS-UG ) (JAWS-UG ) 20#20-20#30 CIO ( ) &   ( ) 20#30-20#40 JAWS-UG JAWS DAYS 2017 (JAWS-UG ) 20#40-20#50 !?JAWS DAYS 2017   (JAWS-UG / JAWS-UG ) 20#50-21#00 UG (JAWS-UG ) 21#00-21#10 IoT 10 JAWS-UG / JAWS-UG IoT &   JAWS-UG / JAWS-UG IoT 21#10-21#30 今日のために、青森から来ていただきました！！
  12. 12. 19#00-19#30 - 19#30-19#40 - 19#40-19#50 JAWS DAYS 2017 (JAWS-UG ) 19#50-20#00 JAWS DAYS   RoadTrip DAYS Linkup 20#00-20#10 Tomoharu Ito(JAWS-UG ) 20#10-20#20 JAWS DAYS (JAWS-UG ) (JAWS-UG ) 20#20-20#30 CIO ( ) &   ( ) 20#30-20#40 JAWS-UG JAWS DAYS 2017 (JAWS-UG ) 20#40-20#50 !?JAWS DAYS 2017   (JAWS-UG / JAWS-UG ) 20#50-21#00 UG (JAWS-UG ) 21#00-21#10 IoT 10 JAWS-UG / JAWS-UG IoT &   JAWS-UG / JAWS-UG IoT 21#10-21#302年連続、JAWS DAYS re:capに山形から！
  13. 13. JAWS DAYS 2017の始まりから終わりまでざっくり 2017 / 04 / 12 (Wed) at ファーストサーバ株式会社 4 12 (水) ファーストサーバ株式会社 re:Cap
  14. 14. <所属> 株式会社 サーバーワークス ������ エンジニア 森���大樹 （もり��だいき） Who am I ? <JAWS-UG> ・JAWS-UG Osaka コアメンバ ・JAWS-UG 全国 Axisチームメンバ ��<Twitter> @areaz_ ��<Blog> https://userareaz.wordpress.com/ ��<Like> Lambda / Zabbix / Snowboard / My Daughter 2016/12に脱藩 2017/01からJOIN
  15. 15. Page: 5 CONFIDENTIALCopyright © Serverworks Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
  16. 16. ・会場探し ・会場決定（2016年08月） ・本格的な準備開始（2016年11月）
  17. 17. やべっ、完全に忘れてた！！ 早よ、返事せなあかん！
  18. 18. 56セッション のべ112名の登壇
  19. 19. https://getshifter.io/
  20. 20. https://userareaz.wordpress.com/2017/03/23/jaws-days-2017/
  21. 21. AWS-HUBで飲んでから
  22. 22. 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前 皆様の安全と無事送り届けるという任務の元、添乗員として搭乗
  23. 23. 1回目休憩 御在所SA 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前
  24. 24. 1回目休憩 御在所SA 名古屋メンバPickup 笠寺ワシントンホテルプラザ 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前
  25. 25. 1回目休憩 御在所SA 名古屋メンバPickup 笠寺ワシントンホテルプラザ 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前 2回目休憩 静岡SA
  26. 26. 1回目休憩 御在所SA 名古屋メンバPickup 笠寺ワシントンホテルプラザ 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前 2回目休憩 静岡SA 3回目休憩 海老名SA
  27. 27. 1回目休憩 御在所SA 名古屋メンバPickup 笠寺ワシントンホテルプラザ 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前 2回目休憩 静岡SA 3回目休憩 海老名SA お台場 大江戸温泉
  28. 28. 1回目休憩 御在所SA 名古屋メンバPickup 笠寺ワシントンホテルプラザ 大阪スタート地点 堂島ホテル前 2回目休憩 静岡SA 3回目休憩 海老名SA お台場 大江戸温泉 TOC 五反田メッセ
  29. 29. 総走行距離：500km+
  30. 30. Information
  31. 31. JAWS-UG AWSKRUG Alexa Days JAWS-UG大阪�/�JAWS-UG神戸� で開催予定
  32. 32. / Thanx.

