Pet vet deck

VET APPS THAT YOU’LL LOVE
TABLE OF CONTENTS 2 OPPORTUNIT IES BUSINESS CONCEPT Introduction 0403 05 06 07 MARKET SUMMARY COMPETITI ON 08 THE TEAM
PETVET ADALAH APLIKASI YANG MENGHUBUNGKAN PARA PEMIILIK PELIHARAAN DENGAN PET SHOP, PET SALON DAN DOKTER HEWAN INTRODUCTIO...
APLIKASI PETVET MENYEDIAKAN JASA PEMBELIAN MAKANAN, KEPERLUAN BINATANG PELIHARAAN DI PET SHOP , RESERVASI GROOMING, CHAT A...
Indonesia menjadi salah satu negara dengan jumlah hewan peliharaan yang cukup tinggi. Pangsa pasar hewan peliharaan di Ind...
• PEMILIK HEWAN PELIHARAAN DI INDONESIA BELUM MEMILIKI APLIKASI YANG MEMUDAHKAN MEREKA UNTUK MEMENUHII KEBUTUHAN HEWAN PEL...
SEBAGAI APLIKASI PERTAMA DAN TERDEPAN DI INDONESIA YANG MENGHUBUNGKAN PEMILIK HEWAN PELIHARAAN DENGAN PEMILIK PET SHOP DAN...
THE TEAM 8 CEO : ARDI CTO : DENNY COO : ANJAS PROJECT MANAGER : YANANTO
THANKS! QUESTIONS?
