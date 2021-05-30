Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tips for Commercial Refrigeration Maintenance
THANK YOU
  Tips for Commercial Refrigeration Maintenance
  Walk-in freezers, coolers, and other types of commercial refrigeration units are an integral part of any business industry. Even the slightest of errors can lead to the breakdown of these refrigeration systems, thus they need to be regularly checked for optimal performance. Poor maintenance of commercial refrigeration can cost you many things like you could lose the unit as a whole, lose customer base due to inhospitable environment, energy costs including extra electricity bills, repairing and replacements of the parts etc
  Thus, monthly and quarterly maintenance had to be done in different parts of commercial refrigeration. One can also hire the best HVAC services in Sharjah to do the maintenance checks from time to time. ● Check refrigerant levels for leak or low or wrong charge ● Check lines of condensation for any clogging, and allow it to drain freely
  ● Clean condenser coils, if they are dirty or dusty, it is difficult to maintain temperature, which causes overheating and component failure. ● ● Maintain evaporator coil, responsible for absorbing heat. Blocked airflow inside the unit can cause the coil to freeze, leading to water leaks and temperature rise. ● ● Clean fan blades, poor lubrication or blockages in the vents can lead to fans stopping to spin.
  ● Inspect fan motor, dirt inside the cabinet can cause serious malfunctions of fan motors. ● ● Check for loose electrical components, a surge of electrical current creates excessive heat and a total electrical control failure. ● ● Check temperature and defrost settings, faulty relays, controls, or sensors can cause defrost issues.
  ● Check filters on ice makers, rinse them with warm water until they're clear of debris. ● ● Check for holes, cracks in gaskets, which can prevent the door from sealing shut, causing cool air to exit the fridge's interior. ● ● Lubricate door hinges ● ● Keep Your Refrigeration Unit Dry, any spills have to be cleaned up immediately.
  Keep the above mentioned commercial refrigeration maintenance checklist in mind to maintain your equipment in top form. The best maintenance experts of chiller companies in Sharjah providing excellent refrigeration services suggest that maintenance is to be done periodically for optimum efficiency and risk-free regulation of the entire commercial space.
  THANK YOU

