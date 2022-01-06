Successfully reported this slideshow.
How Do Arctic Heat Pumps Work on Cold Climates
 Are you looking for revolutionary heat pumps for cold climates? If yes, then you should look no further than Arctic Heat...
 How Do Arctic Cold Climate Heat Pumps Work?  The factory controller Arctic cold climate heat pump system can handle hea...
 However, you can use both heating and cooling set up such as during summer you want to cool your home and heat the water...
 If you want central heating and cooling, you should consider hydronic air handlers for heat pumps which can be matched w...
Contact us 1. Address - #20-305 McKay Ave 2. City – Winnipeg 3. State – MB 4. Zip - R2G 0N5 5. Phone - 866-800-8123 6. Ema...
Business
Jan. 06, 2022
Do you want to buy a top quality and high performing cold climate heat pump? Then consider the best quality and well designed cold weather heat pumps- Arctic Heat Pumps! The Arctic Heat Pump is designed with cutting edge technologies like German Wilo Pumps, European Sanhua Valves, Hitachi compressors, user-friendly controller and more that makes it one of the best heat pumps for cold climates.

Reliable and Affordable Cold Climate Heat Pumps

  1. 1. How Do Arctic Heat Pumps Work on Cold Climates
  2. 2.  Are you looking for revolutionary heat pumps for cold climates? If yes, then you should look no further than Arctic Heat Pumps. Made with industry standard heat pump technology, these units stand out in terms of cost and performance. The cold climate heat pumps are perfectly engineered and designed to deliver superior level of efficiency. In addition, they are available at the half of the cost of a traditional geothermal heat pump.  These heat pump systems are made without any compromise on quality. The design of these units include the industry leading parts like the variable speed pumps, Panasonic EVI DC Inverter Compressors, European Sanhua Valves and Chico Digital Control System.All of them are directly harnessed into complete weatherproof housing.
  3. 3.  How Do Arctic Cold Climate Heat Pumps Work?  The factory controller Arctic cold climate heat pump system can handle heating or cooling or both simultaneously. This means, you can consider buying them for heating, cooling, and the both as well as residential hot water when used with additional internal HX coil.  When you set up heating, the pump will switch on and start working the circulation pump. It heats the buffer tank until it attains the preferred set point temperature. This heat pump works same for cooling; but the only difference is the buffer tank is a special designed foam tank so that it doesn’t sweat and condensate. When the buffer tank reaches the set cold temperature, the pump unit will switch off.
  4. 4.  However, you can use both heating and cooling set up such as during summer you want to cool your home and heat the water for residential purposes. In this situation, you should use additional internal HX in the EcoULTRA buffer tank. The coil is made of copper and is of 160 feet and delivers 94-97% efficiency.  When you choose the heating and cooling mode, the Arctic Air to Water heat pump will heat the hot water buffer tank to produce hot water and will activate a three way valve and activate the cooling tank to reverse its function to cooling. If you don’t require hot water during summer, the heating and cooling functions can be done on a single tank.
  5. 5.  If you want central heating and cooling, you should consider hydronic air handlers for heat pumps which can be matched with the air to water heat pumps perfectly. They have a specially designed six layer heat exchanger optimized to deliver maximum performance at 120F or lower.  Bottom Line –  Want to learn more about cold climate heat pumps? Feel free to contact Arctic Heat Pumps at 1-866-800- 8123.
  6. 6. Contact us 1. Address - #20-305 McKay Ave 2. City – Winnipeg 3. State – MB 4. Zip - R2G 0N5 5. Phone - 866-800-8123 6. Email - sales@arcticheatpumps.com 7. Web - https://www.arcticheatpumps.com/  Find Us Online on Any of the Below Citations Hotfrog  Yelp  Tupalo  Enrollbusiness  Spoke  Callupcontact  Thehall

Do you want to buy a top quality and high performing cold climate heat pump? Then consider the best quality and well designed cold weather heat pumps- Arctic Heat Pumps! The Arctic Heat Pump is designed with cutting edge technologies like German Wilo Pumps, European Sanhua Valves, Hitachi compressors, user-friendly controller and more that makes it one of the best heat pumps for cold climates. To make the purchase or get more information about the most efficient heat pump for cold climate- Arctic Heat Pump, please browse through this link: https://www.arcticheatpumps.com/cold-climate-heat-pump-overview.html!

