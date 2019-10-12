Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
How to Really Add Value to Your Home
The price fluctuation in the UK’s real estate market has forced many homeowners to look
for ways on how to add value to their homes. You can bear witness if you have tried selling
your home as it is in the past year or two. The offers you will get are heartbreaking. If you
are not in a rush to sell your home, then there are a couple of home improvements that can
help add value to it. Note that, small home improvements can improve the desirability of
your property, but they may not add significant value. The bigger the project, the more
value you will add to your home.
Below are the Home Improvement Projects that will add the most value to your home.
Loft Conversions
Source: onthemarket.com
Loft conversions are very popular here in the UK. They can add up to 15% value to your
home. After you do the calculations, you will realize that a loft conversion is a cost-effective
way for you to add value to your home.
This is a project that won’t interrupt your daily activities, and it’s fairly quick, provided
you hire a professional contractor. You can expect some little noise disturbance, but the
results are worth it. If you are considering a loft conversion, then expect to increase the
headspace. Once the conversion is complete, you and your family will be able to enjoy more
space. And when it’s time to sell your home, it will attract higher rates.
Extensions
Source: bluemanorwindows.co.uk
Extensions are also an excellent way for you to add value to your home. Now there are two
ways on how you can go about this. You can either build up or out. The latter option is
suitable for people who reside on large pieces of land. On the other hand, if you have
limited garden space, you can build up.
Most home extensions entail increasing your kitchen size or adding an extra bedroom. Both
of which make your property more appealing to buyers. The cost of home extensions is
usually similar to the value your property may gain. Depending on the nature of your
extension, if it’s done well, the value of your property can skyrocket.
Basement Conversions
Source: futurecdn.net
This kind of conversion is not that popular in the UK because it is a disruptive procedure.
And, you may be forced to vacate for a while. Nonetheless, a basement conversion can add
a lot of value to your property. You can convert your basement into an office, bedroom,
entertainment room and much more. Due to the nature of basements, homeowners can be
assured of privacy and seclusion.
Adding A Driveway
Source: homeguide.com
A driveway, though one of the most overlooked home conversions, it can significantly add
value to your property. Not only do driveways improve the overall appeal of most homes,
but it also guarantees off-street parking and makes it easy for you to load and offload items
from your car.
You can use gravel or concrete when creating a driveway in your home. This home project
allows you to retain a considerable part of your garden. You can advise your contractor to
add raised borders in front of the garden.
Carrying out any of the above home improvement projects can help add value to your
property. You can incorporate as many projects as possible. However, as you do this, pay
more attention to home improvement projects that add comfort, elegance, beauty as well as
energy efficiency.
