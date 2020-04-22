Successfully reported this slideshow.
9330 LBJ Freeway #900 Dallas TX 75243 Phone: +1 (214) 556-5416 Email: support@apprisia.com Website: www.apprisia.com
SAP Fiori Development Services for User Experience

SAP Fiori provides all in one solution to develop intuitive, easy and efficient applications that convey topnotch user-experience(UX) for your SAP software and applications.

SAP Fiori Development Services for User Experience

  1. 1. Presented By Apprisia
  2. 2. • SAPUI5 is a modern user interface for HTML5 that is introduced by SAP that controls standard SAP Fiori applications. • It is also used to develop intuitive, easy and efficient applications for today’s agile workforce. • SAPUI5 applications are capable of running on various devices like desktop PC, Tablets and smartphones, and also display data from SAP systems as well as non-SAP systems. www.apprisia.com
  3. 3. • Fiori Standard SAP applications • New Fiori Application Development • Expert Advice for SAP Fiori • Themes and Brands for Fiori • Responsive design • Fiori extensibility • Fiori maintenance and support www.apprisia.com
  4. 4. • Business operations became fast by Fiori application within weeks, quick time to value and implementation • Simplifies enterprise daily tasks and enhance productivity • Accessible on all type of platforms and devices • Simpler training and on-boarding of new users • Easily adaptable to existing SAP programs www.apprisia.com
  5. 5. • Fiori setup • Fiori installation • Fiori configuration • Fiori design skills • Smart business KPI For your SAP Fiori implementation, please contact our Solution Architect. We would respond within 24 hours to your query. www.apprisia.com
  6. 6. 9330 LBJ Freeway #900 Dallas TX 75243 Phone: +1 (214) 556-5416 Email: support@apprisia.com Website: www.apprisia.com

