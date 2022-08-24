Successfully reported this slideshow.
Best CA Coaching Institute in Faridabad Delhi/NCR - India

Aug. 24, 2022
Best CA Coaching Institute in Faridabad Delhi/NCR - India

Aug. 24, 2022
Education

Are you looking for the best CA, CS, CMA coaching institute in Faridabad Delhi/NCR? Join CA Prince Kathuria Classes - India one of the Top CA Institute in Faridabad which helps to score a great percentage. CA Prince Kathuria Classes is the best place for you.

Best CA Coaching Institute in Faridabad Delhi/NCR - India

  1. 1. CA Classes In Faridabad STUDY TIPS TO PREPARE FOR CA EXAMS DURING THE LAST MONTHS August 13, 2022  For professional courses like CA, CS, and CMA, students must prepare for and be proficient in two categories of material: theory and practice. Students are recommended to employ a successful preparation strategy in order to achieve their academic goals because the course combines theory and practice. It's challenging enough to stand out in a cutthroat society like ours, but in order to succeed, we must put more effort into coming up with solutions than just talking about the problems we face. There are numerous methods available today for learning and memorization of theoretical material, but there is no known effective method for mastering practical subjects. Thus, among students, this becomes a common source of stress. You can improve your grades by using the below- mentioned tips, which will also work best for you. Therefore, students should try using them. It's also crucial to realise that no one strategy will work for everyone, so it's best to observe, choose, and take the course of action that works best for you. Here are a few tips, every student must follow two months before their examination or at the times when they are preparing for any other tests to ace their learnings. Let's discuss some of the DOs and DON'Ts for the same.   Do’s of preparation -Preparing a separate notebook: A separate notebook must be prepared by every student for jotting down important concepts. Initially, it might sound a bit time consuming but it saves time at the eleventh hour as you do not have to go through 10 notebooks just for one topic. -Revising concepts every day:
  2. 2. Revising them every day is easier than thinking about mugging up before an exam as you have a lot to do then, which makes your brain feel pressurised and hence, you start feeling nervous before going for your exam. Revising every day on the other hand enhances your confidence as you have been familiar with with it and decreases anxiety. -Creating a schedule/timetable: Managing your time is very important and it becomes a priority when exams are near. Creating a schedule enables the management of time and energy. Your schedule must be created wisely, it should neither be too hectic for you to follow nor leave you too idle or lazy. -Try to understand, not just cram: One needs to understand the concept as it stays in the mind for a longer duration than just cramming without knowing the logic behind it. - Solving sample test papers:
  3. 3. Solving some sample tesṭpapers per week shall be considered a good habit as it assists you to go through a variety of questions, both easy and difficult. Attempting sample tests in one go with a time limit of 2.5 hours, especially between 10.30 am and 1 pm (timings of examination) prepares your body and mind for the final exam. -Follow the 90/10 rule Students shall note that the major part of your preparation can be completed if you are thorough with the prescribed study material because it consists of 90% stuff. The rest 10% can be covered when you try your hands on sample papers and additional study material.   Don'ts of preparation: -Do not study new topics one month prior Acquiring new topics often helps in preparation of difficult questions but it may confuse your mind and hence make you feel even more nervous. It’s better to practice topics that you are already familiar with than studying the new ones.
  4. 4. -Do not study one night before exam Studying everything one night before exam won’t help you. Rather it would confuse you even more. Since it is natural to be stressed at those times, you might not be able to get the right answers and this might discourage you. This anxiousness would make you nervous and it might become more difficult for you to perform the other day. -Practice more, better score Practical subjects are all about practice. It means that the more you practice, the more you get. When you try your hands on different kinds of questions, you gain a better understanding of how questions can be asked and this way, you can easily prepare your mind for the final exams. -Don’t stress yourself at the end moment Students often get anxious right before starting the exam. Whereas they shall understand that as important as it is to revise for the exam, it is also important for the students to attempt the paper calmly so that they can avoid unnecessary errors. -Don’t give a messy answer sheet
  5. 5. HOW TO PREPARE FOR UPCOMING CA EXAMS? To leave a comment, click the button below to sign in with Google. SIGN IN WITH GOOGLE Popular posts from this blog August 03, 2022 We usually hurry up so much that we forget about presenting our work neatly. Attempting your exam in a neat way makes the answer sheet look a bit attractive to the eyes of the checker and he might find it easy to check. -Don't leave the 90% for the sake of 10% Students often have a tendency to jump on to the sample papers and other practice things without being thorough with the foundational level— the study material. Do you want to get inspired? Read on! When you feel helpless and stuck in the middle of everything, never sit and commiserate with yourself. Instead, maintain your resolve and meet the obstacles head-on. Encourage yourself to continue forward in the right path slowly but steadily. Don't just compete by running like one. Recognize that you can get anywhere if you only take one step per day, and that is how you will come closer to your goals. You could take baby steps to reach your highest, craziest vision you've ever experienced. Use this incident as inspiration to keep going forward. Last but not least, be mindful of your pace since if you proceed too quickly, you risk losing even the simplest battles.
  One of the most crucial things to accomplish before beginning your preparation is to understand your study style. Students frequently struggle with knowing which course of action to take in order to succeed academically and receive the best results.

