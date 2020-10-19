Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published on

I make the case that the Trump Administration lacks a climate change platform (other than ignoring, denying, or downplaying its importance). I then argue that this is because climate change has no place in its story about the American way of life. We look at this story with a focus on the central pillars of deregulation and energy dominance, where 'energy' means fossil fuels. Finally, we discuss how this is not ecomodernism.

Published in: Education
  1. 1. 26. Deregulation, Energy Dominance, and the Trump Administration Adam Briggle UNT Phil 4250 Climate Change adam.briggle@unt.edu
  2. 2. Outline • Objective: To examine the Trump Administration’s approach to climate change. • There really is no such thing as a Trump Administration climate agenda, policy, or plan • That’s because it doesn’t fit into his basic story • This looks like ecomodernism • But it is not ecomodernism
  3. 3. The basic story – from the Double Eagle speech • The American way of life is the greatest ever. Suburbia! • It is made possible by energy (where ‘energy’ means ‘fossil fuels’). Oil = patriotism. • So, we are approving pipelines, removing regulations, and opening up more land and water for extraction. (Deregulation) • Domestic energy means we control our fate and can influence other nations. America First! • Now a net energy exporter (LNG) – dominant position we will never lose. (Energy Dominance) (though note Obama increased domestic production of oil more – 3.8 vs 3.1 – and we are on a decline now) • The radical left (the enemy) wants to destroy this way of life by undermining energy. They are ‘sick’ and ‘they don’t love our country’ • The Green New Deal will abolish fossil fuels • Climate change is not mentioned – only to say how expensive climate policies are and how they are ‘not possible.’ • Clean air and water, we love our environment.
  4. 4. This looks like ecomodernism… • Emphasis on innovation and economic growth and market forces. • A reliance on decoupling to justify its approach (economy grows and we have cleaner air and water). • But looks can be deceiving…
  5. 5. • US required to regulate GHGs (2009 EPA endangerment finding) • Trump Admin scrapped Clean Power Plan for ACE • CPP promoted a wide range of options to reduce C02 emissions • ACE takes a narrow approach: only efficiency measures at coal plants • A rebound effect (Jevon’s Paradox)! • Conclusion: CO2 reductions much less, and SO2 and NOx actually up
  6. 6. So, this is not ecomodernism • Julian Simon bet on a process – ingenuity finding more of a resource or replacements for it. • The Trump Administration is betting on a substance – fossil fuels. • So, it is about innovation only when it is the favored fuel – deregulatory efforts systematically favor fossil fuels. • National strength, character, and prosperity hitched to fossil fuels • More significantly – ecomodernists take climate change seriously (as diabetes) • The Trump Administration has only shifted from ‘hoax’ to vague lip- service.
  7. 7. “Elections have consequences.” Ackbar, concerned permanent resident of Earth

