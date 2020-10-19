-
I make the case that the Trump Administration lacks a climate change platform (other than ignoring, denying, or downplaying its importance). I then argue that this is because climate change has no place in its story about the American way of life. We look at this story with a focus on the central pillars of deregulation and energy dominance, where 'energy' means fossil fuels. Finally, we discuss how this is not ecomodernism.
