2. The Anthropocene UNT Phil 4250 Climate Change Adam Briggle adam.briggle@unt.edu
Outline 1. Where are we in space and time? 2. The Anthropocene 3. The Great Acceleration 4. Some criticisms of the Anthrop...
1. Where are we in space and time? What is our way of being in the world?
The Pale Blue Dot Voyager 1 – 1990 Carl Sagan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgQ1P tkZvGU
2. The Anthropocene
Source: https://www.npr.org/sections/13.7/2016/10/01/495437158/climate-change-and-the-astrobiology-of-the-anthropocene
Source: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/may/21/human-race-just-001-of-all-life-but-has-destroyed-over-80-of-w...
Source: https://biomimicry.net/earths-calendar-year/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yBzxC9eoog
3. The Great Acceleration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx85qK1ztAc
1.2 Billion people 328 Million people
https://www.amnh.org/explore/videos/humans/human-population-through-time
In other words • It took 190,000 years for our population to reach 200 million. • It took 10,000 more years for our popula...
4. Some Criticisms of the Anthropocene
1. Hubris Consider Fermi’s Paradox
2. Inequality
Africa 2019 = 1.2 billion Africa 2100 = 4 billion
5. The Big Question: Green Growth or Degrowth?
Talk about degrowth…
The Good Anthropocene
The Bad Anthropocene
Remember kids, Admiral Ackbar says: “Critical thinking is just as cool as light sabers.”
2 Anthropocene

×