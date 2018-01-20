Orifice openers and initial apical file

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ORIFICE OPENERS BY: Arbiya Anjum S
ORIFICE OPENERS • These are instruments used in pre enlargement and interferences removal during access cavity preparation...
CANAL ORIFICES RELOCATION Krasner and rankow laws • Law of orifice location 1 • The orifices of the root canals are always...
• A straight line access into the chamber will not ensure straight line access into the canals as a triangle of dentin wil...
ADVANTAGES • Straight-line access to apical 3rd. • It facilitates the achievement of the apical 3rd in difficult canls,nar...
Gates Glidden Drills • Small flame-shaped cutting head with a non cutting safe end tip to obtain straight line access up t...
Advantage breakage of the instrument occurs in the shaft near the handpiece GG sizes no 1: 0.50 mm no 2: 0.70 mm no 3: 0.9...
USES Enlarge rc orifices. For coronal flaring during rc preparation. For removal of lingual shoulder during aceesss cavity...
MODIFICATION -Flexogates is a modified GG with a safe non cutting pilot tip, which is a more flexible. -It is a hand instr...
