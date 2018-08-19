-
Synnopsis :
Nasreen s Secret School Based on a true story. After her parents are taken away by the Taliban, young Nasreen stops speaking. But as she spends time in a secret school, she slowly breaks out of her shell. Full color.
Author : Jeanette Winter
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Jeanette Winter ( 9? )
