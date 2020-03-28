Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Linux Mint Welcome to Linux
Welcome To Linux Freedom What is Linux mint? Linux Mint is a computer operating system based on the Ubuntu Linux distribut...
Irritating Things in Windows After Installing Windows: Install the motherboard drivers from a CD or Search and Download th...
Features of Linux Mint o No need of installing motherboard drivers. o It supports all motherboards and audio cards and oth...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Linux mint

30 views

Published on

Features of linux mint

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Linux mint

  1. 1. Linux Mint Welcome to Linux
  2. 2. Welcome To Linux Freedom What is Linux mint? Linux Mint is a computer operating system based on the Ubuntu Linux distribution, which in turn is based on Debian.. It's safe and reliable no regressions, no antivirus, no anti-spyware,etc) The purpose of Linux Mint is to produce a modern, elegant and comfortable operating system which is both powerful and easy to use. full multimedia support and is extremely easy to use. More than 30,000 Packages Linux Mint requires very little maintenance. robust a unique Update Manager Free of cost and Open source
  3. 3. Irritating Things in Windows After Installing Windows: Install the motherboard drivers from a CD or Search and Download them from Manufacture Website. If you have graphics card, or sound card, a special driver is needed for that. Wasting our money on buying and installing applications for each purpose like:  Disc Writing,  Adobe Reader,  MS office,  Antivirus The boot speed becomes slower After using windows from time to time Software Errors because of virus
  4. 4. Features of Linux Mint o No need of installing motherboard drivers. o It supports all motherboards and audio cards and other devices like camera.etc o Fast installation o Data card works without installing software. o Prevents fragmentation of hard disk o No slowdowns after a long use. o No anti virus needed. o From boot Splash screen to desktop ..Fully customizable o Pre installed software's: Libre Office (Edit all the ms documents) PDF reader Disc Burner (k3b) Media Players,Etc

×