Computer Graphics Unit 2

Geometric Transformations  Changing an object’s position (translation), orientation (rotation) or size (scaling)  Others...
Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Translation  x’ = x + tx , y’ = y + ty  P’=P+T  Translation moves the object wi...
Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Translation  To move a line segment, apply the transformation equation to each of...
2D Translation Routine class wcPt2D { public: GLfloat x, y; }; void translatePolygon (wcPt2D * verts, GLint nVerts, GLfloa...
Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Rotation  Rotation axis  Rotation angle  rotation point or pivot point (xr,yr) ...
Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Rotation  At first, suppose the pivot point is at the origin  x’=r cos(θ+Φ) = r ...
Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Rotation  P’=R·P Φ (x,y)r r θ (x’,y’)          cossin sincos R
Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Rotation  Rotation for a point about any specified position (xr,yr) x’=xr+(x - xr...
2D Rotation Routine class wcPt2D { public: GLfloat x, y; }; void rotatePolygon (wcPt2D * verts, GLint nVerts, wcPt2D pivPt...
Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Scaling  Scaling is used to alter the size of an object  Simple 2D scaling is pe...
Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Scaling  Any positive value can be used as scaling factor  Values less than 1 re...
Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Scaling  We can control the location of the scaled object by choosing a position ...
2D Scaling Routine class wcPt2D { public: GLfloat x, y; }; void scalePolygon (wcPt2D * verts, GLint nVerts, wcPt2D fixedPt...
5.2 Matrix Representations and Homogeneous Coordinates  Many graphics applications involve sequences of geometric transfo...
P and P ’ = column vectors, coordinate position M1 = 2 by 2 array containing multiplicative factors, for translation M1 is...
                           y x t t y x y x 10 01 ' '                    ...
 To produce a sequence of transformations such as scaling followed by rotation then translation, we could calculate the t...
Homogeneous Coordinates  Multiplicative and translational terms for a two-dimensional geometric transformations can be co...
 But to do so, we also need to expand the matrix representation for a two-dimensional coordinate position to a three-elem...
 A convenient choice is simply to set h=1.  Each two-dimensional position is then represented with homogeneous coordinat...
PttTP y x t t y x yx y x                                 ),( 1100 10 01 1 ' ' ' PRP y x y...
2D Composite Transformations  We can setup a sequence of transformations as a composite transformation matrix by calculat...
2D Composite Transformations  Composite 2D Translations                                 ...
2D Composite Transformations  Composite 2D Rotations                            ...
2D Composite Transformations  Composite 2D Scaling                                   10...
2D Composite Transformations  General 2D Pivot-Point Rotation                             ...
2D Composite Transformations  General 2D Pivot-Point Rotation                              ...
2D Composite Transformations  Matrix Concatenation Properties  M3· M2· M1= (M3· M2 ) · M1 = M3· ( M2 · M1 )  M2 · M1 ≠ ...
Other Two Dimensional Transformations  Reflection  Transformation that produces a mirror image of an object y x
 Reflection  Image is generated relative to an axis of reflection by rotating the object 180° about the reflection axis ...
Other Two Dimensional Transformations  Reflection  Reflection about the line x=0 (the y axis)  Reflection about the ori...
Other Two Dimensional Transformations  Shear  Transformation that distorts the shape of an object such that the transfor...
Other Two Dimensional Transformations  Shear  An x-direction shear relative to the x axis  An y-direction shear relativ...
Changing Coordinate System  P is described as (x,y) in the x-y coordinate system. We wish to describe P in the x’-y’ coor...
Changing Coordinate Systemy axis x axis y’ axis x’ axis P y’ x’ x y q y axis y’ axis x’ axis P y’ x’q y axis/ y’ axis x ax...
2D Viewing  Which part of a picture is to be displayed  clipping window or world window or viewing window  Where that p...
2D Viewing  Clipping window selects what we want to see  Viewport indicates where it is to be viewed on the output devic...
2D Viewing Pipeline (from Donald Hearn and Pauline Baker)
2D Viewing Pipeline  2D viewing pipeline  Construct world-coordinate scene using modeling- coordinate transformations  ...
2D Viewing Pipeline (from Donald Hearn and Pauline Baker)
Transform the square and the models to the device coordinates in the display viewport. in the modeling coordinates: Specif...
ViewingTransformation 46  Viewing transformation is the mapping of a part of a world- coordinate scene to device coordina...
ViewingTransformation 47 0 1 1 x-world y-world window window Normalised deviceworld y-view x-view
Window-To-ViewportCoordinateTransformation 48 Window-to-Viewport transformation
Window-To-ViewportCoordinateTransformation 49 . XWmax YWmax XWmin YWmin XVmaxXVmin YVmax YVmin xw,yw xv,yv
Window-To-ViewportCoordinateTransformation 50 xv - xvmin = xw - xwmin xvmax - xvmin xwmax - xwmin yv – yvmin = yw - ywmin ...
Window-To-ViewportCoordinateTransformation 51 The sequence of transformations are: 1. Perform a scaling transformation usi...
Window-To-ViewportCoordinateTransformation 52  Relative proportions of objects are maintained if the scaling factors are ...
2001. 7. 13 53 Two-Dimensional Viewing Functions (1/2) • Definition about a viewing reference system – evaluateViewOrienta...
2001. 7. 13 54 Two-Dimensional Viewing Functions (2/2) • Selection of a paticular set of options from the viewing table – ...
2001. 7. 13 55 Clipping Operations • Clipping – Any procedure that identifies those portions of a picture that are either ...
2001. 7. 13 56 Point Clipping • Assuming that the clip window is a rectangle in standard position • Saving a point P=(x, y...
2001. 7. 13 57 Line Clipping (1/3) a) Before Clipping b) After Clipping • Line clipping against a rectangular clip window
2001. 7. 13 58 Line Clipping (2/3) • Parametric representation of Line segment with endpoints (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) • Exte...
Example Polygon Clipping
Example Polygon Clipping
Example Polygon Clipping
Case 1 Inside Outside Polygon being clipped Clip boundary s p:output 4 Cases of Polygon Clipping Case 2 Inside Outside s p...
Algorithm Input vertex P First Point YesNo F=P Does SP intersect E? No Yes Compute Intersection Point I Output vertex I S=...
Curve Clipping Before Clipping After clipping
Text Clipping Before Clipping After clipping
Exterior Clipping Before Clipping After clipping
Computer Graphics Unit 2
Computer Graphics Unit 2

Geometric Transformations

  1. 1. Geometric Transformations  Changing an object’s position (translation), orientation (rotation) or size (scaling)  Others transformations: reflection and shearing operations
  2. 2. Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Translation  x’ = x + tx , y’ = y + ty  P’=P+T  Translation moves the object without deformation P P’ T                      y x t t T y x P y x P , ' ' ',
  3. 3. Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Translation  To move a line segment, apply the transformation equation to each of the two line endpoints and redraw the line between new endpoints  To move a polygon, apply the transformation equation to coordinates of each vertex and regenerate the polygon using the new set of vertex coordinates
  4. 4. 2D Translation Routine class wcPt2D { public: GLfloat x, y; }; void translatePolygon (wcPt2D * verts, GLint nVerts, GLfloat tx, GLfloat ty) { GLint k; for (k = 0; k < nVerts; k++) { verts [k].x = verts [k].x + tx; verts [k].y = verts [k].y + ty; } glBegin (GL_POLYGON); for (k = 0; k < nVerts; k++) glVertex2f (verts [k].x, verts [k].y); glEnd ( ); }
  5. 5. Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Rotation  Rotation axis  Rotation angle  rotation point or pivot point (xr,yr) yr xr θ
  6. 6. Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Rotation  At first, suppose the pivot point is at the origin  x’=r cos(θ+Φ) = r cos θ cos Φ - r sin θ sin Φ y’=r sin(θ+Φ) = r cos θ sin Φ + r sin θ cos Φ  x = r cos Φ, y = r sin Φ  x’=x cos θ - y sin θ y’=x sin θ + y cos θ Φ (x,y)r r θ (x’,y’)
  7. 7. Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Rotation  P’=R·P Φ (x,y)r r θ (x’,y’)          cossin sincos R
  8. 8. Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Rotation  Rotation for a point about any specified position (xr,yr) x’=xr+(x - xr) cos θ – (y - yr) sin θ y’=yr+(x - xr) sin θ + (y - yr) cos θ  Rotations also move objects without deformation  A line is rotated by applying the rotation formula to each of the endpoints and redrawing the line between the new end points  A polygon is rotated by applying the rotation formula to each of the vertices and redrawing the polygon using new vertex coordinates
  9. 9. 2D Rotation Routine class wcPt2D { public: GLfloat x, y; }; void rotatePolygon (wcPt2D * verts, GLint nVerts, wcPt2D pivPt, GLdouble theta) { wcPt2D * vertsRot; GLint k; for (k = 0; k < nVerts; k++) { vertsRot [k].x = pivPt.x + (verts [k].x - pivPt.x) * cos (theta) - (verts [k].y - pivPt.y) * sin (theta); vertsRot [k].y = pivPt.y + (verts [k].x - pivPt.x) * sin (theta) + (verts [k].y - pivPt.y) * cos (theta); } glBegin (GL_POLYGON); for (k = 0; k < nVerts; k++) glVertex2f (vertsRot [k].x, vertsRot [k].y); glEnd ( ); }
  10. 10. Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Scaling  Scaling is used to alter the size of an object  Simple 2D scaling is performed by multiplying object positions (x, y) by scaling factors sx and sy x’ = x · sx y’ = y · sx or P’ = S·P                   y x s s y x y x 0 0 ' '
  11. 11. Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Scaling  Any positive value can be used as scaling factor  Values less than 1 reduce the size of the object  Values greater than 1 enlarge the object  If scaling factor is 1 then the object stays unchanged  If sx = sy , we call it uniform scaling  If scaling factor <1, then the object moves closer to the origin and If scaling factor >1, then the object moves farther from the origin x’ x
  12. 12. Basic 2D Geometric Transformations  2D Scaling  We can control the location of the scaled object by choosing a position called the fixed point (xf,yf) x’ – xf = (x – xf) sx y’ – yf = (y – yf) sy x’=x · sx + xf (1 – sx) y’=y · sy + yf (1 – sy)  Polygons are scaled by applying the above formula to each vertex, then regenerating the polygon using the transformed vertices
  13. 13. 2D Scaling Routine class wcPt2D { public: GLfloat x, y; }; void scalePolygon (wcPt2D * verts, GLint nVerts, wcPt2D fixedPt, GLfloat sx, GLfloat sy) { wcPt2D vertsNew; GLint k; for (k = 0; k < n; k++) { vertsNew [k].x = verts [k].x * sx + fixedPt.x * (1 - sx); vertsNew [k].y = verts [k].y * sy + fixedPt.y * (1 - sy); } glBegin (GL_POLYGON); for (k = 0; k < n; k++) glVertex2v (vertsNew [k].x, vertsNew [k].y); glEnd ( ); }
  14. 14. 5.2 Matrix Representations and Homogeneous Coordinates  Many graphics applications involve sequences of geometric transformations.  Hence we consider how the matrix representations can be reformulated so that such transformation sequence can be efficiently processed.  Each of three basic two-dimensional transformations (translation, rotation and scaling) can be expressed in the general matrix form
  15. 15. P and P ’ = column vectors, coordinate position M1 = 2 by 2 array containing multiplicative factors, for translation M1 is the identity matrix M2 = two-element column matrix containing translational terms, for rotation or scaling M2 contains the translational terms associated with the pivot point or scaling fixed point 21 ' MPMP 
  16. 16.                            y x t t y x y x 10 01 ' '                                                                     r r r r r r r r y x y x y x y x y x yy xx y x       cossin sin-cos cossin sin-cos cossin sin-cos ' ' ' '                                     f f y x y x y x -s s y x s s y x 10 01 0 0 ' ' 21 ' MPMP  Translation Rotation Scaling
  17. 17.  To produce a sequence of transformations such as scaling followed by rotation then translation, we could calculate the transformed coordinates one step at a time.  A more efficient approach is to combine the transformations so that the final coordinate positions are obtained directly from the initial coordinates, without calculating intermediate coordinate values.
  18. 18. Homogeneous Coordinates  Multiplicative and translational terms for a two-dimensional geometric transformations can be combined into a single matrix if we expand the representations to 3 by 3 matrices.  Then we can use the third column of a transformation matrix for the translation terms, and all transformation equations can be expressed as matrix multiplications.
  19. 19.  But to do so, we also need to expand the matrix representation for a two-dimensional coordinate position to a three-element column matrix.  A standard technique for accomplishing this is to expand each two-dimensional coordinate-position representation (x,y) to a three-element representation (xh,yh,h), called homogeneous coordinates, where the homogeneous parameter h is a nonzero value such that , h y y h x x hh 
  20. 20.  A convenient choice is simply to set h=1.  Each two-dimensional position is then represented with homogeneous coordinate (x,y,1).  The term “homogeneous coordinates” is used in mathematics to refer to the effect of this representation on Cartesian equations.
  21. 21. PttTP y x t t y x yx y x                                 ),( 1100 10 01 1 ' ' ' PRP y x y x                                 )( 1100 0cossin 0sin-cos 1 ' ' '    PssSP y x s s y x yx y x                                 ),( 1100 00 00 1 ' ' ' Translation Rotation Scaling
  22. 22. 2D Composite Transformations  We can setup a sequence of transformations as a composite transformation matrix by calculating the product of the individual transformations  P’=M2·M1·P P’=M·P
  23. 23. 2D Composite Transformations  Composite 2D Translations                                   100 10 01 100 10 01 100 10 01 21 21 1 1 2 2 yy xx y x y x tt tt t t t t
  24. 24. 2D Composite Transformations  Composite 2D Rotations                                       100 0)cos()sin( 0)sin()cos( 100 0cossin 0sincos 100 0cossin 0sincos 2121 2121 11 11 22 22
  25. 25. 2D Composite Transformations  Composite 2D Scaling                                   100 00 00 100 00 00 100 00 00 21 21 1 1 2 2 yy xx y x y x ss ss s s s s
  26. 26. 2D Composite Transformations  General 2D Pivot-Point Rotation                                     100 10 01 100 0cossin 0sincos 100 10 01 r r r r y x y x              100 sin)cos1(cossin sin)cos1(sincos rr rr xy yx
  27. 27. 2D Composite Transformations  General 2D Pivot-Point Rotation                                   100 10 01 100 00 00 100 10 01 f f y x f f y x s s y x              100 )1(0 )1(0 yfy xfx sys sxs
  28. 28. 2D Composite Transformations  Matrix Concatenation Properties  M3· M2· M1= (M3· M2 ) · M1 = M3· ( M2 · M1 )  M2 · M1 ≠ M1 · M2
  29. 29. Other Two Dimensional Transformations  Reflection  Transformation that produces a mirror image of an object y x
  30. 30.  Reflection  Image is generated relative to an axis of reflection by rotating the object 180° about the reflection axis  Reflection about the line y=0 (the x axis)            100 010 001
  31. 31. Other Two Dimensional Transformations  Reflection  Reflection about the line x=0 (the y axis)  Reflection about the origin           100 010 001             100 010 001
  32. 32. Other Two Dimensional Transformations  Shear  Transformation that distorts the shape of an object such that the transformed shape appears as the object was composed of internal layers that had been caused to slide over each other y x (0,1) (1,1) (1,0)(0,0) y x (2,1) (3,1) (1,0)(0,0) shx=2
  33. 33. Other Two Dimensional Transformations  Shear  An x-direction shear relative to the x axis  An y-direction shear relative to the y axis           100 01 001 ysh           100 010 01 xsh yy yshxx x   ' '
  34. 34. Changing Coordinate System  P is described as (x,y) in the x-y coordinate system. We wish to describe P in the x’-y’ coordinate system. What is (x’,y’)?  First, translate by (x,y) by (-x0,-y0)  Then, rotate by - q y axis x axis y’ axis x’ axis P y’ x’ x y q y0 x0
  35. 35. Changing Coordinate Systemy axis x axis y’ axis x’ axis P y’ x’ x y q y axis y’ axis x’ axis P y’ x’q y axis/ y’ axis x axis/x’ axis P x’ y’
  36. 36. 2D Viewing  Which part of a picture is to be displayed  clipping window or world window or viewing window  Where that part will be displayed on the display device  viewport
  37. 37. 2D Viewing  Clipping window selects what we want to see  Viewport indicates where it is to be viewed on the output device  Usually, clipping windows and viewport are rectangles
  38. 38. 2D Viewing Pipeline (from Donald Hearn and Pauline Baker)
  39. 39. 2D Viewing Pipeline  2D viewing pipeline  Construct world-coordinate scene using modeling- coordinate transformations  Convert world-coordinates to viewing coordinates  Transform viewing-coordinates to normalized- coordinates (ex: between 0 and 1, or between -1 and 1)  Map normalized-coordinates to device-coordinates.
  40. 40. 2D Viewing Pipeline (from Donald Hearn and Pauline Baker)
  41. 41. Transform the square and the models to the device coordinates in the display viewport. in the modeling coordinates: Specify a window Transform the window and the models to the area to be displayed normalized coordinates. Clip against the square Xmodeling Ymodeling Xnormalized Ynormalized Xdevice Ydevice The 2D Viewing Pipeline S(2/width, 2/height); T(-center); Trans(models); // normalized models // glOrtho() Clipping(); // clipped models T(Center); S(With/2, Height/2); Trans(models); // device models //glViewport()
  42. 42. ViewingTransformation 46  Viewing transformation is the mapping of a part of a world- coordinate scene to device coordinates.  In 2D (two dimensional) viewing transformation is simply referred as the window-to-viewport transformation or the windowing transformation.  Mapping a window onto a viewport involves converting from one coordinate system to another.  If the window and viewport are in standard position, this just  involves translation and scaling.  if the window and/or viewport are not in standard, then extra transformation which is rotation is required.
  43. 43. ViewingTransformation 47 0 1 1 x-world y-world window window Normalised deviceworld y-view x-view
  44. 44. Window-To-ViewportCoordinateTransformation 48 Window-to-Viewport transformation
  45. 45. Window-To-ViewportCoordinateTransformation 49 . XWmax YWmax XWmin YWmin XVmaxXVmin YVmax YVmin xw,yw xv,yv
  46. 46. Window-To-ViewportCoordinateTransformation 50 xv - xvmin = xw - xwmin xvmax - xvmin xwmax - xwmin yv – yvmin = yw - ywmin yvmax – yvmin ywmax - ywmin From these two equations we derived xv = xvmin + (xw – xwmin)sx yv = yvmin + (yw – ywmin)sy where the scaling factors are sx = xvmax – xvmin sy = yvmax - yvmin xwmax – xwmin ywmax - ywmin
  47. 47. Window-To-ViewportCoordinateTransformation 51 The sequence of transformations are: 1. Perform a scaling transformation using a fixed-point position of (xwmin,ywmin) that scales the window area to the size of the viewport. 2. Translate the scaled window area to the position of the viewport.
  48. 48. Window-To-ViewportCoordinateTransformation 52  Relative proportions of objects are maintained if the scaling factors are the same (sx = sy). Otherwise, world objects will be stretched or contracted in either x or y direction when displayed on output device.  How about character strings when map to viewport?  maintains a constant character size (apply when standard character fonts cannot be changed).  If character size can be changed, then windowed will be applied like other primitives.  For characters formed with line segments, the mapping to viewport is carried through sequence of line transformations .
  49. 49. 2001. 7. 13 53 Two-Dimensional Viewing Functions (1/2) • Definition about a viewing reference system – evaluateViewOrientationMatrix (x0, y0, xV, yV, error, viewMatrix) • Setting up the elements of a window-to-viewport mapping matrix – setviewRepresentation (ws, viewIndex, viewMatrix, viewMap- pingMatrix, xclipmin, xclipmin, xclipmin, xclipmin, clipxy) • Storing combinations of viewing and window-viewport mappings for various workstations in a viewing table – evaluateViewMappingMatrix (xwmin, xwmax, ywmin, ywmax, xvmin, xvmax, yvmin, yvmax, error, viewMappingMatrix)
  50. 50. 2001. 7. 13 54 Two-Dimensional Viewing Functions (2/2) • Selection of a paticular set of options from the viewing table – setViewIndex (viewIndex) • Selection of a workstation window- viewport pair – setWorkstationWindow (ws, xwsWindmin, xwsWindmax, ywsWindmin, ywsWindmax) – setWorkstationViewport (ws, xwsVPortmin, xwsVPortmax, ywsVPortmin, ywsVPortmax)
  51. 51. 2001. 7. 13 55 Clipping Operations • Clipping – Any procedure that identifies those portions of a picture that are either inside or outside of a specified region of space • Applied in World Coordinates • Adapting Primitive Types – Point – Line – Area (or Polygons) – Curve, Text (omit!!)
  52. 52. 2001. 7. 13 56 Point Clipping • Assuming that the clip window is a rectangle in standard position • Saving a point P=(x, y) for display • Appling Fields – Particles (explosion, sea foam) maxmin maxmin ywyyw xwxxw  
  53. 53. 2001. 7. 13 57 Line Clipping (1/3) a) Before Clipping b) After Clipping • Line clipping against a rectangular clip window
  54. 54. 2001. 7. 13 58 Line Clipping (2/3) • Parametric representation of Line segment with endpoints (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) • Exterior of the window – Intersection with outside the range u • Interior of the window – Intersection with inside the range u ),yu(yyy )xu(xxx 121 121   1u0 
  55. 55. Example Polygon Clipping
  56. 56. Example Polygon Clipping
  57. 57. Example Polygon Clipping
  58. 58. Case 1 Inside Outside Polygon being clipped Clip boundary s p:output 4 Cases of Polygon Clipping Case 2 Inside Outside s p i:output Case 3 Inside Outside s p (no output) Case 4 Inside Outside s i:first output p:second output
  59. 59. Algorithm Input vertex P First Point YesNo F=P Does SP intersect E? No Yes Compute Intersection Point I Output vertex I S=P Is S on left side of E? Exit NO Yes Output vertex S Close Polygon entry Does SF intersect E? Compute Intersection I Yes Output vertex I Exit No
  60. 60. Curve Clipping Before Clipping After clipping
  61. 61. Text Clipping Before Clipping After clipping
  62. 62. Exterior Clipping Before Clipping After clipping

