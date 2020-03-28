Computer Graphics Unit 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1  Unit - 1 Father of Computer Graphics Ivan Sutherland
Output Primitives Line Drawing Algorithms DDA Algorithm Midpoint Algorithm Bersenhem’s Algorithm Circle Drawing Algorithms...
Describes the geometry of objects and – typically referred to as geometric primitives. Examples: point, line, text, filled...
• Points • Attributes: Size, Color. glPointSize(p); glBegin(GL_POINTS); glVertex2d(x1, y1); glVertex2d(x2, y2); glVertex2d...
• Lines • Attributes: Color, Thickness, Type glLineWidth(p); glBegin(GL_LINES); glVertex2d(x1, y1); glVertex2d(x2, y2); gl...
Output Primitive Attributes Point Size Color Line Thickness (1pt, 2pt …) Type (Dashed, Dotted, Solid) Color 7
Rasterization Problem: Given only the two end points, how to compute the intermediate pixels, so that the set of pixels cl...
• The digital differential analyser (DDA) algorithm takes an incremental approach in order to speed up scan conversion • S...
m x y    x y 0 1 1 4 2 7 3 10 4 13 5 16 my x 1    i.e. y = 3x + 1 m = 3 Do not use y = 3x + 1 to calculate y. Use m
Uses differential equation of the line : m If slope then increment x in steps of 1 pixel and find corresponding y-values. ...
if |m|  1 xi+1 = xi - 1 yi+1 = yi - m if |m|  1 yi+1 = yi + 1 xi+1 = xi + 1/m Left Right Left Right
           3 1 1 13 1 1 10 1 ii ii yy xx m xy x y round(y) 0 1 1 1 4/3 1 2 5/3 2 3 2 2 4 7/3 2 5 8/3 3 6 3 ...
          )( 1 1 83 3 1 1 1 ii ii xx yy m xy y x round(x ) 8 0 0 7 1/3 0 6 2/3 1 5 1 1 4 4/3 1 3 5/3 2 2 ...
7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 21
p p p n nx x 1  22
yp = mxp yk = y0 + round(kyp) pk = (kxp)(2y) – round(kyp)(2x) + 2y – x 4 4 18 4 1415    px 23
Jack Bresenham worked for 27 years at IBM before entering academia. Bresenham developed his famous algorithms at IBM in th...
What you need to know about Bresenham LDA 1) Why we use it 2) Major idea of integer-izing a decision point 3) How this red...
Basis of the algorithm: From start position decide A or B next A B Start position
o For a given value of x o One pixel lies at distance above the line, and o One pixel lies at distance below the line True...
If di  0, then closest pixel is below true line (si smaller) If di  0, then closest pixel is above true line (ti smaller...
)2or5.0(i.e.0.5(slope)gradientLet dxdy dx dy  29 3dy 2dy dy 4dy x1 x2 x3 x4 x5 x0 y0 y1 y2 y3 y5
For a line with gradient ≤ 1 d0 = 2dy – dx if di  0 then yi+1 = yi di+1 = di + 2dy if di ≥ 0 then yi+1 = yi + 1 di+1 = di...
19 18 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 31 (20,10) (30,18) i di (xi+1,yi+1) 0 6 (21,11) 1 2 (...
LineBres( x0, y0, x1, y1) // line for |m| < 1 { dx = abs(x1 – x0), dy = abs(y1 – y0); d = 2 * dy – dx, twoDy = 2 * dy, two...
• Special cases can be handled separately • Horizontal lines (y = 0) • Vertical lines (x = 0) • Diagonal lines (|x| = |...
• Raster: • Pixel: • Scan Line:
• Refresh buffer frame buffer: intensity
“painted” scan line
• Intensity range for pixel positions depends on the capability of the raster system. • A black-and-white system: each scr...
• On a black-and-white system with one bit per pixel, the frame buffer is called bitmap. • For system with multiple bits p...
• Sometimes, refresh rates are described in unit of cycles per second, or Hertz (HZ)
• Refreshing on raster scan displays is carried out at the rate 60 to 80 frame per second.
• Horizontal retrace: The return to the left of the screen, after refreshing each scan line.
Vertical retrace: At the end of each frame (displayed in 1/80th to 1/60th of a second) the electron beam returns to the to...
A final stage in the implementation procedures for line segments and other objects is to set the frame-buffer color values...
•suppose the frame buffer array is addressed in row major order and that pixel positions are labeled from (0, 0) at the lo...
Moving across a scan line, we can calculate the frame-buffer address for the pixel at ( x + 1, y ) as the following offset...
Methods for implementing these procedures depend on the capabilities of a particular system and the design requirements of...
• Line • Defined by two endpoint coordinates (one line segment) glBegin(GL_LINES ); glVertex2i( 180, 15 ); glVertex2i( 10,...
• Polyline • Defined by line connecting all the points glBegin(GL_LINE_STRIP ); glVertex2i( 180, 15 ); glVertex2i( 10, 145...
• Polyline • In addition to GL_LINE_STRIP, adds a line between the last vertex and the first one glBegin(GL_LINE_LOOP ); g...
• A circle is defined as the set of points that are all at a given distance r from a center point (xc, yc). • For any circ...
• There are some problems with this approach: 1. Considerable computation at each step. 2. Non-uniform spacing between plo...
• Problem 2 can be removed using the polar form: x = xc + r cos θ y = yc + r sin θ • using a fixed angular step size, a ci...
• Problem 1 can be overcome by considering the symmetry of circles as in Figure 3. • But it still requires a good deal of ...
• To apply the midpoint method, we define a circle function: • Any point (x,y) on the boundary of the circle with radius r...
• If the points is in the interior of the circle, the circle function is negative. • If the point is outside the circle, t...
• The circle function tests in (3) are performed for the mid positions between pixels near the circle path at each samplin...
• Figure 4 shows the midpoint between the two candidate pixels at sampling position xk +1. Assuming we have just plotted t...
• Our decision parameter is the circle function (2) evaluated at the midpoint between these two pixels:
• If pk < 0, this midpoint is inside the circle and the pixel on scan line yk is closer to the circle boundary. • Otherwis...
• We obtain a recursive expression for the next decision parameter by evaluating the circle function at sampling position ...
• Increments for obtaining pk+1 are either • 2xk+1 +1 (if pk is negative) or • 2xk+1 +1− 2yk+1 (if pk is positive) • Evalu...
• At the start position (0, r), these two terms (2x, 2y) have the values 0 and 2r, respectively. • Each successive value i...
• The initial decision parameter is obtained by evaluating the circle function at the start position (x0 , y0)=(0, r):
• If the radius r is specified as an integer, we can simply round p0 to • since all increments are integers.
• As in Bresenham’s line algorithm, the midpoint method calculates pixel positions along the circumference of a circle usi...
70 • Can also use Bresenham to draw circles. • Use 8-fold symmetry Choices for Next pixel M E SE Previous Pixel Choices fo...
71 • Implicit form for a circle is: )32(chosenisEIf )522(chosenisSEIf   poldnew ppoldnew xdd yxdd • Functions are l...
72 • Explicit form of line • Inefficient, difficult to control. • Parametric form of line. • Express line in terms of para...
• Ellipse – A modified circle whose radius varies from a maximum value in one direction (major axis) to a minimum value in...
• Expressing distances d1 and d2 in terms of the focal coordinates F1 = (x1, x2) and F2 = (x2, y2), we have: • Cartesian c...
• Symmetry between quadrants • Not symmetric between the two octants of a quadrant • Thus, we must calculate pixel positio...
• Decision parameter: 2 2 2 2 2 2 ( , )ellipse y x x yf x y r x r y r r   0 if ( , ) is inside the ellipse ( , ) 0 if (...
• Starting at (0, ry) we take unit steps in the x direction until we reach the boundary between region 1 and region 2. The...
yi  yi-1 xi xi+1 xi+2 78 Midpoint Assuming that we have just plotted the pixels at (xi , yi). The next position is determ...
At the next position [xi+1 + 1 = xi + 2] OR where yi+1 = yi or yi+1 = yi – 1 79 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 21 1 2 1 ( 1, ) ( 2) (...
Decision parameters are incremented by: Use only addition and subtraction by obtaining At initial position (0, ry) 80 2 2 ...
Over region 2, step in the negative y direction and midpoint is taken between horizontal pixels at each step. 81 yi  yi-1...
At the next position [yi+1 – 1 = yi – 2] OR where xi+1 = xi or xi+1 = xi + 1 82 1 1 1 12 2 2 2 2 2 21 1 2 2 ( , 1) ( ) ( 2...
Decision parameters are incremented by: At initial position (x0, y0) is taken at the last position selected in region 1 83...
1. Input rx, ry, and ellipse center (xc, yc), and obtain the first point on an ellipse centered on the origin as (x0, y0) ...
4. (x0, y0) is the last position calculated in region 1. Calculate the initial parameter in region 2 as 5. At each yi posi...
86 i pi xi+1, yi+1 2ry 2xi+1 2rx 2yi+1 0 -332 (1, 6) 72 768 1 -224 (2, 6) 144 768 2 -44 (3, 6) 216 768 3 208 (4, 5) 288 64...
6     5   4  3  2  1  0  0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 87 i pi xi+1, yi+1 2ry 2xi+1 2rx 2yi+1 0 -151 (8, 2) 576 256 1 233 (...
• Definition • Line Attribute • Curve Attribute • COLOR AND GRAY SCALE LEVEL • AREA FILLED ATTRIBUTE • Text and Characters...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 89 Definition Parameter that affects the way a primitive will be displayed Line Attribute . Type . Wid...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 90 Type . Solid . Dotted – very short dash with spacing equal to or greater than dash itself . Dashed ...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 91 Width . Specify in pixels and proportion of a standard line width. . Thicker line can be produced b...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 92 Width
Pen and Brush . The selected “pen” or “brush” determine the way a line will be drawn. . Pens and brushes have size, shape,...
Similar to line : type + width Thicker curves can be produced by: 1. Plotting additional pixel 2. Filling the space betwee...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 97 Width
Color Colors are represented by colors codes which are positive integers. Color information is stored in frame buffer or...
Direct 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 99
Indirect 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 100
Exercise: What is the size of frame buffer required for the following cases: Case 1 (Direct): Resolution of 1024 * 1024 wi...
.Apply for monitor that have no color .Shades of grey (white->light grey->dark grey->black) .Color code mapped onto graysc...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 105 . Option for filling a defined region is whether solid , pattern and colors. Fill Styles . Three b...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 106 . filled with a solid color .. color up to and including the border pattern .. control by other ta...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 108 . Color-Blended Fill Region -Soft-fill - P = tF + (1-t)B where 0 < t < 1 If t < 0.5 , background c...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 114 Text and Characters •Very important output primitive • Many pictures require text • Two general te...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 115 Each character represented (stored) as a 2-D array – Each element corresponds to a pixel in a rect...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 116 Each character represented (stored) as a series of line segments – sometimes as more complex primi...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 117 Characteristics of Bitmapped Characters • Each character in set requires same amount of memory to ...
30/9/2008 Lecture 2 118 When each function reference a single attribute that specify exact how primitive to be displayed ;...
  1. 1. 1  Unit - 1 Father of Computer Graphics Ivan Sutherland
  2. 2. Output Primitives Line Drawing Algorithms DDA Algorithm Midpoint Algorithm Bersenhem’s Algorithm Circle Drawing Algorithms Midpoint Circle Algorithm Antialiasing Fill-Area Algorithms 2
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. Describes the geometry of objects and – typically referred to as geometric primitives. Examples: point, line, text, filled region, images, quadric surfaces, spline curves Each of the output primitives has its own set of attributes. The basic objects out of which a graphics display is created are called Output Primitives
  5. 5. • Points • Attributes: Size, Color. glPointSize(p); glBegin(GL_POINTS); glVertex2d(x1, y1); glVertex2d(x2, y2); glVertex2d(x3, y3); glEnd()
  6. 6. • Lines • Attributes: Color, Thickness, Type glLineWidth(p); glBegin(GL_LINES); glVertex2d(x1, y1); glVertex2d(x2, y2); glVertex2d(x3, y3); glVertex2d(x4, y4); glEnd()
  7. 7. Output Primitive Attributes Point Size Color Line Thickness (1pt, 2pt …) Type (Dashed, Dotted, Solid) Color 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. Rasterization Problem: Given only the two end points, how to compute the intermediate pixels, so that the set of pixels closely approximate the ideal line.
  10. 10. • The digital differential analyser (DDA) algorithm takes an incremental approach in order to speed up scan conversion • Simply calculate yk+1 based on yk The original differential analyser was a physical machine developed by Vannevar Bush at MIT in the 1930’s in order to solve ordinary differential equations.
  11. 11. m x y    x y 0 1 1 4 2 7 3 10 4 13 5 16 my x 1    i.e. y = 3x + 1 m = 3 Do not use y = 3x + 1 to calculate y. Use m
  12. 12. Uses differential equation of the line : m If slope then increment x in steps of 1 pixel and find corresponding y-values. If slope then increment y in steps of 1 pixel and find corresponding x-values.                 step through in x step through in y
  13. 13. if |m|  1 xi+1 = xi - 1 yi+1 = yi - m if |m|  1 yi+1 = yi + 1 xi+1 = xi + 1/m Left Right Left Right
  14. 14.            3 1 1 13 1 1 10 1 ii ii yy xx m xy x y round(y) 0 1 1 1 4/3 1 2 5/3 2 3 2 2 4 7/3 2 5 8/3 3 6 3 3 7 10/3 3 8 11/3 4 18 8 7 6 5 4  3    2    1   0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 y x
  15. 15.           )( 1 1 83 3 1 1 1 ii ii xx yy m xy y x round(x ) 8 0 0 7 1/3 0 6 2/3 1 5 1 1 4 4/3 1 3 5/3 2 2 2 2 1 7/3 2 0 8/3 3 19 8  7  6  5  4  3  2  1  0  0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 y x
  16. 16. 20
  17. 17. 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 21
  18. 18. p p p n nx x 1  22
  19. 19. yp = mxp yk = y0 + round(kyp) pk = (kxp)(2y) – round(kyp)(2x) + 2y – x 4 4 18 4 1415    px 23
  20. 20. Jack Bresenham worked for 27 years at IBM before entering academia. Bresenham developed his famous algorithms at IBM in the early 1960s
  21. 21. What you need to know about Bresenham LDA 1) Why we use it 2) Major idea of integer-izing a decision point 3) How this reduces things to just integer form. (17,8) (2,2) (0,0) (18,0) (0,9)
  22. 22. Basis of the algorithm: From start position decide A or B next A B Start position
  23. 23. o For a given value of x o One pixel lies at distance above the line, and o One pixel lies at distance below the line True line
  24. 24. If di  0, then closest pixel is below true line (si smaller) If di  0, then closest pixel is above true line (ti smaller) We must calculate the new values for as we move along the line.
  25. 25. )2or5.0(i.e.0.5(slope)gradientLet dxdy dx dy  29 3dy 2dy dy 4dy x1 x2 x3 x4 x5 x0 y0 y1 y2 y3 y5
  26. 26. For a line with gradient ≤ 1 d0 = 2dy – dx if di  0 then yi+1 = yi di+1 = di + 2dy if di ≥ 0 then yi+1 = yi + 1 di+1 = di + 2(dy – dx) xi+1 = xi + 1 For a line with gradient  1 d0 = 2dx – dy if di  0 then xi+1 = xi di+1 = di + 2dx if di ≥ 0 then xi+1 = xi + 1 di+1 = di + 2(dx – dy) yi+1 = yi + 1 Note: For |m| ≤ 1 the constants 2dy and 2(dy-dx) can be calculated once, so the arithmetic will involve only integer addition and subtraction.
  27. 27. 19 18 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 31 (20,10) (30,18) i di (xi+1,yi+1) 0 6 (21,11) 1 2 (22,12) 2 -2 (23,12) 3 14 (24,13) 4 10 (25,14) 5 6 (26,15) 6 2 (27,16) 7 -2 (28,16) 8 14 (29,17) 9 10 (30,18)
  28. 28. LineBres( x0, y0, x1, y1) // line for |m| < 1 { dx = abs(x1 – x0), dy = abs(y1 – y0); d = 2 * dy – dx, twoDy = 2 * dy, twoDyMinusDx = 2 * (dy – dx); x, y; (x0 > x1) { // determines which point to use as start, which as end x = x1; y = y1; x1 = x0; } { x = x0; y = y0; } setPixel(x,y); (x < x1) { x++; (d < 0) d += twoDy; { y++; d += twoDyMinusDx; } setPixel(x, y); } } 32
  29. 29. • Special cases can be handled separately • Horizontal lines (y = 0) • Vertical lines (x = 0) • Diagonal lines (|x| = |y|) • directly into the frame-buffer without processing them through the line-plotting algorithms. 33
  30. 30. • Raster: • Pixel: • Scan Line:
  31. 31. • Refresh buffer frame buffer: intensity
  32. 32. “painted” scan line
  33. 33. • Intensity range for pixel positions depends on the capability of the raster system. • A black-and-white system: each screen point is either on or off, so only one bit per pixel is needed to control the intensity of screen positions.
  34. 34. • On a black-and-white system with one bit per pixel, the frame buffer is called bitmap. • For system with multiple bits per pixel, the frame buffer is called pixmap.
  35. 35. • Sometimes, refresh rates are described in unit of cycles per second, or Hertz (HZ)
  36. 36. • Refreshing on raster scan displays is carried out at the rate 60 to 80 frame per second.
  37. 37. • Horizontal retrace: The return to the left of the screen, after refreshing each scan line.
  38. 38. Vertical retrace: At the end of each frame (displayed in 1/80th to 1/60th of a second) the electron beam returns to the top left corner of the screen to begin the next frame.
  39. 39. A final stage in the implementation procedures for line segments and other objects is to set the frame-buffer color values. scan-conversion algorithms generate pixel positions at successive unit intervals, incremental operations can also be used to access the frame buffer efficiently at each step of the scan-conversion process.
  40. 40. •suppose the frame buffer array is addressed in row major order and that pixel positions are labeled from (0, 0) at the lower-left screen corner to (x max , y max ) at the top-right corner. • For a bilevel system (one bit per pixel), the frame-buffer bit address for pixel position ( x , y ) is calculated as
  41. 41. Moving across a scan line, we can calculate the frame-buffer address for the pixel at ( x + 1, y ) as the following offset from the address for position ( x , y ): Stepping diagonally up to the next scan line from ( x , y ),we get to the frame-buffer address of ( x + 1, y + 1) with the calculation where the constant x max + 2 is precomputed once for all line segments. Each of the address calculations involves only a single integer addition.
  42. 42. Methods for implementing these procedures depend on the capabilities of a particular system and the design requirements of the software package. With systems that can display a range of intensity values for each pixel, frame- buffer address calculations include pixel width (number of bits), as well as the pixel screen location.
  43. 43. • Line • Defined by two endpoint coordinates (one line segment) glBegin(GL_LINES ); glVertex2i( 180, 15 ); glVertex2i( 10, 145 ); glEnd(); • If several vertices, a line is drawn between the first and second, then a separate one between the third and the fourth, etc. (isolated vertices are not drawn).
  44. 44. • Polyline • Defined by line connecting all the points glBegin(GL_LINE_STRIP ); glVertex2i( 180, 15 ); glVertex2i( 10, 145 ); glVertex2i( 100, 20 ); glVertex2i( 30, 150 ); glEnd(); • Draws a line between vertex 1 and vertex 2 then between vertex 2 and vertex 3 then between vertex 3 and vertex 4.
  45. 45. • Polyline • In addition to GL_LINE_STRIP, adds a line between the last vertex and the first one glBegin(GL_LINE_LOOP ); glVertex2i( 180, 15 ); glVertex2i( 10, 145 ); glVertex2i( 100, 20 ); glVertex2i( 30, 150 ); glEnd(); • Draws a line between vertex 1 and vertex 2 then between vertex 2 and vertex 3 then between vertex 3 and vertex 4 then between vertex 4 and vertex 1.
  46. 46. • A circle is defined as the set of points that are all at a given distance r from a center point (xc, yc). • For any circle point (x, y), this distance is expressed by the Equation (x − xc)2 + (y − yc)2 = r 2 • We calculate the points by stepping along the x-axis in unit steps from xc-r to xc+r and calculate y values as
  47. 47. • There are some problems with this approach: 1. Considerable computation at each step. 2. Non-uniform spacing between plotted pixels as in this Figure.
  48. 48. • Problem 2 can be removed using the polar form: x = xc + r cos θ y = yc + r sin θ • using a fixed angular step size, a circle is plotted with equally spaced points along the circumference.
  49. 49. • Problem 1 can be overcome by considering the symmetry of circles as in Figure 3. • But it still requires a good deal of computation time. • Efficient Solutions • Midpoint Circle Algorithm
  50. 50. • To apply the midpoint method, we define a circle function: • Any point (x,y) on the boundary of the circle with radius r satisfies the equation fcircle(x, y)= 0.
  51. 51. • If the points is in the interior of the circle, the circle function is negative. • If the point is outside the circle, the circle function is positive. • To summarize, the relative position of any point (x,y) can be determined by checking the sign of the circle function:
  52. 52. • The circle function tests in (3) are performed for the mid positions between pixels near the circle path at each sampling step. Thus, the circle function is the decision parameter in the midpoint algorithm, and we can set up incremental calculations for this function as we did in the line algorithm.
  53. 53. • Figure 4 shows the midpoint between the two candidate pixels at sampling position xk +1. Assuming we have just plotted the pixel at (xk , yk), we next need to determine whether the pixel at position (xk +1, yk) or the one at position (xk +1, yk −1) is closer to the circle.
  54. 54. • Our decision parameter is the circle function (2) evaluated at the midpoint between these two pixels:
  55. 55. • If pk < 0, this midpoint is inside the circle and the pixel on scan line yk is closer to the circle boundary. • Otherwise, the midpoint is outside or on the circle boundary, and we select the pixel on scan line yk −1. • Successive decision parameters are obtained using incremental calculations.
  56. 56. • We obtain a recursive expression for the next decision parameter by evaluating the circle function at sampling position xk+1 +1 = xk + 2 • where yk+1 is either yk or yk-1,depending on the sign of pk.
  57. 57. • Increments for obtaining pk+1 are either • 2xk+1 +1 (if pk is negative) or • 2xk+1 +1− 2yk+1 (if pk is positive) • Evaluation of the terms 2xk+1 and 2yk+1 can also be done incrementally as:
  58. 58. • At the start position (0, r), these two terms (2x, 2y) have the values 0 and 2r, respectively. • Each successive value is obtained by adding 2 to the previous value of 2x and subtracting 2 from the previous value of 2y.
  59. 59. • The initial decision parameter is obtained by evaluating the circle function at the start position (x0 , y0)=(0, r):
  60. 60. • If the radius r is specified as an integer, we can simply round p0 to • since all increments are integers.
  61. 61. • As in Bresenham’s line algorithm, the midpoint method calculates pixel positions along the circumference of a circle using integer additions and subtractions, assuming that the circle parameters are specified in screen coordinates. We can summarize the steps in the midpoint circle algorithm as follows.
  62. 62. 70 • Can also use Bresenham to draw circles. • Use 8-fold symmetry Choices for Next pixel M E SE Previous Pixel Choices for Current pixel
  63. 63. 71 • Implicit form for a circle is: )32(chosenisEIf )522(chosenisSEIf   poldnew ppoldnew xdd yxdd • Functions are linear equations in terms of (xp,yp) –Termed point of evaluation 222 )()(),( ryyxxyxf cc 
  64. 64. 72 • Explicit form of line • Inefficient, difficult to control. • Parametric form of line. • Express line in terms of parameter t • DDA algorithm • Implicit form of line • Only need to test for ‘side’ of line. • Bresenham algorithm. • Can also draw circles.
  65. 65. • Ellipse – A modified circle whose radius varies from a maximum value in one direction (major axis) to a minimum value in the perpendicular direction (minor axis). 73 P=(x,y)F1 F2 d1 d2  The sum of the two distances d1 and d2, between the fixed positions F1 and F2 (called the foci of the ellipse) to any point P on the ellipse, is the same value, i.e. d1 + d2 = constant
  66. 66. • Expressing distances d1 and d2 in terms of the focal coordinates F1 = (x1, x2) and F2 = (x2, y2), we have: • Cartesian coordinates: • Polar coordinates: 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 2( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) constantx x y y x x y y        22 1c c x y x x y y r r               74 ry rx cos sin c x c y x x r y y r      
  67. 67. • Symmetry between quadrants • Not symmetric between the two octants of a quadrant • Thus, we must calculate pixel positions along the elliptical arc through one quadrant and then we obtain positions in the remaining 3 quadrants by symmetry 75 (x, y)(-x, y) (x, -y)(-x, -y) rx ry
  68. 68. • Decision parameter: 2 2 2 2 2 2 ( , )ellipse y x x yf x y r x r y r r   0 if ( , ) is inside the ellipse ( , ) 0 if ( , ) is on the ellipse 0 if ( , ) is outside the ellipse ellipse x y f x y x y x y      76 1 Slope = -1 rx ry 2 2 2 2 2 y x r xdy Slope dx r y   
  69. 69. • Starting at (0, ry) we take unit steps in the x direction until we reach the boundary between region 1 and region 2. Then we take unit steps in the y direction over the remainder of the curve in the first quadrant. • At the boundary • therefore, we move out of region 1 whenever 77 1 Slope = -1 rx ry 2 2 2 1 2 2y x dy r x r y dx     2 2 2 2y xr x r y
  70. 70. yi  yi-1 xi xi+1 xi+2 78 Midpoint Assuming that we have just plotted the pixels at (xi , yi). The next position is determined by: 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 21 2 1 ( 1, ) ( 1) ( ) i ellipse i i y i x i x y p f x y r x r y r r         If p1i < 0 the midpoint is inside the ellipse  yi is closer If p1i ≥ 0 the midpoint is outside the ellipse  yi – 1 is
  71. 71. At the next position [xi+1 + 1 = xi + 2] OR where yi+1 = yi or yi+1 = yi – 1 79 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 21 1 2 1 ( 1, ) ( 2) ( ) i ellipse i i y i x i x y p f x y r x r y r r             2 2 2 2 2 21 1 1 1 2 21 1 2 ( 1) ( ) ( )i i y i y x i ip p r x r r y y           
  72. 72. Decision parameters are incremented by: Use only addition and subtraction by obtaining At initial position (0, ry) 80 2 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 2 if 1 0 2 2 if 1 0 y i y i y i y x i i r x r p increment r x r r y p            2 2 2 and 2y xr x r y 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 21 1 0 2 2 2 2 21 4 2 0 2 2 1 (1, ) ( ) y x x y ellipse y y x y x y y x y x r x r y r r p f r r r r r r r r r r           
  73. 73. Over region 2, step in the negative y direction and midpoint is taken between horizontal pixels at each step. 81 yi  yi-1 xi xi+1 xi+2 Midpoint Decision parameter: 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 21 2 2 ( , 1) ( ) ( 1) i ellipse i i y i x i x y p f x y r x r y r r         If p2i > 0 the midpoint is outside the ellipse  xi is closer If p2i ≤ 0 the midpoint is inside the ellipse  xi + 1 is
  74. 74. At the next position [yi+1 – 1 = yi – 2] OR where xi+1 = xi or xi+1 = xi + 1 82 1 1 1 12 2 2 2 2 2 21 1 2 2 ( , 1) ( ) ( 2) i ellipse i i y i x i x y p f x y r x r y r r             2 2 2 2 21 1 1 1 2 22 2 2 ( 1) ( ) ( )i i x i x y i ip p r y r r x x           
  75. 75. Decision parameters are incremented by: At initial position (x0, y0) is taken at the last position selected in region 1 83 2 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 2 if 2 0 2 2 if 2 0 x i x i y i x i x i r y r p increment r x r y r p            1 0 0 02 2 2 2 2 2 21 0 02 2 ( , 1) ( ) ( 1) ellipse y x x y p f x y r x r y r r        
  76. 76. 1. Input rx, ry, and ellipse center (xc, yc), and obtain the first point on an ellipse centered on the origin as (x0, y0) = (0, ry) 2. Calculate the initial parameter in region 1 as 3. At each xi position, starting at i = 0, if p1i < 0, the next point along the ellipse centered on (0, 0) is (xi + 1, yi) and otherwise, the next point is (xi + 1, yi – 1) and 84 2 2 21 0 41 y x y xp r r r r   2 2 1 11 1 2i i y i yp p r x r    2 2 2 1 1 11 1 2 2i i y i x i yp p r x r y r      2 2 2 2y xr x r y
  77. 77. 4. (x0, y0) is the last position calculated in region 1. Calculate the initial parameter in region 2 as 5. At each yi position, starting at i = 0, if p2i > 0, the next point along the ellipse centered on (0, 0) is (xi, yi – 1) and otherwise, the next point is (xi + 1, yi – 1) and Use the same incremental calculations as in region 1. Continue until y = 0. 6. For both regions determine symmetry points in the other three quadrants. 7. Move each calculated pixel position (x, y) onto the elliptical path centered on (xc, yc) and plot the coordinate values 85 2 2 2 2 2 21 0 0 022 ( ) ( 1)y x x yp r x r y r r     2 2 1 12 2 2i i x i xp p r y r    2 2 2 1 1 12 2 2 2i i y i x i xp p r x r y r     
  78. 78. 86 i pi xi+1, yi+1 2ry 2xi+1 2rx 2yi+1 0 -332 (1, 6) 72 768 1 -224 (2, 6) 144 768 2 -44 (3, 6) 216 768 3 208 (4, 5) 288 640 4 -108 (5, 5) 360 640 5 288 (6, 4) 432 512 6 244 (7, 3) 504 384 rx = 8 , ry = 6 2ry 2x = 0 (with increment 2ry 2 = 72) 2rx 2y = 2rx 2ry (with increment -2rx 2 = -128) Region 1 (x0, y0) = (0, 6) 2 2 21 0 41 332y x y xp r r r r     Move out of region 1 since 2ry 2x > 2rx 2y
  79. 79. 6     5   4  3  2  1  0  0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 87 i pi xi+1, yi+1 2ry 2xi+1 2rx 2yi+1 0 -151 (8, 2) 576 256 1 233 (8, 1) 576 128 2 745 (8, 0) - - Region 2 (x0, y0) = (7, 3) (Last position in region 1) 1 0 22 (7 ,2) 151ellipsep f    Stop at y = 0
  80. 80. • Definition • Line Attribute • Curve Attribute • COLOR AND GRAY SCALE LEVEL • AREA FILLED ATTRIBUTE • Text and Characters 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 88
  81. 81. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 89 Definition Parameter that affects the way a primitive will be displayed Line Attribute . Type . Width . Color . Pen & Brush
  82. 82. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 90 Type . Solid . Dotted – very short dash with spacing equal to or greater than dash itself . Dashed – displayed by generating an interdash spacing Pixel count for the span and interspan length is specified by the mask . Ex. 111100011110001111 Note : Fixed pixel with dashes can produce unequal length
  83. 83. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 91 Width . Specify in pixels and proportion of a standard line width. . Thicker line can be produced by. . Adding extra pixel vertically when |m| < 1 . Adding extra pixel horizontally when |m| > 1 . Issues: . Line have different thickness on the slope . Problem with . End of the line . Joining the two lines (polygon)
  84. 84. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 92 Width
  85. 85. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 93
  86. 86. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 94
  87. 87. Pen and Brush . The selected “pen” or “brush” determine the way a line will be drawn. . Pens and brushes have size, shape, color and pattern attribute. . Pixel mask is applied in both of them. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 95
  88. 88. Similar to line : type + width Thicker curves can be produced by: 1. Plotting additional pixel 2. Filling the space between two concentric circles. 3. Using thicker pen or brush 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 96
  89. 89. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 97 Width
  90. 90. Color Colors are represented by colors codes which are positive integers. Color information is stored in frame buffer or in separate table and use pixel values as index to the color table. Two ways to store color information : 1. Direct 2. Indirect 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 98
  91. 91. Direct 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 99
  92. 92. Indirect 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 100
  93. 93. Exercise: What is the size of frame buffer required for the following cases: Case 1 (Direct): Resolution of 1024 * 1024 with 24 bits per pixel Case 2 (Indirect): Same resolution with 8 bit per pixel that indexed out of 16 million available colors Conclusion CLUT is good for storage but cant give a very high resolution picture. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 101
  94. 94. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 102
  95. 95. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 103
  96. 96. .Apply for monitor that have no color .Shades of grey (white->light grey->dark grey->black) .Color code mapped onto grayscale codes .2 bits can give 4 level of grayscale .8 bits per pixel will allow 256 combination .Dividing the actual code with 256 will give range of 0 and 1 Ex: Color code in color display is 118 To map to nearest grayscale then 118/256 = 0.45  light gray 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 104
  97. 97. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 105 . Option for filling a defined region is whether solid , pattern and colors. Fill Styles . Three basic fill styles are: . hollow with color border.. interior color is same with background
  98. 98. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 106 . filled with a solid color .. color up to and including the border pattern .. control by other table
  99. 99. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 107
  100. 100. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 108 . Color-Blended Fill Region -Soft-fill - P = tF + (1-t)B where 0 < t < 1 If t < 0.5 , background color contributes more to the interior color of the region than does the fill color.
  101. 101. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 109
  102. 102. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 110
  103. 103. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 111
  104. 104. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 112
  105. 105. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 113
  106. 106. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 114 Text and Characters •Very important output primitive • Many pictures require text • Two general techniques used – Bitmapped (raster) – Stroked (outline)
  107. 107. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 115 Each character represented (stored) as a 2-D array – Each element corresponds to a pixel in a rectangular “character cell” – Simplest: each element is a bit (1=pixel on, 0=pixel off) 00111000 01101100 11000110 11000110 11111110 11000110 11000110 00000000
  108. 108. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 116 Each character represented (stored) as a series of line segments – sometimes as more complex primitives Parameters needed to draw each stroke – endpoint coordinates for line segments
  109. 109. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 117 Characteristics of Bitmapped Characters • Each character in set requires same amount of memory to store • Characters can only be scaled by integer scaling factors • "Blocky" appearance • Difficult to rotate characters by arbitrary angles • Fast (BitBLT) Characteristics of Stroked Characters • Number of stokes (storage space) depends on complexity of character • Each stroke must be scan converted more time to display • Easily scaled and rotated arbitrarily • – just transform each stroke
  110. 110. 30/9/2008 Lecture 2 118 When each function reference a single attribute that specify exact how primitive to be displayed ; then its called individual (unbundled attribute). .Bundled attributes is where a set of attributes value can be chos by specifying the appropriate index table. .The table for each primitive that defines group of attribute values called bundled table. .Attribute that can be bundled are: . Bundled Line Attribute . Bundled Area-Fill Attribute . Bundled Text Attribute . Bundled Marker Attribute

