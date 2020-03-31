Successfully reported this slideshow.
Angulos Entre lineas Paralelas

  1. 1. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Unidad 5: Geometría plana I. Rectas y ángulos 5. Ángulos alternos (internos y externos) y correspondientes Ángulos alternos Son ángulos que se forman cuando dos rectas paralelas son intersecadas por una transversal y estos están en lados opuestos de la transversal. Ángulos alternos internos Son ángulos que se forman entre dos rectas paralelas que son intersecadas por una transversal y estos están en lados opuestos de la transversal. Existe un teorema que indica que si dos rectas paralelas son cortadas por una transversal, entonces cada par de ángulos alternos internos son congruentes entre sí. Ejemplo:  ángulos alternos internos: 54;63  yy  Si el 3 mide o 86 , entonces el 6 mide lo mismo, o 86 .  Si el 1 mide o 132 , entonces el 4 , al ser opuesto por el vértice de 1 mide lo mismo.
  2. 2. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Al igual que el 5 mide o 132 al ser alterno interno de 4 . Ángulos alternos externos Son ángulos que se forman fuera o en el exterior de dos rectas paralelas intersecadas por una transversal y estos están en lados opuestos de la transversal. Existe un teorema que indica que si dos rectas paralelas son cortadas por una transversal, entonces cada par de ángulos alternos externos son congruentes entre sí. Ejemplo:  ángulos alternos externos: 72;81  yy  Si el 2 mide o 88 , entonces el 7 mide lo mismo, o 88 .  ¿Cuánto mide el 8 si el 2 mide o 76 ? o Si el 2 mide o 76 y es un par lineal de 1 , entonces este mide 180 – 76= o 104 y a su vez el 8 al ser alterno externo de 1 mide lo mismo, o 104 .
  3. 3. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Ángulos correspondientes Son ángulos que se forman cuando una transversal interseca rectas paralelas. Estos ángulos se encuentran en un mismo lado de la transversal y en la misma posición con respecto a cada recta paralela. Existe un postulado que indica que si dos rectas paralelas son cortadas por una transversal, entonces cada par de ángulos correspondientes es congruente. Ejemplo:  Ángulos correspondientes: 84;62 ;73;51   yy yy  Si el 2 mide o 80 , entonces el 6 mide o 80 .

