Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RAI – Ruta de Atención Integral Para la Convivencia Escolar
CONVIVENCIA Compartir constante con otra persona diferente a ti todos los días, es decir, es el hecho de vivir en compañía...
Conflicto: desacuerdo real o imaginado entre los intereses de una o más personas.
Como se resuelve…
Agresión Escolar Física Verbal Gestual Relacional Electrónica Bullying Cyber Bullying Vulneración de Derechos ESTUDIANTES
RAI – Ruta de Atención Integral Protocolo a seguir en el Colegio Liceo Galeón
Clasificación de las situaciones o faltas escolares Leves • Tipo 1 Graves • Tipo 2 Muy graves • Tipo 3
Agresiones que conllevan a Situaciones TIPO 1: Fraudes académicos, como copias en evaluaciones, trabajos y cambios de nota...
Protocolo situaciones tipo 1 1. • Anotación en el observador por parte del profesor o coordinadora. 2,. • Dialogo con el p...
Sanciones para situaciones tipo 1 Llamado de atención verbal acompañado de acción pedagógica o servicio social. Llamado de...
Situaciones tipo 2 Situaciones que se presenten de manera repetida y sistemática , que causen daños al cuerpo o a las salu...
Desacato a las leyes y a las leyes constitución Colombia Presenta agresión escolar (física, verbal, gestual, y/o electróni...
El comité escolar de convivencia Revisará Evaluará Decidirá La tipificación de la falta. Y la falta que no se haya contemp...
Anotación inmediata en el observador por parte del docente o coordinación quien haya conocido o visto la situación La coor...
Sanciones para situaciones tipo 2 *Una jornada de reflexión: ACOMPAÑADO DE PSICOLOGIA o AUTORIDADES COMPETENTES. *Retiro T...
Acciones que conllevan a tipo 3 Portar o hacer uso de armas Inducción, distribución o porte de sustancias psicotrópicas o ...
SANCIONES A TOMAR EN TIPO 3 Desescolarización o suspensión de clases por el termino que dure la aclaración de su situación...
y si en un conflicto quieres ganar… Estospasosno debesolvidar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rai – ruta de atención integral

21 views

Published on

ruta de atención integral

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rai – ruta de atención integral

  1. 1. RAI – Ruta de Atención Integral Para la Convivencia Escolar
  2. 2. CONVIVENCIA Compartir constante con otra persona diferente a ti todos los días, es decir, es el hecho de vivir en compañía con otros individuos, de manera armoniosa, pacífica y serena.
  3. 3. Conflicto: desacuerdo real o imaginado entre los intereses de una o más personas.
  4. 4. Como se resuelve…
  5. 5. Agresión Escolar Física Verbal Gestual Relacional Electrónica Bullying Cyber Bullying Vulneración de Derechos ESTUDIANTES
  6. 6. RAI – Ruta de Atención Integral Protocolo a seguir en el Colegio Liceo Galeón
  7. 7. Clasificación de las situaciones o faltas escolares Leves • Tipo 1 Graves • Tipo 2 Muy graves • Tipo 3
  8. 8. Agresiones que conllevan a Situaciones TIPO 1: Fraudes académicos, como copias en evaluaciones, trabajos y cambios de notas. Portar el uniforme no acorde con lo establecido por la institución. Presentar una agresión Escolar (física, verbal, gestual, o electrónica) Usar inadecuadamente los servicios y/o materiales del colegio. Desacatar indicaciones de los educadores. Permanencia en aulas sin autorización previa. Traer a la institución: cualquier elemento tecnológico sin autorización Interrumpir constantemente actividades académicas: no respetar turno, charlar, etc. Vocabulario y modales inadecuados Llegar tarde al colegio o a clases. •Algunos casos:
  9. 9. Protocolo situaciones tipo 1 1. • Anotación en el observador por parte del profesor o coordinadora. 2,. • Dialogo con el profesor, director de grupo o coordinación que conoce la situación. Hacer la respectiva reflexión. OJO: • En caso de que el estudiante rechace la anotación en el observador, el debe hacer un escrito firmado por sus padres y hacerlo llegar el día siguiente, donde conste que están enterados. • En caso de que los diálogos anteriores no conlleven a soluciones: EL/LA PSICOLOG@ realizara un informe que se debe entregar al PRESIDENTE del COMITÉ ESCOLAR DE CONVIVENCIA, quien determinara si se debe acudir al protocolo TIPO 2.
  10. 10. Sanciones para situaciones tipo 1 Llamado de atención verbal acompañado de acción pedagógica o servicio social. Llamado de atención escrito o verbal , dejando constancia en el observador. Realizar carteleras y/o charlas de reflexión. Hacer acompañamientos en horas de descanso.
  11. 11. Situaciones tipo 2 Situaciones que se presenten de manera repetida y sistemática , que causen daños al cuerpo o a las salud, sin generar incapacidad de cualquiera de los involucrados.
  12. 12. Desacato a las leyes y a las leyes constitución Colombia Presenta agresión escolar (física, verbal, gestual, y/o electrónica). Hurto comprobado o ser cómplice del mismo. En caso de presentarse acoso escolar que no revistan las características de un delito. Atentar contra el derecho de la vida y/o paz mediante actos tales como amenazas , boleteo, estafas, chantajes, lesiones personales, abuso de confianza, por cualquier medio. AGRESIONES QUE CONLLEVAN A TIPO 2
  13. 13. El comité escolar de convivencia Revisará Evaluará Decidirá La tipificación de la falta. Y la falta que no se haya contemplado en los numerales anteriores.
  14. 14. Anotación inmediata en el observador por parte del docente o coordinación quien haya conocido o visto la situación La coordinación de convivencia evaluara la situación y decidirá si es necesario remitir a las entidades competentes La coordinadora de convivencia rinde informe sobre la situación al presidente del comité escolar de convivencia. Quien determina la reunión extraordinaria del comité de convivencia. Citación de padres de familia y estudiantes involucrados por parte del comité de convivencia escolar. El comité hará entrega a los padres de familia la decisión y compromisos firmados preservando el derecho a la intimidad y confidencialidad . Por parte de la institución: Situaciones tipo 2
  15. 15. Sanciones para situaciones tipo 2 *Una jornada de reflexión: ACOMPAÑADO DE PSICOLOGIA o AUTORIDADES COMPETENTES. *Retiro Temporal Del Establecimiento: hasta por tres días. Perdida de cupo para el año siguiente o la no renovación de matricula para el años siguiente. Cancelación de matricula *Desescolarización o suspensión de clases por termino mayor a tres días.
  16. 16. Acciones que conllevan a tipo 3 Portar o hacer uso de armas Inducción, distribución o porte de sustancias psicotrópicas o que causen adicción. Actos que atenten contra la moral y la dignidad de la persona (acceso carnal violento o abusivo, violación, actos con menores de 14) Porte y/o venta de armas o explosivos que pongan en peligro la persona o planta física del colegio El comité activara la ruta RAI para que brinden la atención inmediata a la victima y brinden protección a las persona que informaron la situación dentro y fuera de la institución.
  17. 17. SANCIONES A TOMAR EN TIPO 3 Desescolarización o suspensión de clases por el termino que dure la aclaración de su situación Perdida de cupo para el año siguiente o la no renovación de matricula CANCELACION DE MATRICULA
  18. 18. y si en un conflicto quieres ganar… Estospasosno debesolvidar

×