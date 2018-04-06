Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ciberacoso Bullying online Antonio Ramos. Profesor de secundaria
En centros de ense�anza, acci�n que uno o varios alumnos ejercen sobre otro con el fin de denigrarlo y vejarlo ante los de...
El ciberacoso (cyberbullying), es el uso de medios de comunicaci�n digitales para acosar a una persona o grupo de personas...
A tener en cuenta: Debemos educar en las TICs desde peque�os No todo vale en Internet (por conseguir m�s seguidores) Debem...
BE INTERNET AWESOME CYBERSCOUTS CYBERSCOUTS.OSI.ES BEINTERNETAWESOME.WITH GOOGLE.COM WWW.SECUKID.ES SECUKID Uso seguro de ...
APPLOCK Control de los padres: APP Permite bloquear aplicaciones y secciones del m�vil del hijo/a
Grooming Sexting Sextorsi�n Debemos tener claro: Debemos aprender a identificarlos y a prevenirlos entre el alumnado
AMENAZAS Delitos que pueden cometerse en casos de ciberacoso INJURIAS DESCUBRIMIENTO Y REVELACI�N DE SECRETOS COACCIONES C...
PREVENCI�N EN EL CENTRO EDUCATIVO IDEAS: CIBERCOOPERANTES ALUMNADO APOYO TIC ESCUELA ESPACIO DE PAZ Y LA MEDIACI�N: CIBERM...
POLICIA NACIONAL Plan director para la convivencia y mejora de la seguridad en los centros educativos y su entorno Asesora...
GUARDIA CIVIL Tel�fono para el acoso: 900018018
Normativa andaluza ACOSO, MALTRATO, AGRESIONES y VIOLENCIA DE G�NERO: orden� de 20 de junio de 2011: medidas para la promo...
Plan de acci�n tutorial Plan de convivencia Plan de igualdad de g�nero Acogida Metodolog�as inclusivas Educaci�n emocional...
Proyecto piloto para la prevenci�n, detecci�n y la intervenci�n frente al acoso escolar y el ciberacoso. Proyecto ConRed E...
Protocolo de actuaci�n I PASO 1: Identificaci�n y comunicaci�n de la situaci�n PASO 2: Reuni�n de equipo directivo con tut...
Protocolo de actuaci�n II PASO 6: Recogida de informaci�n de distintas fuentes PASO 7: Aplicaci�n de correcciones y medida...
GABINETE PROVINCIAL DE ASESORAMIENTO SOBRE CONVIVENCIA ESCOLAR E IGUALDAD TLF: 951299026 / 990026 Delegaci�n Territorial d...
V�DEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x12oHalUx3M (REALIZADO POR LA POLIC�A NACIONAL Y LA GUARDIA CIVIL)
Recursos interesantes
WWW.INCIBE.ES WWW.OSI.ES WWW.IS4K.ES WEBS de referencia: WWW.PANTALLASAMIGAS.ES
  1. 1. Ciberacoso Bullying online Antonio Ramos. Profesor de secundaria
  2. 2. En centros de ense�anza, acci�n que uno o varios alumnos ejercen sobre otro con el fin de denigrarlo y vejarlo ante los dem�s. (RAE) �Qu� es el acoso?
  3. 3. El ciberacoso (cyberbullying), es el uso de medios de comunicaci�n digitales para acosar a una persona o grupo de personas, mediante ataques personales, divulgaci�n de informaci�n confidencial o falsa entre otros medios. CIBERACOSO (Wikipedia)
  4. 4. A tener en cuenta: Debemos educar en las TICs desde peque�os No todo vale en Internet (por conseguir m�s seguidores) Debemos cuidar la configuraci�n de seguridad y privacidad de nuestras cuentas Las redes WIFI abiertas son muy peligrosas IDEA: contrato para uso del m�vil en casa
  5. 5. BE INTERNET AWESOME CYBERSCOUTS CYBERSCOUTS.OSI.ES BEINTERNETAWESOME.WITH GOOGLE.COM WWW.SECUKID.ES SECUKID Uso seguro de Internet: juegos
  6. 6. APPLOCK Control de los padres: APP Permite bloquear aplicaciones y secciones del m�vil del hijo/a
  7. 7. Grooming Sexting Sextorsi�n Debemos tener claro: Debemos aprender a identificarlos y a prevenirlos entre el alumnado
  8. 8. AMENAZAS Delitos que pueden cometerse en casos de ciberacoso INJURIAS DESCUBRIMIENTO Y REVELACI�N DE SECRETOS COACCIONES CALUMNIAS ACOSO ILEGAL INFORM�TICO ACOSO SEXUAL CONTRA LA INTEGRIDAD MORAL
  9. 9. PREVENCI�N EN EL CENTRO EDUCATIVO IDEAS: CIBERCOOPERANTES ALUMNADO APOYO TIC ESCUELA ESPACIO DE PAZ Y LA MEDIACI�N: CIBERMEDIADORES
  10. 10. POLICIA NACIONAL Plan director para la convivencia y mejora de la seguridad en los centros educativos y su entorno Asesoramiento al alumnado sobre la seguridad en Internet malaga.participacion@policia.es
  11. 11. GUARDIA CIVIL Tel�fono para el acoso: 900018018
  12. 12. Normativa andaluza ACOSO, MALTRATO, AGRESIONES y VIOLENCIA DE G�NERO: orden� de 20 de junio de 2011: medidas para la promoci�n de la convivencia en los centros docentes. CIBERACOSO: instrucciones del 11 de enero de 2017
  13. 13. Plan de acci�n tutorial Plan de convivencia Plan de igualdad de g�nero Acogida Metodolog�as inclusivas Educaci�n emocional, habilidades sociales, midfulness, yoga Espacios de di�logo y asambleas Familias Campa�as y charlas de sensibilizaci�n Efem�rides Proyecto ConRed Medidas preventivas
  14. 14. Proyecto piloto para la prevenci�n, detecci�n y la intervenci�n frente al acoso escolar y el ciberacoso. Proyecto ConRed El curso 2018-19 llegar� a todos los centros de la provincia de M�laga. M�s informaci�n ...
  15. 15. Protocolo de actuaci�n I PASO 1: Identificaci�n y comunicaci�n de la situaci�n PASO 2: Reuni�n de equipo directivo con tutor y orientaci�n para valorar la intervenci�n que proceda. PASO 3: Medidas de urgencia. Garantizamos seguridad del alumnado. PASO 4: Informaci�n a la familia o tutores legales PASO 5: Informaci�n al resto de profesores del alumno/a acosado
  16. 16. Protocolo de actuaci�n II PASO 6: Recogida de informaci�n de distintas fuentes PASO 7: Aplicaci�n de correcciones y medidas disciplinarias PASO 8: Comunicaci�n a la comisi�n de convivencia PASO 9: Comunicaci�n a la inspecci�n educativa M�s informaci�n ...
  17. 17. GABINETE PROVINCIAL DE ASESORAMIENTO SOBRE CONVIVENCIA ESCOLAR E IGUALDAD TLF: 951299026 / 990026 Delegaci�n Territorial de Educaci�n en M�laga gabineteconvivencia.dpma.ced@juntadeandalucia.es CONVIVENCIA
  18. 18. V�DEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x12oHalUx3M (REALIZADO POR LA POLIC�A NACIONAL Y LA GUARDIA CIVIL)
  19. 19. Recursos interesantes
  20. 20. WWW.INCIBE.ES WWW.OSI.ES WWW.IS4K.ES WEBS de referencia: WWW.PANTALLASAMIGAS.ES

