WordCamp Tokyo 2019 - Thinking about Law and Creative on Internet
WordCamp Tokyo 2019 - Thinking about Law and Creative on Internet

  1. 1. 自己紹介 新井秀美  明治大学短期大学から編入、大阪大学法学部卒業 旧司法試験を挫折して行政書士に。http://www.office-parrot.com/  政策研究大学院大学 知財マネジメント研究会Smips エンタメと知財分科会 共同オーガナイザー  フェチ東京（メディア）運営 http://Feti.Tokyo  COLET(クリエーター向けポートフォリオサイト)開発してました  CodeIQで記事を書きました（もう見れない）  エンジニアと法律家のための勉強会StudyCode主催者  詳しくはLinkedIn。Twitter @parrotJPN
  2. 2. 10/29に #ポプテクが開催されました Facebookページで ポプテク にいいねを！
  3. 3. 今日のお話しに出てくるサイト一覧 https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hftJpXrb8V7 qUkT3BmapSzA2Q5kRgp0AO4G_iPC_Vfg/edit?usp= sharing
  4. 4. 法律に規定されていない 唯一のことは何ですか？
  5. 5. 今日お伝えしたいこと ※私は法律学者や弁護士ではありませんので、学術的な知見の共有が主眼ではありません。 「目線」 法律は人々の生活をよくするためのルール でも気づくとルールを守ることに固執してしまう 犯罪に巻き込まれないためにも、ルールの意義を考える たとえばSNS、タイトルでシェアしがちだがいいと思ったことは中身を読んで発信する そしてクリエイティブの萎縮を助長しない
  6. 6. Winnyを覚えていますか？ 日本は悲しいことに逮捕されたことは熱心 に報道するが、無罪だったことはなかなか 報道されない もし悪いことをしたとしても、反省し是正 したことをいつまでも咎めてはいけない。 具体的には？ アフターパーティで！ https://wired.jp/2018/11/10/winny-isamu-kaneko-1/
  7. 7. 著作権法 （目的） 第一条 この法律は、著作物並びに実演、レコード、放送及び有線放送に 関し著作者の権利及びこれに隣接する権利を定め、これらの文化的所産の 公正な利用に留意しつつ、著作者等の権利の保護を図り、もつて文化の発 展に寄与することを目的とする。
  8. 8. ライオンキングとジャングル大帝
  9. 9. 商標法 （目的） 第一条 この法律は、商標を保護することにより、商標の使用をする者 の業務上の信用の維持を図り、もつて産業の発達に寄与し、あわせて需 要者の利益を保護することを目的とする。
  10. 10. 企業ロゴの使い方 http://chibico.co.jp/blog/business/logo-guideline/ 例えばWordPressという名前を 使って技術書典で技術書を販売し ていいのか？
  11. 11. 肖像権 という名前の法律はない 京都市公安条例違反デモ事件 （最大判昭和44年12月24日） 憲法13条は、「国民の私生活上の自由が、警察権等の国家権力の行使に 対しでも保護されるべきことを規定しているものということができる。 そして、個人の私生活上の自由のーつとして、何人も、その承諾なしに、 みだりにその容ぼう、姿態(以下『容ぼう等』という。)を撮影されな い自由を有するものと言うべきである。これを肖像権と称するかどうか は別として、少なくとも、警察官が、正当な理由もないのに、個人の容 ぼう等を撮影することは、 13条の趣骨に反し、許されない」
  12. 12. 言われてみれば。 https://wired.jp/2018/09/14/deepfake-fake-videos-ai/
  13. 13. ONA Japan https://www.facebook.com/ONAJapan/ 世界最大級のデジタル・ジャーナリズム団体「Online News Association(ONA)」日本支部
  14. 14. ケンブリッジ・アナリティカ事件 https://www.cloudsign.jp/media/20180326-fbca/
  15. 15. 海外コンテンツだと著作権侵害なのか もはやわからない可能性も高い https://nlab.itmedia.co.jp/nl/articles/1612/05/news087.html
  16. 16. 違法アップロードとの戦い https://toyokeizai.net/articles/-/305656
  17. 17. たくましい実験事例 https://www.pixiv.net/fanbox/creator/1436709/post/622077 https://www.pixiv.net/fanbox/creator/1436709/post/622281
  18. 18. パクられたことを励みにしたたくましい事例 http://blog.byebyeworld.co.jp/?p=138
  19. 19. デジタル社会との付き合い方 https://koyamachuya.com/campaign/mercari/
  20. 20. タレントと商標・著作権 https://www.sankei.com/west/news/171208/wst1712080037-n1.html https://www.ldh.co.jp/rule/
  21. 21. タトゥー裁判の今後 https://www.buzzfeed.com/jp/ryosukekamba/tattoo-point
  22. 22. スクショまで規制すべきなのか？ パブコメ、募集していました ※クラスTシャツをInstagramでググる https://nlab.itmedia.co.jp/nl/articles/1910/03/news120.html
  23. 23. これはみんな笑う https://mag.japaaan.com/archives/105565
  24. 24. 現代美術と著作権 - Ilegal art Ilegal artと言ったときには2パターン 書いてはいけない公共物に絵を描くこと（例えばバンクシー） 著作権を侵害した作品を作ること 「これはアートだから許される」ということはない。 企業から訴えられている事例もたくさん。 現代美術はいかに人の心を揺さぶるのか。 https://bijutsutecho.com/magazine/news/exhibition/9197 http://bit.ly/2PuIG7L 著作権や商標に挑戦する『イリーガル・アート』の展覧会
  25. 25. フリー素材を使ったら訴えられた ネット無料画像：利用に注意！ 自治体が使用、多額請求も - 毎日新聞 https://mainichi.jp/articles/20181105/k00/00m/040/130000c
  26. 26. MERYとtogetter http://markezine.jp/article/detail/25740
  27. 27. 自己防衛がいる  素材の権利元を確認しよう！  Adobeとか、Snapmartとか、いらすとやとか  有料だからいいと言わず、顔の見える運営元なのか確認する  選んでもらうためにもセルフブランディング大事、発信大事
  28. 28. オープンソースと商標 https://mag.osdn.jp/18/07/30/220000
  29. 29. 法律は生活をよくするものです  この法律があるからダメ！と言ってしまうのは簡単。でもそれが面白いものだった らどうしたらうまくいくのか、技術の側面から妄想してみる たとえばYouTubeの経緯  そもそもなんで規制されているのかな、と立ち止まって考えてみる  イノベーション！としてサービスを作ろうというときに、この法律は本当に変えて いくべきところなのだろうか、と考える
  30. 30. 技術が変わっていくことはいつの時代も同じです。 でも「愛」は変わりません。 好きなものは好きと言える自由を大事にしましょ
  31. 31. Thank you! @parrotJPN BOOTHやAmazonで本を販売しています。 毎年、法律家や実務家が今思う技術と法律で気 になること書いた記事のまとめを技術書典で販 売しています。 法律は法律家だけが語るものではないので、書 きたいことがある人はぜひお声がけください。 技術と法律2019 第3号 令和元年9月22日発行 | StudyCode https://studycode.booth.pm/items/1570786 過去の本はAmazonで売ってます https://amzn.to/2Mwrpco

