Qualita' dell'aria indoor

SINDROME DA EDIFICIO MALATO (SBS – Sick Building Syndrome) E’ una malattia riconosciuta dall’Organizzazione Mondiale della...
CAUSE DELLA SBS: • Ricambio d’aria insufficiente • Scarsa illuminazione • Presenza di sostanze nocive nell’aria o • nei ma...
VENTILAZIONE NATURALE La ventilazione naturale, chiamata anche aerazione naturale, serve a contrastare principalmente tre ...
COSA SUGGERISCE LA NORMATIVA? > UNI TS 11300-1 ricambio d’aria di almeno 0,3 vol/h. > UNI EN 15251:2008 tra 0,5 e 0,7 vol/...
Studio effettuato da IBN – Institut Für Baubiologie + Ökologie Neubeuern.
GRAZIE PER L’ATTENZIONE Ing. Mirko Giuntini mirko.giuntini@ordineingegneripisa.it
Ricambio d'aria - ventilazione naturale

  1. 1. SINDROME DA EDIFICIO MALATO (SBS – Sick Building Syndrome) E’ una malattia riconosciuta dall’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità, che si manifesta con una serie di sintomi dovute alla presenza di elementi tossici negli ambienti domestici e in quelli di lavoro. Per capire se all’interno della propria casa o nel proprio ufficio siano presenti sostanze che potrebbero essere nocive per la nostra salute e per quella di chi amiamo, basta osservare con attenzione e cogliere alcuni segnali cui spesso non facciamo caso. Ing. Mirko Giuntini mirko.giuntini@ordineingegneripisa.it info@apcas.it
  2. 2. CAUSE DELLA SBS: • Ricambio d’aria insufficiente • Scarsa illuminazione • Presenza di sostanze nocive nell’aria o • nei materiali che ci circondano dentro l’edificio • PRESENZA DI M U F F E
  3. 3. VENTILAZIONE NATURALE La ventilazione naturale, chiamata anche aerazione naturale, serve a contrastare principalmente tre fattori: ➢ l'aumento di umidità, prodotta sia dalle persone che respirano, ma soprattutto dai vapori che si formano in cucina e nel bagno; una eccessiva umidità può causare la formazione di muffa sulle pareti; ➢ la concentrazione di aria viziata, dovuta alla presenza di persone ➢ la formazione di sostanze inquinanti nell'aria, per esempio a causa della combustione incompleta di fornelli a gas.
  4. 4. COSA SUGGERISCE LA NORMATIVA? > UNI TS 11300-1 ricambio d’aria di almeno 0,3 vol/h. > UNI EN 15251:2008 tra 0,5 e 0,7 vol/ (con impianto VMC) > UNI 10339: ricambio d’aria in funzione del numero di persone presenti nei locali e della destinazione d’uso degli stessi. COSA SIGNIFICA 0,5 vol/h? Vuol dire che in un’ora dovrò rinnovare una quantità d’aria paria alla metà del volume dell’ambiente. In pratica, si avrà il ricambio d’aria completo ogni due ore
  5. 5. Studio effettuato da IBN – Institut Für Baubiologie + Ökologie Neubeuern.
  6. 6. GRAZIE PER L’ATTENZIONE Ing. Mirko Giuntini mirko.giuntini@ordineingegneripisa.it

