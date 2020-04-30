Wildfang business model.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Introduction: The case of businessmodel innovationatwildfangisall abouthow theystatedthe companyand the problemthe companyfaced.The companywasfoundedbyEmmaMcilory and JuliaParsback in2003. It isa meanswearfashionbrand. Theirexperience fromNike playedavital role of formingthe company. The main visionof the companywasto give voice togenerationof womanwhoidentifiedwiththe rebel ideal championed. Assoonastheydeveloptheircompanytheystartedtoexpandand openedtheir branch inPoland.Theyfocusedonstrongpromotionandadvertisement.Fortheirpromotiontheyhired top celebrities like,Ellenpage,Kate mara,Evanpachel wood,andtheycouldearn2.2m at the nextyear. Mcilorytook initiative toexpandthe marketin2016, andtheirstrategymodel B&Cwas to generate 70% of future revenue.Theirtomboymarketgothighengagementbythe local andinternationalcustomer. Emma focusedstronglyonthe customerchoice before launchingtheirproduct,she servedthe market verywell.Focusedoncustomerchoice,taste,goingthroughtheirclosed,shoppingpatterns, frustrations,andcollectinginsights.AsImentionedearlythattheircampaignwassosuccessful andgot a strong customerbase,theylaunchedvideoproductioninmarketingwithwomansoccerteamin2015. Theirmaintarget customerwas,footballers, Judge,teachers,mothersandrockers. Customers satisfactionwasgoodwitha positive feedback,theygot90% customercurrentportfolioand90% customersrelationshiprate.TheirtwoimportantgunswasB&Cmodel andmultisidedplatformmodel. Their Advertisement companions
  2. 2. 1. Business Model Canvas for Wildfang’s: WildfangsBusinessmodel containsall theirmajoractivitiesincludingpartners,activities,value proposition,Customerrelationship,customersegment,Keyresources,aswell ascoststructure and revenue system.Theirbusinesscanvasmodel isshownanddiscussedbelow. Business Canvas Model Fig: Wild fang Business Canvas Model 1. Key Partners: From the case we can see thattheirkeypartnerswere fashionmagazine,theyperformmajorimportant on theiradvertisement.Shoppingmall,textileproducersisalsoimportantbecause theybuyraw materialsfromthe textileproducers.Theirnew branchinPolandisone of theirkeysuccess,because theyearned2.2m dollaronthe verynextyearafteropeningthe branch. 2. Key Activities: Theyperformvariousactivitiesamongthemorderthroughonline andofflineshippingtodifferent placesaroundUSA as well asothercountriesthrougheBayandkickstarted.Accordingtosome customer feedbacktheydeliverontime.Theyresponse veryquicklytocustomersquarries.
  3. 3. 3. Value proposition: In theirvalue propositiontheymaintainedastandardprice sothat all section of womancan affordtheir productas well astheymaintainastrongcustomerresponse bygivingthemvaluable services.They focusedonhighqualityproductdesignthatwill attacktheirtargetedcustomerbase. 4. Customerrelationship: Theystronglyfocuson customerrelationship.Forinstance, if anycustomerfacesanykindsof issues relatedtotheirshopping, theygive quickfeedbackonsite aswellasdistance supportbyphone call and web.Theyhave e mail service forthe distance customeraswell.They alsomaintaintheirtime in updatingtheirnewproductsandbringthemto customersfaces. 5. Customersegment: Theirtargetcustomeris womanwithdifferentclassandcustomers.Theirmaintargetcustomeris womanfootballers,Womanjudge,womenteacher,as well asrockerswoman.Theymainlyfocuson tomboykindsof clothsand theirtargetcustomerisalsodifferentfromothers. 6. Key Resources: Two importantkeyresourcestheymaintainismultisidedplatformandB&Cbusinessmodel.Focusingon thistwo they settheirstrategyastheyfocuson tomboy.Theyhave a strong IT platformwithastrong networksystemsothattheycan maintaintheironline serviceswithoutanyITrelatedproblems. 7. Channels: Designagencies,webdistributionplaysanimportantrole for buyingandsellingof theirgoods.Theyalso have online platformwhere customercaneasilyorderproductandreceive veryfastastheirdistribution channel isveryfastand differentfromothers. 8. Cost structure: Theyhave fixedcostandvariable cost.Theyinvestedalotintheir advertisementbecause theyhiredtop celebritiesforendorsementtheirproductwhichgave themahuge success.Theirdesigncostismore comparable toothersas theirqualityisgoodand differentfromothers.Theyalsohave supplychainand logisticcost. 9. Revenue stream: Theycollecttheirrevenue mainlyfrominstore salesandahuge amountfrom online sales.Theyalso linkedwiththe third-partysalesandbusinesstobusinesssalesas theyare linkedwitheBay,sotheycan sell theirproductthroughthem.
  4. 4. 2. functional, emotional and social needs of WF’s customers Before startingaboutcustomers’needslet’ssee some customersreviewsandfeedbackfromgoogle. Here we can see one satisfiedcustomerreviewsafterbuyingandusingtheirproduct,she washappy afterusingtheirproduct.AsI mentionedbefore theyresponse soquicklytowardstheircustomerone example isshownbelow, From above we can see theyone customerhadsome issueswithherproduct,soshe complainedon theirwebsite,assoonasthe ownersawtheycomplainshe repliedsofast.Theirresponsetowardsthe customerisso fat as theyholda strongamountof loyal customerbase. 1. Functional need: So,firstif we come to customerfictional need,we cansaytheyitscustomerspersonal diverse choice withthe brand.If we discussaboutcustomersfunctional needaboutWF’sproductwe can see theyhave a strong customerbase somost of the customerwill preferthe cloththat theyare usingfromthem.On the otherhand,some customer prefers low price productfromthemas we alreadyknow theyhave a standardprice laverfor all kindsof customers.
  5. 5. 2. Emotional need: The emotional needisbasicallysatisfyingtheirsecurity,safetyandlove.Mostof the customeraround the word are affectedwiththeirproduct.Segmentedcustomersbase wholike tomboyproductsare also emotionallyattachedwiththe products.Astheyhave 90% relationshiprate and40% customers portfolio,we caneasilysaytheycouldfulfilltheircustomersemotional needbymakingastrong customerrelationship. 3. Social need: Theirall target customerbase isfemale anddifferentfromotherslike,footballers,teachers,judge.All the customersegmenthasdifferentneedssocially.Theybuytheirproductjustbecause all are socially acceptedas theyhave a highbrand value and theypace is alsostandards. 3. Wildfang’s core competency: Some of the importantcore competencyof wildlandisgivenbelow withfollowingpoints. 1. High variety cutting edge fashion: As we knowtheymaintainverydecentqualityof productandtheirprice isalsostandards.Thisproduct mix offersthemastrong competitiveadvantage comparingtotheircompetitors,justbecauseof their unique productmix. 2. Flexible in-houseproduction: Theyperforminhouse productionintheirownway.Theycollectraw material fromtheirsupplierand maintaininhouse productionandthishelpthemtocustomize theirpricesandcreate abetter qualitative value of the product. 3. Centralizeddistributionsystem: As we came to know before thatthey deliverysofasttothe customer,andit’sjustbecause of their centralizedwarehouse.Withthiscentralizeddistributionsystem, theycandeliverjustwithin2days. 4. Speedand team: Theyare verysmart inmaintaintheirtime.Theirsupplychainpartnersare alsofast,and theydeliverin due time. Beside speedtheyhave agoodteamand theyare expertinmarketingandmanagementsites. Thiscan differentiate themfromothercompanies. 5. Fast Responsive & Powerful DesignerTeam: Theyprovide quickresponse tothe customerif theyface anyproblem, theyprovideservice through online andoffline aswell asdistance supportbymail andprobe call.Theyhave 90% loyaltycustomer base whoare verysatisfiedwiththeirproduct.
  6. 6. Their crew and unique software used to design their product. 4. summary table comparing the two business model designs under consideration So,as we knowthattheyhave two Importantbusinessmodel andjustbecause of thattwo-business model they couldgeta standardportfoliointhe marketplace.Theirtwo-businessmodel is. 1. Private level B&Bbusinessmodel. i. Online andoff live order/pickup/return. ii. E-commerce iii. Customeracquisition iv. Assortmentmix v. Expandmarginand allure launching. vi. Assurantof newmodel/quality/product 2. MultisidedPlatformmodel. i. ExpansionE-commerce ii. Networkeffect iii. Affiliateddesigner. iv. Productmarketersandservice providers v. IT platformexpertise vi. Affiliatedproductservice vii. Brand building.
  7. 7. Basedon the two-businessmodelIhave theirimportantpointsare discussedabove. Now onatable the two-business model are discussed. Name Private level B&C business model Multisided platform business model 1. Introduction The bricks andclicksare mainlythe physical combinationof stores bothonline andoffline. The bricks standfor the store and clicksmeansthe online shop. Theirmainintensionof thismodel isto performtheirbusiness throughonline withaproper combination.Customercaneasily ordergoodsfrom theironline store as well apickupthemanytime they want.Theyalsohave the return policyforthe customersthose who are notsatisfiedwiththeirproduct afterbuying. Theirowneronce said theyare not a pure online basedcommercial company,buttheyprovide all the online supportthatare possible and those are for the betterment of the customers. Theyhave alreadyexpandedtheir online business.Theyare linked witheBay,kickstartedandsome othergiantonline platformswhere theycan easilyexchange goods and services.Withthe expansion that got 80% gross marginwithin the nextyearand it wasa huge successfor theminreal. One of the attractive attemptswas to launchthe allure andit got a huge customerattentionaswell as some giantsbusinessattentionlike amazon.com. Theykeepupdatingtheirregular newproductin the platformas well asgivingsome promotional activitiesif theyneedthat.Another initiativewasthe assortment mix, whichgrabbed35% of the total marketand got a verygood customerfeedback. The multisidedplatformmodel referstothe businessmodel that create businessvalue bybringing twoor more than twodistinctbut independentgroupof participants whomay operate asuser’svs they are payingcustomer.Example: (YouTube,google),buyervs sellers,(eBay),creator’svs supporters(Kickstarter). The main functionof a multisided platformisa functionof expandingplatformsaswell as expandingnetworkeffectthat create value andreinforce as participantonall sidesof the platformthatincreased. Theirfocusedonthisbusiness model wasso goodthat itkicked and boostedthe businessand broughtthemto the highlevel. So some importantattemptthat theytookwas to maintainthe networkeffectsothattheycan connectto a huge customerbase throughoutthe world,affiliated designerandaffiliatedproduct service sothat theycan sell their productthrough the thirdparty and itboostedtheirsalesand increasedthree revenue model.
  8. 8. Name Private level B&Cbusinessmodel Multisided platform business model 2. Tactics The companywill expandthe private label eitherwithin-house designersorcollaborationswith existingclothinglabels Competitors. Wildfangonlyoffersone type of style whichmakesthe company unique.Thus,Wildfangdoes not have bigcompetitorsin thisarea. Moreover,theyhave a well- definedtargetaudience:women whoare independent,self- confidentandhave shared attitudesandrole-models. Theyare alsoexcitedabout fashionandlike menswear-inspired clothes.The companywould promote itsin-house brandsinhis brickmortar store first. Afterthe wordof mouthgains momentum, the companywill go for web-basedadvertising,fortheir exclusives. A transitiontoa multisided fashionplatformwouldmaintaina largelythird-partyassortmentmix of affiliatedproductsorservices, withthe remaindercomingfrom Wildfang’sprivate label or collaborative brandcollection. To enhance community engagement,systemswereoften createdas part of thisbusiness model toallow foruserfeedback or product reviews. This feedbackwasusedto enhance the qualityof the assortmentmix aswell asreduce some of the burdenof merchandise curation. Affiliatedmerchantswould manage inventoryandfulfillment processing,limitinginventory expense forWildfang. Underthis model,WildfangOutpostsas high-profile billboardsdesignedto generate traffictoa predominantlyonline business. Consequently,onlyalimited numberof WildfangOutposts wouldbe openedinkeymarkets. For planningpurposes,the gross marginassumptionfora multisidedretail platformwas benchmarkedat45%, basedon Zalando.com. 5. Using the supplemental Excel input worksheet, estimate ablendedCLV for a simulatedportfolioof 10,000 shoppers. The assumptions usedto populate the input worksheet are providedinthe case narrative. So,we knowthatthe (customer Lifetime Value:Total GrossRevenue- Total Cost),where we can easily estimate the rate of customerthat wildfangshadand will be havinginthe currentfuture.So,let’slook at the box givenbelow thatshowthe customerlifetime valueaccordingtodifferentlevelandyears.First lookat the retentionrate of the customerand we can see that the retentionrate of the customeris 0.9 and the retainedcustomeris2500,2250,2025,1823,1640 andthe total cost isalsogivenfromthat we
  9. 9. can easilyestimate the retentionrate.Now if we assume 10000 customers forthe simulatedportfolio thenwe needtocalculate withthe total revenue. For example,withthe 10000 customerwe, Serial number Expected lifetime (years) Average annual sales Average profit margin 1. Customer A 6 $42,000 $20,987 2. Customer B 12 $54,897 $34,765 3. Customer C 7 $43,980 $45,555 4. Customer D 4 $30,987 $31,999 5. Customer E 7 $56,987 $44,333 Nowwe calculate the CLV for the 10,000 customer. 1. $42,000*5-20977=189023 2. $54,897*12-34766=209987 3. $43,980*7-45555=234532 4. $30,987*4-31999=22345 5. $56,987*7-44,333=12345 So swwe have calculate the customerretensionrate forthe 10,000 customerandcame to the solution that whichcustomertiresatthe topso the customersegmentBis at the top the C, D E and A.
  10. 10. 6. Combine the CLV analysis withthe results of the previous business model canvas analysis toidentify the riskiest assumptionsassociatedwitheach growthmodel. Nowletscombine the Customerretensionanalysisandthe B&C businessmodel.Letslookatsimulation where we have calculatedthe customerlifetime value.We cansee thatat the endof the day the lifetimevalueforthe customerisabove good.Forinstance,Fashionengagedonlinethe revenue is79% and the loyaltyfee is 21% wgichshowa growthof the business. Nowletslookat the B&C businessmodel, From the above businessB&Cmodel we cansee thatfor the yearjan 31, 2016 the netrevenue was 2060523 and the cost of goodssoldwas1063397 witha 48.4% of the netmargin.Boththe customer lifetimevalueand andthe businessmodel showsarelationshipabouthow theymade agoodamountof revenue byusingthe bothth0
  11. 11. 7. Final recommendation: The case of businessmodel innovationatwildfangisall abouthow theystatedthe companyandthe problemthe companyfaced.The companywasfoundedbyEmma Mcilory and JuliaParsback in2003. It isa meanswearfashionbrand.WildfangsBusinessmodel containsall theirmajoractivitiesincluding partners,activities,value proposition,Customerrelationship,customersegment,Keyresources,aswell as cost structure and revenue system.Here we cansee one satisfiedcustomerreviewsafterbuyingand usingtheirproduct,she washappyafterusingtheirproduct.Some of the importantcore competencyof wildlandisgivenbelow withfollowingpoints:Highvarietycuttingedge fashion,Flexiblein-house production,Centralizeddistributionsystem,Speedandteam, FastResponsive&Powerful Designer Team. So, as we knowthat theyhave twoImportantbusinessmodelandjustbecause of thattwo- businessmodeltheycouldgetastandardportfoliointhe marketplace.Theirtwo-businessmodel is. Private level B&Bbusinessmodel.Online andoff liveorder/pickup/return,E-commerce,Customer acquisition,Assortmentmix,Expandmarginandallure launching,Assurantof new model/quality/product MultisidedPlatformmodel.ExpansionE-commerceNetworkeffectAffiliateddesigner,Productmarketers and service providers,ITplatformexpertise,Affiliatedproductservice,Brandbuilding.

