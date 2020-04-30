Successfully reported this slideshow.
Based on Harvard business school data simulation

  1. 1. Data analytics simulation: strategic decision making Introduction: I have givenmybestefforttoexplore andfindoutthe pastdata about blue’sperformance.Ilookedat the previoussetandtriedto explore everythingandrelate withthe case.Ialsotriedto make new businessdecisionforblues.Ilookedafterthe previousmarketshare,marketgrowthandprofitabilityof previousyearof 2015 to 2018. I have spenttime well because Ihave triedsomanytimeswithputting differentdataandcheckingthe actual result.Igained new experience fromanalyzingdata,itwasfun playingwithdata.The productinnovationandprocessinnovationcancreate avital role inthe market by increasingthe demand,marketshare,andprofitability.The unitof production,precising,target customer,advertisingall of those affectedthe marketeachyear. On the above the decisionhistoryandprofitablyisshowninTable 1and 2. For the nextyear2019 the profitabilityincreasedtremendously($90,499,999) andthe revenue alsoincreased,anditbecame $36,000,000. But whenI filterthe dataforthe secondyearthe profitabilitydecreased($57,675,888) and againsame in the nextyear,butin the year2022 I appliedsome new strategiesandthenthe profit startedincreasing,Ichangedthe marketsegment andinvestedmore inthe digital adsthenprofit startedincreasingfromthe year2022, andthe cumulative profitcame $318M at the endof the analysis. MainlyI have focusedonthe productionperunit $60m from 2019 anddecreasedthe price $6.00 from 2019 (shownintable 1) and it increasedthe marketshare,growthaswell asthe profitability.Ialsofilter the marketsegmentandproductfeature andpositioningwhichis‘’pods’’andodor‘’elimination’’. ButI keptthe mediaandchannel expandsame inyear2019, so that it doesnotexceedthe limit. To improve the conditionof Blue inthe marketplace Ihadtobring some new strategysothat the marketshare and profitincrease.First,the new productinnovation(podsandodorelimination).Forthe newproductthe customersatisfactionbecame high.Onthe other hand, the price alsoplayedavital Table: 1 Table: 2
  2. 2. role,as Blue innovate new productaswell asreducestheirprice,sothe demandbecame high.Some of the customercommentsisshownbelow aboutBluesaftertheirproductinnovation(Table:3,4). I decreasedthe price.Itwas$7.00 in2018 and the new pricingstrategieswas$6.00, shownintable 1. The market share became highwhenthe price wasbeingdecreased.The previousmarketshare in2018 was 17.0% and afterdecreasingthe price the marketshare in2022 became 17.8%. shownbelow: Withincreasingthe unitof production,we adjusted the fixedcostandvariable costandthendecreased the price.Some of the customerisalsosatisfiedwiththe new Bluesprice andproduct.Some of the customercommentsonthe price is givenbelow. The forecastingdatawas basedonpreviousyearsDemand,Sales,Revenue,Total CostsandOperating Profit.Fromthe year 2018 the forecastingdemandwas 32,158,422 and the overall saleswas Average: Table: 3 Table: 4 Market share in 2022 Market share in 2018
  3. 3. 29,423,676, so Bluescouldfulfill the demandsbecausethere wassome gapinthe market.So,we increasedthe productionperunitsothatwe couldmeetthe demandwiththe salesandincrease our profit,andinthe nextyearwithincreasingthe productionthe profitbecame higherthanthe previous year2018. For producingtoomuch the marketgot affectedinthe verynextyear,the profitmargin starteddecreasingbutonthe other handif we usedto produce lessthenwe couldnotable to fulfillthe demand. The forecastingtoolsisshownbelow. In thisanalysis formulationplayedanimportantrole because withthe formulationstrategywe could improve the conditionof the Bluesdemandandincreasedcumulativeprofit.Withthe strategy formulationwe developedthe productwithpodsandodoreliminator whichismostmodernoptionand mostconvenientpremium. We gotprofitinthe nextyear2019 for the new formulationstrategy,but fromthe nextyearthe marketshare and profitabilitystarteddecreasingbecause of the highvariable cost. We can see thatthe cost of Podsis15% more than the otherpowderandliquid. We can see that the cost of Podsis15% more than the otherpowderandliquid.Because of increasingthe variablecost the productioncostbecame highand profitlevel becamelow. As shownbefore thatwe came up withproductdevelopment,sowe hadto selectnew feature and positioningforBlues.We selectedpodsandodoreliminatorwhichismore modernandcan attract new generationof people.Fromthe case we can see that “Bluescustomersometimesevenfeltthatliquid was toomodernfor theirtastes”sowe came up withordereliminator.Because of the new feature some of the customerbecame happywiththe new scentof Blues.Some customerperceptionaboutthe newproductis shown From the case we can see thatBluesusedto focusonall average channelsandforthat the growthand prifitabilitywere increasingslowly.Butwe made some changesinourstrategydecisionmaking,we Table: 5
  4. 4. focusedonthe digital adsand printmediamore because withthe digital adsandprintmediawe can attract a lotof customerbecause mostof the people inthisgenerationdon’twatchmore Tvor listento radio.As ourcustomersperceptionaboutourproduct was tradutional sowe focusedonthe new productdevelopmentaswell asselectedthe digital Adsmore.Forex,we cansee turbofocusedonthe digital mediamore andtheirmarketshare andprofitabilityissohigh.The table isshownbelow: The channel spendingisone of the improtanttoolshere.We investedmore inthe digital Adsaccording to our newstrateg,whichwouldcostmore.Buton the other handwe investedlessITV andRadioas mostof the people inthiseradon’twatch more tv or listentoradio.So,we couldbalance the fixedcost by givinglesspromotioninthose area.Total investmentisshownintable 6. Before describingthe publicreactionIwantti sgare some customerscommentsonblue,givenbelow, We can see some of our customerscommentsonBlueswhichistotallynegetative,aswe know that wordof mouthisan improtantfree advertishment.We cansee thatcustomerswere unhappywiththe product.Theyhad issueswiththe packet,scent,qualityandthe container.So,withthe product inniovationwe developedthe Bluesquality.Bluescame outwithnew Podsandodoreliminatorand latercustomerbecame happywiththe product( some goodcustomersreview isshownabove). We didthe descriptive analytics onBluesperformance inthe market.Descriptiveanalysismeans priminarystagesof data processingthathelpstotake decisioninfuture.Sowe hadall the background historical dataaboutblues(marketshare,marketgrowth,profitability, demandandsoon).So,withthe helpof those previousdatasetwe make some strategicdecisionforthe future. Before startingthe analysisonBlueswe figuredoutwhatisproproblem, how the problemisoccuringis the marketand whythisthisis happening.Sowe came outwiththe resultthatthe problemwasinside the managementsystemaswell asinthe market.Fromthe case we can see that,theylackedinIT, database managementdecisionmakingsystemanddatabasedexecutive.Someproblemwaswiththe productand customersatisfactionwasnotgood.So withthe new expertCEOwe established Table: 6
  5. 5. quantititavve databaseddecisionmakingsystemanduseddataandanalyticsfordecisionmaking. We solvedthe problemwiththe marketbyintroducingnew prodectmodel. Thistypes of dectriptive analytics issoimprotantforbanlacingwiththe new Tech. Usingthe previous historical datawe can take decisionforthe busines,we caneasilypredictthe condiotionof the market infuture.Data and analyticsforthe decisionmakingisimprotantforanycompany.Withthe analytic directionandexpertdatadrivenexecutive we candevelopthe conditionof the company. We foundsome of the disadvantagesof databasedmanagementsystem.If we follow the case we can see that theylackinepmloymenttraininganddatadeivenexecutive.Sopropertrainingmightbe a probleminthismanagementsystem.The costof data conversionandtrainingof technical willbe increase.One of the maindownside Ifoundisthathiringperfecttechnical staff forthe rightposition. Otherthanthose downsidethe datadrivenmanagementsystemissoimprotantforthe developmentof the company. Conclusion: So,the simulationwasbasedonadescriptive analyticswherewe made decisionforthe nextfour months.Forthe veryfirstmonthwe gaineda huge marketgrowthand profitabilitybecause of Quantitative Databaseddecisionmakingwiththe helpof expertdatadeivenexecutive.We came up withthe newproductdevelopmentthatsatisfiedsome customersneedsandoursalesbecame high fromthe year2019. We also made changesinproductfeature andpostioningwiththe helpof formulation. Focusingonthe digital Adsplayedavital role.Butfromthe nextyear2020 the growthand profitmarginstarteddecreasingbecause of some managementdecisionfailure,butlateron itincreases gradually.

