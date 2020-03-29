Sewage treatment plant-updated on 29/03/2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by- Ar.Abhinav Srivastav Assistant Professor B.Arch, M.Tech IIT-R Sewage Treatment Plant
Outline • Principle • Process in STP • Benefits • Bar Screen Chamber • Oil and Grease/ Grit Trap • Equalization Tank • Aer...
Principle Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav Conceptually, the process is extremely simple: A small ...
Process in STP Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav
Benefits Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav Parameter In raw sewage After treatment What it means to...
Bar Screen Chamber Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav The function of the bar screen is to prevent e...
Bar Screen Chamber Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav 1 Inlet pipe for the STP. 2 Debris (plastic ba...
Oil and Grease/ Grit Trap Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav The grease and grit trap is placed at t...
Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav Oil and Grease/ Grit Trap 1 The incoming liquid is released below...
Equalization Tank Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav The sewage from the bar screen chamber and oil,...
Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav Equalization Tank 1 The inlet pipe carries filtered sewage from t...
Aeration Tank Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav The Aeration tank (together with the settling tank/...
Aeration Tank Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav 1 The inlet pipe brings sewage from the raw sewage ...
Secondary Clarifier/Settling Tank Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav The purpose and function of the...
Secondary Clarifier/Settling Tank Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav 1 The sewage inlet pipe brings ...
Secondary Clarifier/Settling Tank Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav Settling tank with direct sucti...
Pressure Sand Filter Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav • The upper layers of the sand perform the a...
Activated Carbon Filter Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav • This filter uses the adsorption action ...
Excess Sludge Handling Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav Biological treatment of wastewater perforc...
Excess Sludge Handling Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav 1 The press makes use of multiple filter p...
Design Process Sewage Treatment Plant Presented by-Ar.Abhinav Srivastav Before starting design, let us review how an exten...
References • National Building Code 2016 • The STP Guide Design, Operation and Maintenance, Ananth S kodavasal • BIS-10500...
Thanks Ar. Abhinav Srivastav Assistant Professor B.Arch, M.Tech (IIT-R) Mobile No.- +91 735 538 5658 Email id- abhinav.sun...
×