PERFIL DEL PERIODISTA
EL PERFIL DEL PERIODISTA DIGITAL El periodista español Ramón Salaverría explicó cómo logró que la Real Academia Española (...
EL PERFIL DEL PERIODISTA DIGITAL
Un perfil profesional es la descripción en términos de “ideales" necesarios para saber realizar una labor asignada, en est...
EL PERFIL DEL PERIODISTA DIGITAL TENER HABILIDADES PARA TRABAJAR EN DIFERENTES PLATAFORMAS TENER PRESENCIA EN LAS REDES SO...
SABER ESCRIBIR Saber escribir para el periodista digital consiste en dominar un lenguaje objetivo y riguroso. Así como la ...
SABER ESCRIBIR Buscar un título significativo. Presentar el tema y definir la idea básica que se quiere desarrollar. Plant...
SABER ESCRIBIR Hay que tener en cuenta dos reglas básicas: Las 3 “Q” • QUÉ comunicar • QUIÉN da la información • A QUIÉN s...
SABER ESCRIBIR Hay que tener en cuenta dos reglas básicas: Las 3 “C” • CUÁNDO comunicar • CÓMO comunicar • CUÁNTO comunica...
TRABAJAR EN MULTIPLATAFORMA Es posible que el contenido que se genere esté en otros medios. ¿Por qué contar una historia d...
TRABAJAR EN MULTIPLATAFORMA El periodista digital debe trabajar con múltiples formatos y crear diversos contenidos. Por lo...
PRESENCIA EN REDES SOCIALES Las redes sociales son las mejores aliadas para el trabajo del periodista digital. Si no te ap...
PRESENCIA EN REDES SOCIALES Los periodistas deben estar atento al debate que suscite por el artículo publicado así como la...
PRESENCIA EN REDES SOCIALES El periodista debe trabajar con muchas fuentes, saber buscar y elegir cuál es la más idónea. C...
PASIÓN POR EL MÓVIL, EL VÍDEO Y LA FOTOGRAFÍA
EL PERFIL DEL PERIODISTA DIGITAL
Perfil del periodista
Perfil del periodista

  1. 1. PERFIL DEL PERIODISTA
  2. 2. EL PERFIL DEL PERIODISTA DIGITAL El periodista español Ramón Salaverría explicó cómo logró que la Real Academia Española (RAE) modificara la definición de “periodista” y “periodismo” en la última edición del diccionario digital, cambio que se conoció en enero de 2019, luego de tres años de trámites.
  3. 3. EL PERFIL DEL PERIODISTA DIGITAL
  4. 4. Un perfil profesional es la descripción en términos de “ideales" necesarios para saber realizar una labor asignada, en este caso, en los medios de comunicación masiva. EL PERFIL DEL PERIODISTA DIGITAL
  5. 5. EL PERFIL DEL PERIODISTA DIGITAL TENER HABILIDADES PARA TRABAJAR EN DIFERENTES PLATAFORMAS TENER PRESENCIA EN LAS REDES SOCIALES TENER PASIÓN POR EL MÓVIL, EL VÍDEO Y LA FOTOGRAFÍA Al periodista digital ya no le basta con saber escribir, sino que debe conocer muchos otros campos como:
  6. 6. SABER ESCRIBIR Saber escribir para el periodista digital consiste en dominar un lenguaje objetivo y riguroso. Así como la comunicación digital que domina la hipertextualidad, multimedialidad e interactividad. Para escribir online hay que tener en cuenta el posicionamiento de las palabras claves a través del SEO, utilizado por Google. Tras reconocer la estructura periodística encaminada a construir un contenido con un mensaje valorativo y de importancia social.
  7. 7. SABER ESCRIBIR Buscar un título significativo. Presentar el tema y definir la idea básica que se quiere desarrollar. Plantear las palabras claves del tema a tratar Concluir a partir de las ideas expuestas o sea definir el criterio personal frente al tema.
  8. 8. SABER ESCRIBIR Hay que tener en cuenta dos reglas básicas: Las 3 “Q” • QUÉ comunicar • QUIÉN da la información • A QUIÉN se le va a comunicar
  9. 9. SABER ESCRIBIR Hay que tener en cuenta dos reglas básicas: Las 3 “C” • CUÁNDO comunicar • CÓMO comunicar • CUÁNTO comunicar Las 3 “Q” • QUÉ comunicar • QUIÉN da la información • A QUIÉN se le va a comunicar
  10. 10. TRABAJAR EN MULTIPLATAFORMA Es posible que el contenido que se genere esté en otros medios. ¿Por qué contar una historia de forma monótona si se pueden utilizar diferentes formatos y plataformas?
  11. 11. TRABAJAR EN MULTIPLATAFORMA El periodista digital debe trabajar con múltiples formatos y crear diversos contenidos. Por lo tanto, debe él mismo graba, edita y redacta la noticia.
  12. 12. PRESENCIA EN REDES SOCIALES Las redes sociales son las mejores aliadas para el trabajo del periodista digital. Si no te apoyas en ellas, tu contenido pasará desapercibido.
  13. 13. PRESENCIA EN REDES SOCIALES Los periodistas deben estar atento al debate que suscite por el artículo publicado así como la reacción de los usuarios.
  14. 14. PRESENCIA EN REDES SOCIALES El periodista debe trabajar con muchas fuentes, saber buscar y elegir cuál es la más idónea. Como también debe disponer de una base de datos completa y ordenada, de contactos, entre expertos y especialistas.
  15. 15. PASIÓN POR EL MÓVIL, EL VÍDEO Y LA FOTOGRAFÍA
  16. 16. EL PERFIL DEL PERIODISTA DIGITAL

