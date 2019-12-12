Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Es el género periodístico de la verificación de hechos o verificación de datos es una parte de la actividad del periodismo...
Principios del Fast Checking Si no está firmado no te fíes
Principios del Fast Checking Si no conoces la fuente o el medio, desconfía.
Principios del Fast Checking Si no lo firmarías tú, no lo compartas.
Principios del Fast Checking Si el formato no es habitual, tienes motivos para dudar.
Principios del Fast Checking Si contiene errores, mala señal
Si no está en otro medio, empieza a sospechar.
Selección temática Selección unidad de análisis Ponderación de relevancia Consulta LOTAIP Ubicar en el contexto Consulta d...
Calificación Fast Checking VERDADERO •La declaración o discurso es respaldado por datos e información de fuentes oficiales...
TEMA EQUIPO BRIEFING (Antecedentes) INVESTIGACIÓN STORYBOARD (Guion gráfico) MACHOTE TECNOLOGIA DESARROLLO NARRATIVO AJUST...
Si no está en otro medio, empieza a sospechar.
REFERENCIA Manual de Verificación: http://verificationhandbook.com/book_es/ First Draft News https://es.firstdraftnews.com...
REFERENCIA Procesos Factcheck.org http://www.factcheck.org/our-process/ Procesos chequeando http://chequeado.com/metodo/ V...
Fastcheking
Fastcheking
Fastcheking
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fastcheking

9 views

Published on

La verificación de hechos o verificación de datos en periodismo se refiere a la labor de confirmar y comprobar hechos y datos que se usan en los discursos ...

Published in: Social Media
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fastcheking

  1. 1. Es el género periodístico de la verificación de hechos o verificación de datos es una parte de la actividad del periodismo investigativo, consiste en probar sí las declaraciones realizadas por funcionarios públicos son VERDADERAS o FALSAS. De igual manera examina los hechos y confirma los datos con fuentes oficiales, aportando al periodismo razones válidas para discernir entre lo cierto y lo falso. Fast Checking
  2. 2. Principios del Fast Checking Si no está firmado no te fíes
  3. 3. Principios del Fast Checking Si no conoces la fuente o el medio, desconfía.
  4. 4. Principios del Fast Checking Si no lo firmarías tú, no lo compartas.
  5. 5. Principios del Fast Checking Si el formato no es habitual, tienes motivos para dudar.
  6. 6. Principios del Fast Checking Si contiene errores, mala señal
  7. 7. Si no está en otro medio, empieza a sospechar.
  8. 8. Selección temática Selección unidad de análisis Ponderación de relevancia Consulta LOTAIP Ubicar en el contexto Consulta de fuentes originales Consulta de fuentes de campo y expertas Consulta de fuentes Oficiales Etiquetar Corrección y edición Calificar Proceso del Fast Checking
  9. 9. Calificación Fast Checking VERDADERO •La declaración o discurso es respaldado por datos e información de fuentes oficiales y alternativas. ENGAÑOSO •No hay información que sustente o respalde la declaración o discurso, los datos son imprecisos. INEXACTO •La declaración o discurso posee argumentos veraces con datos falsos lo cual se presta para manipulación en el sentido real de los hechos. FALSO •No se encuentra información que confirme o desmienta lo afirmado por lo cual es imposible dar un veredicto. NOCIVO •Además de la información errónea, la declaración o discurso exagera los datos atenta contra grupos vulnerables.
  10. 10. TEMA EQUIPO BRIEFING (Antecedentes) INVESTIGACIÓN STORYBOARD (Guion gráfico) MACHOTE TECNOLOGIA DESARROLLO NARRATIVO AJUSTES MONTAJE PLAN DE MEDIOS LANZAMIENTO REPORTES EVALUACIÓN INSIGHT (Percepción, visualización y consumo) PRE Análisis del Producto MultimediaPOSPRO
  11. 11. Si no está en otro medio, empieza a sospechar.
  12. 12. REFERENCIA Manual de Verificación: http://verificationhandbook.com/book_es/ First Draft News https://es.firstdraftnews.com/?_ga=2.222267485.434241474.1506582317- 1693445964.1506582317 Medidas para noticias https://www.metricsfornews.com/ Verificar imágenes publicadas en las redes sociales: https://www.tineye.com/ http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2013/nov/01/principles-politifact- punditfact-and-trut h-o-meter/ Procesos Lupa http://http://piaui.folha.uol.com.br/lupa/2015/10/15/entenda-nossos-pinguins/
  13. 13. REFERENCIA Procesos Factcheck.org http://www.factcheck.org/our-process/ Procesos chequeando http://chequeado.com/metodo/ Video: Chequeando Argentina https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi4lGQq7t3Q&feature=youtu.be Obameter Polifact http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/promises/obameter Ecuador Chequea www.ecuadorchequea.com GkillCity http://gkillcity.com/etiqueta/fact-checking http://elecciones2017.gkillcity.com/el- verificador

×