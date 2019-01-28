Rajby textile weaving report

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 [REPORT 2018-19] RAJBY TEXTILES PVT LTD RAJBY DENIM STUDENT’S NAME : AQSA ABRO AQSA NOOR KARISHMA KUMARI BEDAR BAKHT JUN...
2 TABLE OF CONTENTS 𝑨𝑪𝑲𝑵𝑶𝑾𝑳𝑬𝑫𝑮𝑬𝑴𝑬𝑵𝑻…………………………………………………………………………………….. 7 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐌………………………………………………………………………………………………………….8 𝑃𝑅...
3 𝑾𝑬𝑨𝑽𝑰𝑵𝑮…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…23 𝐼𝑁𝑇𝑅𝑂𝐷𝑈𝐶𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………23 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐻𝐼𝑁...
4 𝑃𝐴𝑅𝑇𝑆 𝑂𝐹 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐻𝐼𝑁𝐸………………………………………………………………………………………31 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….32 𝐼𝑁𝑇𝑅𝑂𝐷𝑈𝐶𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁...
5 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐻𝐼𝑁𝐸 𝑆𝑃𝐸𝐶𝐼𝐹𝐼𝐶𝐴𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁…………………………………………………37 𝐶𝐻𝐼𝐿𝐿𝐸𝑅…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………38 𝐼𝑁𝑇𝑅𝑂𝐷𝑈𝐶𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁………………………...
Content: 1. Denim 2. Process flow chart of denim weaving 3. Ball warping 4. Rope dyeing 5. Re-beaming 6. Sizing 7. Weaving 8. Finishing 9. Inspection
7 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: The internship opportunity we had with RAJBY TEXTILE was a great chance for learning and professional d...
8 DENIM: HISTROY & INTRODUCTIONOF DENIM: The term "Denim" has originated from the city of Nimes is France where "serge de ...
9 Process flow chart of Denim weaving: Common yarn sizes for denim: Mostly denim is sold by its weight and its weight is e...
10 BALL WARPING: Introduction: Warping is the process of transferring multiple yarns from individuals yarn packages onto a...
11 Parts of ball warping:  Creel:  Balloon Control Ring:  Tension Disc:
12  Traverse:  Lot:
13 ROPE DYEING: Introduction: The Rope dying is the process in which the single warped or weft yarn is to be dyed. The bes...
14 Difference in their model 2010 2016  One steamer  Two steamers (one steamer is present at starting of the machine and...
15  Creel: The 2 lots is process in the machine and 2500 meter length of yarn is passen through roller.  Tensioner Padde...
16 Indigo Dyes: Indigo dyes are usually known as the anthraquinone dyes. It’s one of the oldest dye in the world. Indigo d...
17 Change of shade due to process: Steamer is used for dye fixation and the temperature of stemer is 90-95ºC. Pre-wash tan...
18 Re-BEAMING: Once the warp yarns are rope dyed, it is then necessary to change the yarn alignment from a rope form to a ...
19 Main parts of the machine  Accumulator  Tension stand  Head section  Breaking device Figure 1 Accumulator Figure 2 ...
20 SIZING: Natural starch and its derivatives still constitute nearly 75%of the sizing agents used in the textile industry...
21 Machine Specification: Machine Name Karl Mayer Manufacturer cGermany Machine speed 70m/min End 4000-5000 Length 25000 m...
22 Process flow chart: sizing cooking creeling yarn feeding sizing drying leasing empty beam feeding ends cutting doffing
23 WEAVING: Weaving is the technique of fabric manufacturing in which two distinct set of yarn is interlaced at right angl...
24 Machine specification: Machine name Picanol omni plus 800 air jet machines and Summum omni plus air jet machine. Machin...
25 YARN FLOW IN WEAVING: Warp yarn are feed from the loom beam and passes through the whip roll which control the yarn ten...
26 FINISHING: The final woven fabric, wound on cloth roll, is taking out from weaving machines at particular intervals and...
27 Machine specification: No of Singeing machine 2 Machine name osthoff/model2016 (German) and poong kwang/model2010(koore...
28 Mercerization machine specifications: No. of mercerization machine 2 Name of machines benninger/model 2016 and red flag...
29 2016 2010 Strong lye and weak lye chamber is present (closed chambers with holo rollers) 2 strong lye chambers and one ...
30 Finishing: Machine specification: Machine name Reginni, Monforts, Pad-steam Manufacturer Italian, German, Korean Machin...
31 Parts of machine:  Batcher  j-box  Washing tanks (through softener cation/anion/non-ion)  Washing tank (temperature...
32 INSPECTION: 4-point system is fabric inspection machine and is widely used for fabric inspection. In this machine, work...
33 MILL UTILITIES: all utilities are most important in any textile mill. Some utilities and the info about the industry ra...
34 COMPRESSOR: Compressor is used to compress the air there are two types of compressor is used in rajby textile mill 1. S...
35 BOILER: A boiler is steam generator is a device used to create steam by applying heat energy to water. Machine specific...
36 Machine specification: Machine name zoozan company Temp of boiler 800-850C Efficacy 80% Pressure 10 bar Fire tube boile...
37 Machine specification: Machine name DDFC and Gresham Capacity 1.5 and 3 ton Total machine 3 Figure 1 DDFC fire tube boi...
38 CHILLER: A water chiller is a mechanical device used to facilitate heat exchange from water to a heat refrigerate in cl...
39 Machine name Reco air conditioning plant Relative humidity required for loom 75-78 Relative humidity raised by the syst...
40 QC QA It confirms that you are producing required quality products It is confirming that the product is going through t...
41 Ph, stretch and recovery, fabric weight, yarn color fastness, yarn testing is done in QC lab. Fabric strength is check ...
42 Crock meter: check the fabric color. how much fabric bleed. Tensile strength test: In order to meet the requirement of ...
43 Condition crack:
44 WASHING MACHINE: WATTCC (whirpool): Wascator (ISO method): top loader (this is manual machine). front loading
45 PLANNING: We plan the back process that how we calculate the production of fabric. For example: customer says we want 6...
46 ASSIGNMENT: 1. Calculate the weight of ball if Length=10650 meters No. of ends= 480 Count= 15/s Weight of ball=𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑔𝑡ℎ 𝑖...
47 How chiller works? Absorption chiller has 4 major parts where water circulate: 1. Absorber 2. Generator 3. Condenser 4....
×