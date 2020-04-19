Tugas audit besok jumat

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PENGERTIAN DAN PERBEDAAN AUDIT, ASSURANCE, REVIEW BESERTA CONTOH MAKALAH PENGAUDITAN 2 Dosen Pengampu: Drs. Mochammad Ichwan, Ak, MM, CA
Assurance services Jasa Assurance adalahjasaprofesional independenyangmeningkatkanmutuinformasi bagi pengambil keputusan.P...
memberikanjasaauditdisebutauditor.Dalammenghasilkanjasaaudit,auditormemberikankeyakinan positif (positiveassurance) atasas...
Apakah laporan keuangan diaudit? Dapat dikatakanbahwalaporankeuanganyangdiauditadalahtingkatlayananjaminantertinggi CPA ka...
PerbedaannyaAudit dan Review Perbedaanutamaantara auditdanreview terletakpadatujuanmereka.Untukaudit,tujuannyaharus sesuai...
Contoh Laporan Audit Laporan Audit Independen KepadaYth, PemegangSaham,DewanKomisarisdanDireksi PT KIMIA FARMA ( PERSERO) ...
Paragraph Pendahuluan: Paragraph pendahuluanmenunjukkantigahal standarumumGAAS/SPAP: Pertama, membuatpernyataansederhanaba...
Untuk NamaKAPyang mengidentifikasi PTKIMIA FARMA (Persero) TbkadalahAcepKusumayadi,Ak. BAP. Tanggal Laporan Audit : Tangga...
Sebagai upaya peningkatan efektifitas pengendalian dan operasi manajemen, perusahaan telah memiliki Unit Audit Internal ya...
  1. 1. PENGERTIAN DAN PERBEDAAN AUDIT, ASSURANCE, REVIEW BESERTA CONTOH MAKALAH PENGAUDITAN 2 Dosen Pengampu: Drs. Mochammad Ichwan, Ak, MM, CA Muhammad Apriwan 15312475 JURUSAN AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS 2020
  2. 2. Assurance services Jasa Assurance adalahjasaprofesional independenyangmeningkatkanmutuinformasi bagi pengambil keputusan.Pengambil keputusanmemerlukaninformasi yangandal danrelevansebagai basisuntuk pengambilankeputusan.Olehkarenaitumerekamencari jasaassurance untukmeningkatkankualitas informasi yangakandijadikanbasispengambilankeputusan. Jasa Assurance dapatdisediakanolehprofesi akuntanpublikatauberbagai profesilain.Contohjasa assurance yangdisediakanolehprofesi lainadalahjasapengujianberbagai produkolehorganisasi konsumen(Nonprofitorganization),jasapemeringkatantelevisi (televisionrating),danlain-lain. Profesi AkuntanPublikmenyediakanjasaassurance mengenaiinformasi LaporanKeuanganhistoris kepadamasyarakat.Jasaini dikenal denganjasaAudit.Di Amerikajasaassurance yangjugadisediakan olehprofesi akuntanpublikadalahjasaundiandanjasakontes,meliputi prakiraankeuangan.Dewasaini kebutuhanmasyarakatakanjasaassurance tentangpengendalianwebsite semakinmeningkat,dan profesi akuntanpublikdapatmemenuhikebutuhanini. Review Merupakanjasa yangmemungkinkanpraktisi akuntansidalammemberikanpernyataantentangdasar prosedurnamuntidakmemerlukanbuktisecarakeseluruhansepertijasaaudit.Artinya,ruanglingkup dari jasareviewlebihsempitdankurangdetail seperti audit,sehinggajasareviewhanyamemberikan analasisdari ringkasantemuandanrekomendasi terkaitdari temuantersebut. Audit Merupakansuatu prosessistematisuntukmemperolehsertamengevaluasibukti secaraobjektif mengenai asersi-asersi kegiatandanperistiwaekonomi,dengantujuanmenetapkanderajatkesesuaian antara asersi-asersi tersebutdengankriteriayangtelahditetapkansebelumnya,sertapenyampaianhasil akhirnyakepadapihakyangberkepentingan Audit vs Review Auditdanreviewadalahduaistilahyangpalingseringdigunakandi bidangakuntansi.Keduanya sebenarnyaadalahjenislaporankeuangan.Tipe ketigaadalahlaporankeuanganyangdisusun.Tapi dalamartikel ini, kitahanyaakanmembicarakanauditdanreview.CPA (CertifiedPublicAccountants) adalahorang-orangyang bertanggungjawabuntukmempersiapkanataumembantuprosespembuatan laporankeuangan.CPA menciptakanjenislaporanlaporankeuangantergantungpada kesepakatan bersamamerekadi antara klienmereka.Namun,jenislaporanditentukanberdasarkanfaktor-faktor berikut:kebutuhanklien,krediturataukebutuhaninvestor,ukurandankompleksitasbisnis,danbanyak lagi. 1. Jasa Auditing(AuditService) Jasa auditmencakuppemerolehandanpenilaianbukti yangmendasari laporan keuanganhistorissuatu entitasyangberisi asersi yangdibuatolehmanajemenentitas tersebut.Akuntanpublikyang
  3. 3. memberikanjasaauditdisebutauditor.Dalammenghasilkanjasaaudit,auditormemberikankeyakinan positif (positiveassurance) atasasersi yangdibuatmanajemendalamlaporankeuanganhistoris. Auditingmerupakansuatuprosessistematikyaituberupasuaturangkaianlangkahatauproseduryang logis,bererangkadanterorganisasiuntukmengumpulkandanmengevaluasi bukti tentanginformasi untukmenentukandanmelaporkanderajatkesesuaianantarainformasi dankriteriayangtelah ditetapkan.Auditingharusdilakukanolehorangyangkompetendanindependen.Beberapaprosedur audityang digunakanyaituinspeksi,observasi,konfirmasi,permintaanketerangan,pengusutan, pemeriksaanbukti pendukung,pelaksanaanulangdananalisis.Jasaauditdapatdikelompokkanmenjadi beberapajenis,antaralain:  AuditOperasional (OperationalAudit) Mengevaluasi efisiensi danefektivitassetiapbagiandari prosedurdanmetode operasiorganisasi. Reviewataupenelahaanyangdilaukantidakterbataspadaakuntansi,tetapidapatmencakupevaluasi atas strukturorganisasi,operasi komputer,metodeproduksi,pemasaran,danbidanglainnya.Padaakhir auditoperasional,manajemenbiasanyamengharapkansaran-saranuntukmemperbaiki operasi. Contoh,auditormungkinmengevaluasi efisiensidanakurasi pemrosesantransaksi penggajiandengan sistemkomputeryangbarudipasang.  AuditKetaatan(Compliance Audit) Dilaksanakanuntukmenentukanapakahpihakyangdiauditmengikuti prosedur,aturan,atauketentuan tertentuyangditetapkanolehotoritasyanglebihtinggi.Contohauditketaatan: - Menentukanapakahpersonel akuntansi mengikuti proseduryangdigariskanolehkontrolerperusahaan - Reviewtarif upahuntukmelihatketaatandenganketentuanupahminimum - Memeriksaperjanjiankontraktualdenganbankirdanpemberipinjamanlainnyauntukmemastikan bahwaperusahaanmenaati persyaratan-persyaratanhukum.Hasil dari auditketaatanbiasanya dilaporkankepadamanajemen,bukankepadapemakaieksternal,karenamanajemenaalahkelompok utama yangberkepentingandengantingkatketaatanterhadapprosedurdanperaturan.3.  AuditLaporanKeuangan(Financial StatementAudit) Menentukanapakahlaporankeuangan(informasi yangdiverifikasi)telahdinyatakansesuai dengan kriteriatertentu.Biasanyakriteriatersebutyaituprinsip-prinsipakuntansi yangberlaku.Auditortidak hanyaberfokuspadatransaksi akuntansi,tetapi jugaharusmengetahuientitasdanlingkungannyasecara mendalamtermasukstrategi bisnisdanhubunganeksternal perusahaan.Sertamemperhitungkanrisiko salahsaji mauounpengendalianoperasionaluntukmencegahsalahsaji.Tujuanaudit ataslaporan keuanganolehauditorindependenadalahuntukmenyatakanpendapattentangkewajaran,dalam semuahal yang material,posisi keuangan,hasiloperasisertaaruskassesuai denganprinsip-prinsip akuntansi.LaporanAuditadalahtahapakhirdari keseluruhanprosesaudit.Kategori LaporanAudit: a. Wajar Tanpa PengecualianStandar b. Wajar Tanpa PengecualiandenganParagraf PenjelasanatauModifikasi Perkataan c. DenganPengecualian d. TidakWajar e. MenolakMemberi Pendapat
  4. 4. Apakah laporan keuangan diaudit? Dapat dikatakanbahwalaporankeuanganyangdiauditadalahtingkatlayananjaminantertinggi CPA karenadalamjenislaporankeuanganini,CPA melakukansemualangkahyangtermasukdalamlaporan keuangandanpernyataanyangdisusun.Dengankatalain,semuakarya yang dilakukandalamkompilasi dan reviewjugadilakukandalamaudit.Tapi tentusaja,CPA jugabekerjadenganprosedurverifikasi dan pembuktianmengenai jumlahpenjualan,persediaan,notulendaninspeksikontrak,danlain-lain.BPA jugamelakukanyangterbaikuntukmemahami sistementitasklienterkaitdenganpengendalian internal.Dalammengakhiri laporantersebut,CPA akanmenyatakanbahwaaudittersebutdilakukan sesuai denganstandarauditingyangditerima,sertamengungkapkanpandangannyasecaraadil mengenai statuskeuangandanhasil operasional klien - yangjugadikenal sebagai jaminanpositif. 2. Review(ReviewService) Jasa reviewterutamaberupapermintaanketerangandanproseduranalitikterhadapinformasikeuangan suatuentitasdengantujuanuntukmemberikankeyakinannegatif atasasersi yangterkandungdalam informasi keuangantersebut.Keyakinannegatif lebihrendahtingkatannyadaripadakeyakinanpositif yang diberikanakuntandalamjasaaudit.Denganhanyamemberikanduaproseduryaitupermintaan keterangandanproseduranalitik,akuntanpublikmemberikankeyakinannegatif atasasersi yangdibuat olehmanajemen,sehinggatingkatkeyakinanyangdiberikanakuntandalamlaporanhasil reviewlebih rendahdibandingkandenganjasaaudit.Beberapalangkahproseduruntukpenugasanreview:  Memperolehpengetahuanmengenai prinsip-prinsipakuntansidanpraktikdari industriklien  Memperolehpengetahuanmengenai bisnisklien,catatanakuntansi sertalaporankeuangan  Mengajukanpertanyaankepadamanajemenuntukmenentukanapakahlaporan keungandisajikansecarawajardenganasumsi bahwamanajementidakmelakukanpenipuan  Melakukanproseduranalitisuntukmengidentifikasi hubungandanitem-itemindovidual yang tampaktidakbiasa  Memperolehsuratrepresentasi dari anggota manajemenyangmengetahui permasalahan keuangan Bentuklaporanreview: Paragraf Pertamaserupadenganlaporanauditkecuali untukreferensinyaterhadapjasareview Paragraf Keduamenyatakanbahwasuatureview terutamaterdiri dari pengajuanpertanyaan dan proseduranalitis,padaintinyamemiliki lingkupyanglebihsedikitdariauditdantidakada opini Paragraf Ketigamengekspresikan assurance terbatasdalambentuk assurance negativebahwa “sepengetahuankami tidakadamodifikasimaterialyangharusdilakukanterhadaplaporan keuangan”
  5. 5. PerbedaannyaAudit dan Review Perbedaanutamaantara auditdanreview terletakpadatujuanmereka.Untukaudit,tujuannyaharus sesuai denganstandarauditingyangberlakuumum.Di sisi lain,tujuanpeninjauanharussesuai dengan standar untuklayananakuntansi danreview.AuditjugamengharuskanBPA untukmengungkapkan keyakinanpositif saatdalampeninjauan,pihaknyamemintaCPA untukmengungkapkanjaminan terbatas.Juga,ketikamenyangkutaudit,CPA akanmenyatakanpendapatnyatentanglaporankeuangan secara keseluruhan;sedangkan,tinjauantidakdilakukankarenatidakmelakukanprosesmemahami sistempengendalianinternal entitas.Dengankatalain,auditlebihmendalamdaripadatinjauanulang, yang hanyamencakupareayang lebihrendah.
  6. 6. Contoh Laporan Audit Laporan Audit Independen KepadaYth, PemegangSaham,DewanKomisarisdanDireksi PT KIMIA FARMA ( PERSERO) Tbk Kami telahmengauditneracakonsolidasi PTKIMIA FARMA ( PERSERO ) Tbk danAnak Perusahaan tanggal 31 Desember2014, laporanlabarugi konsolidasi,laporanperubahanequitaskonsolidasi dan laporanarus kas konsolidasi untuktahunyangberakhirpadatanggal tersebut.Laporankeuangan konsolidasiadalahtanggungjawabmanajemenperusahaan.Tanggungjawabkami terletakpada pernyataanpendapatataslaporankeuangankonsolidasi berdasarkanauditkami.Laporankeuangn konsolidasiPTKIMIA FARMA ( PERSERO ) Tbkdan AnakPerusahaanuntuktahunyang berakhirpada tanggal 31 Desember2013 di auditolehauditorindependenlainyangdalamlaporannyabernomor: 010/AK-LAP/0306 tanggal 21 Maret 2014 menyatakanpendapatwajartanpapengecualian. Kami melaksanakanauditberdasarkanstandartauditingyangdi tetapkanIkatanAkuntanIndonesia. Standar tersebutmengharuskankami merencanakandanmelaksankanauditagarkmi memperoleh keyakinanmemadai bahwalaporankeuanganbebasdari salahsaji material.Suatuauditmeliputi pemeriksaan,atasdasarpengujian,bukti-bukti yangmendukungjumlah-jumlahdanpengungkapan dalamlaporankeuangan.Auditjugameliputi penilaianatasprinsipAkuntansi yangdi gunakandan estimasi signifikanyangdi buatolehmanajemen,sertapenilaianterhadappenyajianlaporankeuangan secara keseluruhan.Kami yakinbahwaauditkami memberikandasarmemadai untukmenyatakan pendapat. Menurutpendapatkami,laporankeuangankonsolidasi,yangkami sebutdi atasmenyajikansecara wajar,dalamsemuahal yangmaterial,posisi keuanganPTKIMIA FARMA ( PERSERO ) Tbk dan Anak Perusahaantanggal 31 Desember2014, sertahasil usaha,perubahanekuitasdanaruskas untuktahun yang berakhirpadatanggal tersebutsesuai denganPrinsipAkuntansiyangberlakuumumdi Indonesia. AcepKusmayadi,Ak.BAP Surat IzinPraktekAkuntanPublikNo:98.1.0479 Jakarta,13 Maret 2015 KETERANGAN Judul Laporann : Standar auditingmewajibkansetiaplaporandiberi judul laporan,dandalamjudul tersebuttercantum pulakata independen.Laporanauditperusahaanyangkami gunakansudahsesuai denganstandar auditingyaitu“LaporanAuditIndependen”. Alamat Laporan Audit : Laporan ini umumnyaditunjukkankepadaPerusahaan,paraPemegangSahamatauDewanDireksi PerusahaanPTKIMIA FARAMA (PERSERO) Tbk.
  7. 7. Paragraph Pendahuluan: Paragraph pendahuluanmenunjukkantigahal standarumumGAAS/SPAP: Pertama, membuatpernyataansederhanabahwakantorakuntanpublictelahmelaksanakanaudit, misalnyapadalaporanauditdiatas“ Kami telahmengauditneracakonsolidasi PTKIMIA FARMA (Persero) TbkdanAnakPerusahaan”. Kedua, paragraphini menyatakanlaporankeuanganyangtelahdi audittermasukpencatumantanggal neraca sertaperiode akuntansi dari laporanlabarugi danlaporanaruskas,misalnyapadalaporanaudit diatas“tanggal 31 Desember2014, laporanlabarugi konsolidasi,laporanperubahanekuitaskonsolidasi, dan laporanarus kaskonsolidasi untuktahunyangberakhirpadatanggal tersebut”. Ketiga,paragraph pendahuluanmenyatakanbahwalaporankeuanganmerupakantanggungjawab manajemendantanggungjawabauditorterletakpadapernyataanpendapatataslaporankeuangan berdasarkanpelaksanaanaudit,misalnyapadalaporanauditdiatas“laporankeuangankonsolidasi adalahtanggungjawabperusahaan.Tanggungjawabkami terletakpadapernyataanpendapatatas laporankeuangankonsolidasi berdasarkanauditkami”. Pada LaporanAuditPT KIMIA FARMA (PERSERO) Tbkini terdapatkalimatpejelasan“laporankeuangan konsolidasiPTKIMIA FARMA (Persero) TbkdanAnakPerusahaanuntuktahunyang berakhirpada tanggal 31 desember2013 diauditolehauditorindependenlainyangdalamlaporannyabernomer: 0101/AK-LAP/0306 tanggal 21 maret2014 menyatakanpendapatwajartanpapengecualian.Berarti pada laporanlaporankeuanganyangsebelumnyaatausetahunyanglalu diberi keterangantentang pendapatauditoryaitumenyatakanpendapatwajartanpapengecualian.Laporantersebuttelah disajikandenganwajar,tetapi lingkupauditdibatasi secaramaterial atauterjadi penyimpangandari perinsipakuntansi yangberlakuumum padasaatpenyiapanlaporankeuangan. Paragraph Scope : Paragraph scope ini berisi pernyataanfactual tentangapayangdilakukanauditorselamaprosesauditPT KIMIA FARMA (Persero) Tbk.Paragraphscope menyatakanbahwaauditPTKIMIA FARMA (Persero) Tbk dirancanguntukmemperolehkeyakinanyangmemadai bahwalaporankeuanganbebasdari salahsaji yang material.Berikutnyaparagraf scope membahastentangpengumpulanbukti auditserta menyatakanbahwaauditoryakinbahwabukti audityangdikumpulkantelahmemberikandasaryang memadai bagi pernyataanpendapat.Dari pernyataandiataskami menganalisisbahwalaporanauditPT KIMIA FARMA (Persero) Tbktalahmemenuhi criteriadari paragraf scope. Paragraf Pendapat : Paragraf terakhirdalamlaporanauditbentukbakumenyajikankesimpulanauditorberdasarkanhasil dari prosesaudityangtelahdilakukanseperti “menurutpendapatkami,laporankeuangankonsolidasi, yang kami sebutdiatasmenyajikansecarawajar,dalamsemuahal yangmaterial,posisi keuanganPT KIMIA FARMA (Persero) TbkdanAnakPerusahaantanggal 31 Desember2014, sertahasil usaha, perubahanekuitasdanaruskas untuktahunyang berakhirpadatanggal tersebutsesuai denganprinsip akuntansi yangberlakuumumdi Indonesia” Nama KAP :
  8. 8. Untuk NamaKAPyang mengidentifikasi PTKIMIA FARMA (Persero) TbkadalahAcepKusumayadi,Ak. BAP. Tanggal Laporan Audit : Tanggal yang tepatuntukdicantumkandalamlaporanauditadalahtanggal pada saat auditormenyelesaikanprosedurauditterpentingdilokasi pemeriksaan.DalamlaporanauditPTKIMIA FARAM(Persero) Tbktanggal neracaadalah31 Desember2014, dan tanggal laporanauditadalah13 Maret 2015. Maka tanggal yangdipakai adalahtanggal dimanaaudititutelahselesai dikerjakan13 Maret 2015. Contoh Laporan Review Review Laporan Auditor Independen PT. Mayora Indah PT. Mayora Indah, Tbk. merupakan kelompok bisnis yang memproduksi makanan dan minuman olahan. Mayora Indah telah berkembang menjadi salah satu perusahaan Fast Moving Consumer Goods Industry yang telah diakui keberadaannya secara global. Terbukti bahwa Mayora Indah telah menghasilkan berbagai produk berkualitas yang saat ini menjadi merek-merek terkenal di dunia, seperti Kopiko, Danisa, Astor, Energen, Torabika dan lain-lain. Produk-produk Mayora dibagi menjadi beberapa lini produk dengan merek-merek terkenal, antara lain Biskuit dengan pabrik biskuit terbesar di Asia Tenggara (Marie Roma, Slai O’lai, Better, Danisa dan Sari Gandum), Permen yang menjadi salah satu pelopor permen kopi dan menjadi merek permen nomor 1 di dunia (Kopiko, Kis, dan Tamarin), Wafer & Chocolate yang menjadi pelopor hadirnya wafer roll dan coklat pasta dengan kualitas tinggi (Astor, Beng-beng, Superstar, Zuperr Keju, dan Choki-choki), Kopi yang merupakan produsen kopi instan terbesar di Indonesia dan Asia Tenggara (Torabika Brown Coffe, Torabika 3inOne, Torabika Cappucino), Mayora Nutrition (Energen Oat Milk), Bubur (Super BUbur), Mie Instan (Mie Gelas), Minuman (Vitazone, Teh Pucuk Harum & Kopiko 78°C) dan beberapa varian produk lainnya. Laporan keuangan PT. Mayora Indah yang telah disusun bertujuan memberikan informasi mengenai posisi keuangan, kinerja keuangan, dan arus kas entitas kepada stakeholders dalam rangka pengambilan keputusan ekonomi, serta sebagai salah satu bentuk pertanggungjawaban manajemen atas penggunaan sumber daya yang telah dipercayakan.
  9. 9. Sebagai upaya peningkatan efektifitas pengendalian dan operasi manajemen, perusahaan telah memiliki Unit Audit Internal yang disebut Komite Internal Audit yang melakukan fungsi audit untuk memastikan bahwa seluruh pekerja telah menjalankan tugasnya sesuai dengan Standar Operasional yang ditetapkan dan tidak bertentangan dengan ketentuan perundang-undangan yang berlaku, sekaligus melakukan evaluasi atas sistem pengendalian internal yang dilakukan sehingga dapat memberikan saran perbaikan kepada manajemen untuk pengambilan keputusan dan menerapkan kebijakan secara lebih baik. Laporan keuangan konsolidasi PT. Mayora Indah dan entitas anak untuk tahun buku 2017 telah diaudit oleh auditor independen menggunakan jasa Kantor Akuntan Publik (KAP) Mirawati Sensi Idris yang berafiliasi dengan Moore Stephens International, yang merupakan salah satu kantor akuntan publik terkemuka yang berlokasi di London, Inggris. Audit yang dilakukan berupa audit atas Laporan Keuangan Konsolidasi untuk tahun yang berakhir 31 Desember 2017 berdasarkan standar audit yang ditetapkan oleh Institut Akuntan Publik Indonesia dengan tujuan menyatakan pendapat atas kewajaran penyajian laporan keuangan perusahaan dalam semua hal yang material, sesuai dengan Standar Akuntansi Keuangan di Indonesia. Hasil audit oleh KAP Mirawati Sensi Idris atas Laporan Keuangan Konsolidasian perusahaan untuk tahun yang berakhir tanggal 31 Desember 2017 melalui Laporan Auditor Independen No. 02920818SA yang terbit tanggal 15 Maret 2018 menyatakan bahwa laporan keuangan menyajikan secara wajar, dalam semua hal yang material, posisi keuangan konsolidasian perusahaan dan entitas anak, serta kinerja keuangan dan arus kas konsolidasiannya sesuai dengan Standar Akuntansi Keuangan.

