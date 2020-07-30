Mental health affects us all and one of the common disorders people experience is social anxiety. Social anxiety disorder can come in many forms. Some of its defining characteristics include an intense fear of negative evaluation or rejection in a social situation. At some point, symptoms may include excessive fear of situations in which one may be judged, worry about embarrassment or humiliation or concern about offending someone. With this, people who have social anxiety disorder tend to avoid social situations altogether to avoid looking awkward. Being in this mental state is not easy and some days are worse. On the bright side, though, there are ways on how you can cope up with social anxiety disorder. It's not an overnight project for sure, but ultimately, you can manage it. Here is a comprehensive illustration on how to cope with social anxiety.