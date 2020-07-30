Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mental health affects us all and one of the common disorders people experience is social anxiety. Social anxiety disorder can come in many forms. Some of its defining characteristics include an intense fear of negative evaluation or rejection in a social situation. At some point, symptoms may include excessive fear of situations in which one may be judged, worry about embarrassment or humiliation or concern about offending someone. With this, people who have social anxiety disorder tend to avoid social situations altogether to avoid looking awkward. Being in this mental state is not easy and some days are worse. On the bright side, though, there are ways on how you can cope up with social anxiety disorder. It's not an overnight project for sure, but ultimately, you can manage it. Here is a comprehensive illustration on how to cope with social anxiety.

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. HOW TO COPE WITH YOUR SOCIAL ANXIETY DISORDER
  2. 2. Social anxiety disorder can come in many forms. Some of its defining characteristics include an intense fear of negative evaluation or rejection in a social situation. Some people avoid social situations altogether to avoid looking awkward.
  3. 3. SOCIAL COPING WITH SOCIAL ANXIETY Here are some social skills that you need to work on to cope with your social anxiety:
  4. 4. A lot of people with social anxiety often lacks assertiveness. It takes patience and adequate knowledge of self-help strategies to find the balance between asserting or communicating your needs and respecting the needs of others. ASSERTIVENESS
  5. 5. Nonverbal communication involves your actions, your stance or the way you present yourself to others. You may not notice that you have adopted a closed-off posture which can intimidate other people. Remind yourself to assume a relaxed position or stance so you will appear more approachable. It also encourages a positive response from other people. NONVERBAL COMMUNICATION
  6. 6. You need to learn how to keep a conversation going and actively listen so that you can respond to people accordingly. You can learn these skills through practice and studying self-help strategies for social anxiety. VERBAL COMMUNICATION
  7. 7. EMOTIONAL COPING WITH SOCIAL ANXIETY Here are some simple self-help strategies and activities that you can do to help you emotionally cope with social anxiety:
  8. 8. People with social anxiety often have strong emotional responses to social situations. If you feel like you are overwhelmed with emotions during a social situation, deep breathing will help you reduce your anxious reactions. Deep breathing helps your body return to its relaxed state. DEEP BREATHING
  9. 9. People with social anxiety tend to misinterpret facial expressions or comments, which leads to emotional reactions. If you have social anxiety, you will find yourself assuming that you understand what other people think of you or that their behaviour is directly related to you. OVERCOMING NEGATIVE THOUGHTS
  10. 10. YOU NEED TO PRACTICE CATCHING YOURSELF IN THE MIDDLE OF A NEGATIVE THOUGHT, STOP YOURSELF AND OFFER ALTERNATIVES.
  11. 11. Avoiding your fears might help at first, but understand that you are limiting yourself from living your life. So instead of avoiding your fear, gradually expose yourself to social situations to help you understand that they are not as scary as you think. The more you are exposed to social situations, the more you reduce your emotional responses to them. FACING FEARS
  12. 12. Learning is an ongoing process. For anyone with social anxiety, you need to focus on learning healthy social and emotional self-help strategies. Practising healthy coping mechanisms will help you relax, question your negative thoughts and face your fears. You will handle your social anxiety better once you overcome these challenges. CONCLUSION
  Keep in mind that you can consult a doctor or mental health professional and that you don't have to endure your social anxiety alone.

