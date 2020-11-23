Tema 71 muestra

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© paraprofesdeconomia.com 1 TEMA 71 DISEÑO Y DESARROLLO DE UN PROYECTO EMPRESARIAL. EL PROYECTO EMPRESARIAL COMO METODOLOG...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 2 INTRODUCCIÓN Antes de empezar con el tema propiamente dicho es necesario decir...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 3 hueco o nicho de mercado hace referencia a un reducido segmento de la població...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 4 La clave está en que no hay que ser el mejor en todos y cada uno de los campos...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 5 utilizar un lenguaje sencillo (para que sea comprensible para todos los destin...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 6 Plan de aprovisionamiento y producción Este apartado será diferente según sea ...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 7  El precio. Hay que fijar los precios para los productos. Al hacerlo, es impo...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 8  Balance de situación inicial. Se elabora a partir de los dos apartados anter...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 9  Por último, habría que estudiar el comportamiento de los consumidores, esto ...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 10 valor óptimo tiene que ser superior a 1 y próximo a 2. Por debajo de uno impl...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 11  Viabilidad medioambiental. Determinar que se respeten y se consideren total...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 12  Necesidades económicas del proyecto. Determinados tipos de sociedad exigen ...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 13 o Certificación negativa de denominación social. Acredita que el nombre elegi...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 14 - Licencia de apertura - Comunicación de apertura del centro de trabajo o Alt...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 15 o Licencia de apertura. Acredita la adecuación de las instalaciones a la norm...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 16  Es un método en el que el papel del profesor es el de mediador (incentivado...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 17 concretos). En definitiva, intentando que nuestros alumnos se atrevan a dar u...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 18 Esta sería la ficha que tendrían que rellenar los alumnos de IAEE de 4º para ...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 19 la rúbrica2. Se entrega al alumnado antes de comenzar el trabajo a realizar y...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 20 Aquí es donde los profesores tenemos un papel fundamental. Trabajar para fome...
Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 21  Blog de Paño Peñalver: https://pablopenalver.com/blog/  Web Itinerario emp...
  1. 1. © paraprofesdeconomia.com 1 TEMA 71 DISEÑO Y DESARROLLO DE UN PROYECTO EMPRESARIAL. EL PROYECTO EMPRESARIAL COMO METODOLOGÍA DIDÁCTICA EN LA ENSEÑANZA DE ECONOMÍA Y ORGANIZACIÓN DE EMPRESAS ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN 1. DISEÑO Y DESARROLLO DE UN PROYECTO EMPRESARIAL A. El emprendedor y su propuesta de valor A.1 El origen de la idea de negocio A.2 La propuesta de valor B. El plan de empresa C. La viabilidad del proyecto empresarial D. Crear la empresa legalmente D.1 Elección de la forma jurídica D.2 Trámites de constitución y puesta en marcha 2. EL PROYECTO EMPRESARIAL COMO METODOLOGÍA DIDÁCTICA EN LA ENSEÑANZA DE ECONOMÍA Y ORGANIZACIÓN DE EMPRESAS A. ¿Por qué es un método didáctico adecuado? B. ¿Qué objetivos se pretenden conseguir? C. ¿Cómo se puede poner en práctica? D. Evaluación CONCLUSIÓN RELACIÓN CON EL CURRÍCULO BIBLIOGRAFÍA – WEBGRAFÍA Anexos:  Lienzo de la propuesta de valor  Lienzo del modelo de negocio  Ejemplo de rúbrica del plan de empresa Por Eva Baena Jiménez __________________________________________________________________________________
  2. 2. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 2 INTRODUCCIÓN Antes de empezar con el tema propiamente dicho es necesario decir que el título está totalmente desactualizado, aunque su contenido esté de “rabiosa” actualidad. Esa desactualización se debe a cambios recientes en la normativa. La Ley Orgánica de Educación de 2006 (LOE) le cambió el nombre a la materia, llamándose desde entonces Economía de la Empresa. Luego, la Ley Orgánica para la mejora de la calidad educativa de 2013 (LOMCE), modificó un poco sus contenidos, siendo el cambio más importante que se eliminó el bloque de contenidos dedicado a trabajar el proyecto empresarial. A cambio, se introdujeron nuevas materias, no solo en Bachillerato, sino también y como gran novedad, en la ESO, donde sí se incluía. Actualmente el proyecto empresarial forma parte del currículo de:  Fundamentos de Administración y Gestión, optativa de 2º de Bachillerato.  Cultura Emprendedora y Empresarial, materia de libre configuración autonómica (Andalucía).  Iniciación a la Actividad Emprendedora y Empresarial, que se puede cursar en 4º ESO en la modalidad de enseñanzas aplicadas y también en cualquiera de los cursos del primer ciclo de la ESO (1º, 2º y/o 3º). Aclaradas estas cuestiones, empezaremos este tema tratando el proyecto empresarial en sí, comenzando por la idea de negocio y llegando hasta la puesta en marcha de la nueva empresa, para luego tratar el mismo como método didáctico. 1. DISEÑO Y DESARROLLO DE UN PROYECTO EMPRESARIAL A. EL EMPRENDEDOR Y SU PROPUESTA DE VALOR El punto de partida de todo proyecto empresarial es la idea de negocio. La idea de negocio es una descripción concreta de una actividad empresarial que se quiere iniciar, y esta descripción incluye no solo el producto o servicio que se va a ofrecer al mercado, sino también la oportunidad que ello representa, en la medida que cubre una necesidad insatisfecha en algunos clientes potenciales y se diferencia de la oferta de la competencia. Hay dos características que favorecen el éxito de una idea empresarial:  Que sea útil, es decir, que satisfaga las necesidades del consumidor. Estas necesidades no tienen por qué ser reales; basta con que sean sentidas o percibidas como necesarias por el cliente. Incluso la propia empresa puede hacer sentir esa necesidad en el consumidor.  Que sea innovadora, es decir, que introduzca un cambio en el mercado, esto es, un elemento diferencial novedoso, bien en el producto, bien en el modo de fabricarlo, de venderlo o promocionarlo. A.1 El origen de la idea de negocio Las fuentes de inspiración para generar ideas de negocio son variadas. Lo importante es observar y tener una mentalidad abierta para ser capaz de detectar huecos de mercado. Un
  3. 3. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 3 hueco o nicho de mercado hace referencia a un reducido segmento de la población que tiene alguna necesidad que no está del todo cubierta por la oferta general del mercado. Ejemplo: las gafas de sol Hawkers. Esta empresa alicantina ha colocado sus gafas en medio mundo. Su hueco de mercado son jóvenes a los que les gusta ir a la moda, pero que cuentan con poco poder adquisitivo. Como se trata de un colectivo familiarizado con la compra online y las redes sociales, vendieron las gafas a través de una tienda virtual y la promocionaron en Facebook. Algunas formas de buscar ideas innovadoras pueden ser las siguientes:  Percibir una necesidad no satisfecha en el mercado. Los cambios sociales generan nuevas necesidades, que pueden aprovecharse desde una perspectiva empresarial. Ejemplo: el palo selfie se consideró un invento inútil en un libro japonés en 1995, pero los smartphones y las redes sociales que permiten compartir fotos cambiaron su suerte.  Repetir experiencias ajenas. La mayor parte de las ideas generadoras de nuevos negocios parten de la observación atenta del mercado, de lo que han hecho los que ya están instalados en él. Por ejemplo, Smöoy y Llao Llao.  Aprovechar la propia formación y experiencia como trabajador por cuenta ajena para montar un negocio propio. El conocimiento de un sector puede proporcionar ideas de negocios y dar la seguridad necesaria para independizarse de la empresa de la que se forma parte como trabajador asalariado. Ejemplo: Skylife Engineering, firma de ingeniería especializada en sistemas de aviónica; varios de sus fundadores eran investigadores en la Universidad de Sevilla.  La innovación en los productos, servicios o procesos. Puede ser un gran descubrimiento tecnológico o como sucede en la mayoría de los casos, se parte de algo que ya existe y se le añade un factor diferenciador. Ejemplos: Apple y el lanzamiento del Iphone (innovación de producto); Microteatro por dinero (innovación de servicio); McDonald´s cuando aplicó el concepto de la línea de producción a un restaurante (innovación de proceso). A.2 La propuesta de valor El emprendedor, una vez tiene clara la idea de negocio en su cabeza y antes de ponerse “manos a la obra”, debe plantearse en qué se diferencia de la competencia, es decir, cuál es su propuesta de valor. Una propuesta de valor es una frase clara que:  Explica como su producto o servicio resuelve los problemas del cliente o mejora su situación (relevancia).  Especifica claramente un beneficio (valor).  Cuenta al cliente ideal porqué debe elegirle y no a la competencia (diferenciación). Se podría definir como un conjunto creíble de las mejores razones para que la gente se fije en él y tome la acción que desea. Ejemplo: Evernote, “recuérdalo todo”.
  4. 4. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 4 La clave está en que no hay que ser el mejor en todos y cada uno de los campos. Sólo hay que destacar en uno y diseñar una propuesta de valor que ponga énfasis en ese aspecto. Así, se le estará indicando a la gente que valora ese aspecto que somos su mejor opción. Por ejemplo, Apple no tiene los mejores precios, Amazon no tiene el diseño web más cuidado y Media Markt no ofrece la mejor garantía postcompra. Sin embargo, son líderes en ventas porque la gente les compra por otras razones. Para diseñarla se puede usar el lienzo de la propuesta de valor: El siguiente paso será la elaboración del plan de empresa. B. EL PLAN DE EMPRESA El plan de empresa es una memoria detallada del proyecto empresarial. Por un lado, permite al/los promotor/es llevar a cabo un estudio de todas las variables que pudieran afectar al negocio y aporta la información necesaria para determinar la viabilidad del proyecto (comercial, económica y financiera principalmente). Por otro, es la carta de presentación de los emprendedores y del proyecto ante terceras personas: bancos, inversores, organismos y otros agentes implicados al solicitar colaboración y apoyo financiero. Además, servirá también como referencia en las acciones futuras de la empresa y como instrumento de medida de los resultados obtenidos. Este estudio previo antes del inicio de la actividad es fundamental y de él dependerá, en gran medida, su éxito o fracaso. Para que sea realmente útil debe cumplir varios requisitos:  Sugerente. Tanto en el diseño exterior (portada cuidada, papel de calidad, diseño atractivo...) como en el interior (debe estar organizado con resumen, cuerpo y anexos) y estructurado (con un índice completo y un tipo de letra fácil de leer).  Tentador. Escrito de forma que incite al lector a hacer números y valorar las posibilidades de entrar en el negocio. Hay que cuidar el estilo de redacción, ser breve,
  5. 5. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 5 utilizar un lenguaje sencillo (para que sea comprensible para todos los destinatarios), que la información y los datos que incluya sean recientes y veraz.  Tratar todas las áreas de la empresa. El plan de empresa debe incluir los siguientes aparatados: Resumen ejecutivo Resumen de un folio cuyo fin es enganchar al lector para que siga leyendo el plan de empresa al que acompaña. Ni es un índice del plan ni debe añadir información nueva que no aparezca en el mismo. De su lectura tiene que poder extraerse los puntos más importantes de la idea de negocio que se le está presentando. Estos puntos son:  La idea: cuál es la propuesta de valor que presentamos. En qué consiste la idea de negocio y cuál va a ser la clave del éxito del proyecto. Debe presentar el gran problema para el que se ha encontrado solución. Tampoco está de más explicar si se está ante un mercado en crecimiento o consolidado y a quién se dirige la propuesta, aunque la explicación detallada del público potencial y objetivo se desarrolle más adelante.  La ventaja competitiva. Se debe demostrar que el modelo de negocio que se está proponiendo no es fácilmente copiable y que además se puede mantener en el tiempo. Aquí hay que explicar muy bien cómo está resolviendo el mercado actualmente el problema que se ha detectado, cómo nos vamos a diferenciar del resto, si tenemos alguna patente, si destacamos en sostenibilidad,…  El estado del producto y el desarrollo tecnológico. Cuando existe algún tipo de valor añadido relacionado con la innovación y desarrollo tecnológico es importante avanzarlo aquí de manera breve. También es importante destacar en qué fase de desarrollo está el negocio o el producto: si está en creación, si está a punto de lanzarse al mercado o si ya lleva un tiempo. Es muy importante destacar si se ha conseguido algún tipo de alianza, si se ha hablado ya con proveedores, si hay algún prototipo. Se trata de reflejar que el proyecto ya está adquiriendo visos de realidad.  ¿Quémásañadir?  El equipo. Interesa más el equipo que está detrás de la idea que la idea en sí, porque de su experiencia, profesionalidad, preparación y compenetración es fácil deducir si el proyecto va a llegar a buen puerto o no. No se trata de incluir aquí el currículum, si no de realizar una pequeña descripción de aquella parte de la formación o experiencia de los integrantes más relevantes para el mismo.  Las necesidades financieras y la rentabilidad esperada. Exponer de forma clara cómo se van a obtener beneficios y cuándo se van a conseguir. Han de ser números atractivos, pero realistas. También debe incluirse cómo y cuándo recuperarán los inversores su aportación y cómo se les va a compensar.  Logros, patentes, hitos: cualquier tipo de reconocimiento, hito, logro, premio, subvención y/o distinción alcanzada debe ser incluida en este apartado.
  6. 6. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 6 Plan de aprovisionamiento y producción Este apartado será diferente según sea la empresa (industrial, comercial o de servicios) pero, en general, deben especificarse:  Localización. Descripción del lugar escogido para ubicar la empresa argumentando las razones de su elección.  Descripción del proceso productivo: medios necesarios para producir, tanto materiales como humanos, proceso de fabricación de los diferentes productos/cómo se va a prestar el servicio, tecnología que se va a utilizar, innovaciones si las hubiere, capacidad de producción, tiempos, procesos de control de calidad, gestión de residuos, etc.  Proceso de compras (aprovisionamiento). Qué materia prima se va a necesitar y dónde se va a adquirir, quiénes van a ser los proveedores y cómo va a ser la relación con ellos. Plan de marketing  Análisis de la situación (matriz DAFO). Es el punto de partida para elaborar el plan de marketing a seguir. El análisis interno nos permitirá detectar las fortalezas y las debilidades de la empresa. El análisis externo valorará factores del entorno general (económicos, políticos, culturales, etc.) pero, sobre todo, se centrará en el mercado en el que va a operar la empresa, especialmente en los clientes y en la competencia; de este análisis extraeremos las amenazas y las oportunidades.  El siguiente paso es definir los objetivos (tanto cualitativa como cuantitativamente) y cómo se van a conseguir, esto es, qué estrategias va a seguir la empresa para conseguirlos. Habrá que establecer las grandes líneas estratégicas en tres ámbitos:  Estrategias en cartera. Qué productos ofrecer y en qué mercados hacerlo.  Segmentación. Se determina cual va a ser el target o público objetivo al que se van a dirigir los esfuerzos de marketing y la estrategia a seguir: indiferenciada, diferenciada o concentrada.  Posicionamiento. Establecer la imagen con la que se quiere ser percibido por los consumidores. Ésta deberá basarse en los puntos fuertes del producto: calidad, servicio, etc.  Por último, habrá que concretar esas estrategias en un plan de acción, es decir, seleccionar las herramientas de marketing más eficaces para lograr los objetivos marcados:  El producto. En este apartado se describe detalladamente las características que debe tener el producto para atraer la demanda de sus potenciales clientes. Incluye el diseño, su calidad, la marca y el envase, las garantías y servicios postventa que se ofrecen, etc.
  7. 7. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 7  El precio. Hay que fijar los precios para los productos. Al hacerlo, es importante ajustar las tarifas a los costes para no incurrir en el error de vender por debajo de ellos, lo que acarrearía pérdidas. También se tienen que tener en cuenta los precios de la competencia y la percepción psicológica de los consumidores sobre el valor real del producto.  La comunicación. Ha de describir los instrumentos que se van a utilizar para atraer a los clientes potenciales: campañas publicitarias, relaciones públicas o las actividades de los vendedores de la empresa, entre otros.  La distribución. Explicar los canales de venta que se utilizarán: señalar si la distribución se va a hacer directamente o a través de intermediarios, en grandes superficies o en tiendas especializadas, por comercio electrónico y/o tradicional, etc. Organización y recursos humanos Se concretará qué grupo humano es necesario, explicitando la función y la responsabilidad que tendrá cada persona en la empresa:  Recursos humanos internos. Descripción del perfil (conocimientos, experiencia y habilidades) de las personas que integrarán el equipo humano de la empresa. También se analizarán las modalidades de contratación óptimas para cada puesto, las políticas salariales y de incentivos.  Recursos humanos externos. Explicación de qué personas externas a la empresa desarrollarán tareas para la misma, así como el tipo de relación (trabajadores autónomos dependientes, empresas independientes o del grupo, etc.).  Organigrama. Representación gráfica de la estructura organizativa de la empresa que muestra las relaciones de mando. Plan jurídico Debe incluir la forma jurídica elegida, así como los motivos de su elección, las obligaciones fiscales que tendrá la empresa y cuáles son los trámites de constitución y puesta en marcha a los que tendrá que hacer frente. Estudio económico y financiero  Inversiones iniciales. Consiste en determinar la cantidad de dinero necesaria para montar la empresa y mantenerla abierta durante un tiempo mínimo. Las inversiones más comunes que suelen tenerse que realizar son: local, maquinaria, mobiliario, elementos de transporte, equipos y aplicaciones informáticas, etc.  Fuentes de financiación. Una vez que se sabe el dinero que se va a necesitar, lo siguiente es determinar cómo se va a financiar dicho desembolso. Para ello se puede recurrir a diversas fuentes de financiación, desde las aportaciones de los propios socios a préstamos, créditos, crowdfunding, subvenciones, business angels, etc.
  8. 8. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 8  Balance de situación inicial. Se elabora a partir de los dos apartados anteriores.  Ingresos y gastos: previsión de la cuenta de resultados (para los próximos 2-3 años). Recoge una previsión realista de los gastos típicos de explotación y de los ingresos por las ventas previstas, para obtener el resultado de explotación. A partir de éste, se determinarán los ajustes necesarios (gastos financieros e impuestos previstos) para obtener una estimación del beneficio neto del negocio.  Cobros y pagos: planificación de tesorería. Como no suelen coincidir ingresos con cobros ni gastos con pagos es necesario prever si se dispondrá de liquidez adecuada pues, cuando no es así, suele ser causa del cierre de muchas empresas.  Análisis de la viabilidad económica y financiera de la empresa. La viabilidad económica del proyecto empresarial implica comprobar si la actividad de la empresa generará beneficios o no. La viabilidad financiera va a evaluar la capacidad financiera de la empresa para producir el producto; viene determinada por las inversiones previstas y la financiación de las mismas. C. LA VIABILIDAD DEL PROYECTO EMPRESARIAL Como ya hemos señalado, una de las funciones del plan de empresa es estudiar la viabilidad del proyecto, pues de ella depende que se decida crear o no la empresa. Como en el apartado anterior se trataba de explicar un poco el contenido del plan de empresa, en este vamos a explicar con algo más de detalle en qué hay que fijarse para analizar la viabilidad de distintos ámbitos y qué herramientas se pueden utilizar para llevarla a cabo.  Viabilidad comercial Trata de verificar que el producto (bien o servicio) objeto del proyecto empresarial tenga posibilidades de venta y de desarrollo en el mercado. El instrumento fundamental es el estudio de mercado, que es un estudio global donde se recogen y se analizan datos diversos sobre el entorno general del proyecto empresarial, la competencia y los consumidores:  Para estudiar el entorno general (o macroentorno) se suele utilizar el análisis PEST, que permite describir el contexto considerando los factores políticos, económicos, sociales y tecnológicos. Se puede ampliar aún más, incluyendo los factores ambientales y legales, en cuyo caso se habla de análisis PESTAL. Para llevarlo a cabo se puede buscar información en estadísticas oficiales actualizadas.  Para estudiar el entorno específico (microentorno) es útil el modelo de las 5 fuerzas competitivas de Porter.
  9. 9. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 9  Por último, habría que estudiar el comportamiento de los consumidores, esto es, dar respuesta a las preguntas: ¿quién compra?, ¿dónde compra?, ¿por qué compra?, ¿cuánto compra?, ¿cuándo compra? y ¿qué compra? En definitiva, averiguar cuáles son sus necesidades, cómo las satisfacen y cuáles son sus hábitos de compra.  Viabilidad económica y financiera Para analizarla se utilizan diversos indicadores. Aunque hay muchos, son especialmente importantes los siguientes:  Punto muerto. Se define como la cantidad de producción vendida a partir de la cual se comienza a obtener beneficios. Se calcula mediante la siguiente fórmula: Q∗ CF P CVu Siendo CF los costes fijos, P el precio de venta y CVu los costes variables unitarios, cantidades que habrá que estimar de la forma más realista posible.  Ratios, permiten analizar la solvencia del proyecto. Ratio de liquidez o solvencia a corto plazo: L = AC / PC Se compara el activo corriente con el pasivo corriente y muestra la situación de liquidez de la tesorería de la empresa. Para alejarse del riesgo de suspensión de pagos, el valor del ratio tiene que ser superior a 1 y próximo a 2. También es conocido como el ratio del fondo de maniobra. Ratio de garantía o solvencia a largo plazo: G = Activo real / Pasivo El total de las inversiones (activo) se relaciona con el total del endeudamiento de la empresa. Esta ratio mide la capacidad total de la empresa para afrontar sus deudas. El
  10. 10. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 10 valor óptimo tiene que ser superior a 1 y próximo a 2. Por debajo de uno implica un riesgo manifiesto de quiebra de la empresa.  Métodos de valoración y selección de inversiones. El Valor Actual Neto (VAN) de un proyecto de inversión es el valor actualizado de todos los rendimientos futuros esperados, es decir, la diferencia entre el valor actualizado de los cobros esperados y el valor también actualizado de los pagos previstos. La calificación de neto proviene de que en esta definición se ha considerado el pago inicial o tamaño de la inversión y el montante resultante es el excedente sobre la inversión valorado en unidades monetarias del momento cero. VAN A + + +. . . + ... La Tasa Interna de Rentabilidad (TIR), se define como aquella tasa de actualización o descuento “r” que hace igual a cero la rentabilidad absoluta neta de la inversión; es decir, la tasa de retorno es aquel tipo de actualización que anula (hace cero) al VAN.  Rentabilidades. Rentabilidad económica (RE). Mide el rendimiento del activo, es decir, de las inversiones totales de la empresa. Se relacionan los beneficios antes de intereses e impuestos con el activo. Cuanto mayor sea el valor, mayor productividad estarán arrojando los activos y más eficiente será la empresa. RE BAII AT ⋅ 100 Rentabilidad financiera (RF). Es la relación entre los beneficios netos obtenidos y los recursos aportados por los socios, es decir, los recursos propios de la empresa. Es una medida de la rentabilidad del capital. Cuanto mayor sea su valor, más atractiva será la empresa para socios futuros o posibles inversores, de ahí que también se denomine rentabilidad del capital. RF BN RP ⋅ 100 Si se compara este dato con la rentabilidad de otros productos financieros, los socios tendrán una valoración del coste de oportunidad de invertir sus recursos en la empresa, en lugar de emplearlos en otras opciones.  Otras viabilidades:  Viabilidad técnica. Comprobar que la tecnología, la maquinaria y los equipos productivos son suficientes para soportar la actividad empresarial con eficiencia y calidad.  Viabilidad jurídico-legal. Verificar que la actividad del proyecto respeta y cumple las normativas legales, los reglamentos y las obligaciones jurídicas en los ámbitos mercantil, laboral, fiscal, etc.
  11. 11. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 11  Viabilidad medioambiental. Determinar que se respeten y se consideren totalmente la conservación y la preservación del medio ambiente y que se cumpla de forma específica toda la reglamentación medioambiental. D. CREAR LA EMPRESA LEGALMENTE Si la valoración del proyecto es positiva, el siguiente paso es poner en marcha la empresa. Para ello: 1) Se decide definitivamente la forma jurídica por la que vamos a optar (pues ya debimos meditar esta cuestión cuando elaboramos el proyecto). 2) Hay que realizar las gestiones y trámites que requiere la creación de una empresa. D.1 Elección de la forma jurídica A grandes rasgos hay dos opciones. Ser empresario individual, que es una persona física que realiza (en nombre propio y por medio de una empresa) una actividad comercial, industrial o profesional o, ser una empresa societaria, que se caracteriza por tener personalidad jurídica, es decir, por adquirir una personalidad distinta a las de sus propietarios. Aunque dentro de cada opción hay varios tipos como podemos ver en el siguiente cuadro. Empresa individual Empresario individual Comunidad de bienes Sociedad civil Empresa sociedad Sociedad mercantil Personalista Sociedad colectiva Sociedad comanditaria simple Capitalista Sociedad comanditaria por acciones Sociedad de responsabilidad limitada Sociedad anónima Sociedad de interés social Sociedad cooperativa Sociedades laborales A la hora de elegir una u otra forma jurídica no se pueden establecer unas normas exactas que nos permitan acertar sin posibilidad de error, pero sí que se deben tener en cuenta una serie de criterios generales al efectuar la elección:  Complejidad de la constitución. Gestión, rapidez y simplicidad de la tramitación. Se refiere a los trámites burocráticos a realizar, a que algunas actividades requieren formas jurídicas concretas (como los seguros o las agencias de viajes), así como los costes económicos que conlleva (si encargamos la constitución a una gestoría será más cómodo pero más caro).  Nº socios. Habrá que tener en cuenta si se trata sólo de un socio o de más, determinadas formas jurídicas requieren un número mínimo de socios y algunas un máximo.
  12. 12. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 12  Necesidades económicas del proyecto. Determinados tipos de sociedad exigen la disponibilidad de un capital mínimo para poder constituir la empresa y la carencia de éste podría limitar el acceso a unas fórmulas u otras.  Responsabilidad patrimonial de los promotores. Hay formas jurídicas en la que la responsabilidad está limitada al capital aportado y otras en las que se responde con todo el patrimonio personal si el patrimonio de la empresa no es suficiente para hacer frente a las deudas de la misma.  Aspectos fiscales. En unos casos se tributa el IRPF en cuyo caso el tipo impositivo a aplicar (%) dependerá del rendimiento del negocio (puede oscilar desde estar exento a casi de la mitad) y, en otros se tributa por el impuesto de sociedades que es como norma general de un 25% (sin olvidar que luego hay que incluir en la declaración de la renta los beneficios obtenidos por la empresa de la que se es propietario y tributar también por ellos).  Otros aspectos a considerar serán la libertad de acción que quiera tener el emprendedor (si es él sólo su libertad será total, no es el caso cuando tenga socios), la imagen que se quiera transmitir de la empresa (por ejemplo, de solidez) y, por último, el acceso a ayudas públicas (que pueden ser distintas en función de la forma jurídica adoptada). D.2 Trámites de constitución y puesta en marcha Una vez decidida la forma jurídica, para crear la empresa hay que realizar los trámites administrativos necesarios para ello, lo que implica muchas gestiones y cumplimentar gran cantidad de documentación. La complejidad en la tramitación no es la misma en todos los casos. Lo más sencillo sería el empresario individual o la SLNE y, lo más complejo, una SAL o una Cooperativa. En este apartado vamos a recoger los más habituales, aunque hay que tener en cuenta que existen determinadas actividades que requieren otros permisos y trámites específicos. Dentro de los trámites comunes podemos distinguir los trámites para la constitución de una empresa, por un lado, y los trámites necesarios para su posterior puesta en marcha por otro.  Los trámites de constitución de la empresa Son los que hacen que la empresa tenga personalidad jurídica y, por lo tanto, sea susceptible de derechos y obligaciones con plena responsabilidad. TRÁMITES DE CONSTITUCIÓN Empresario individual - No requiere ningún trámite específico - DNI Sociedad mercantil y cooperativas - Certificación negativa de denominación social - Justificación de las aportaciones dinerarias y no dinerarias - Escritura pública de constitución - Liquidación del ITP y AJD - Solicitud CIF - Inscripción en el Registro Correspondiente
  13. 13. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 13 o Certificación negativa de denominación social. Acredita que el nombre elegido para la empresa no coincide con otro existente. Se solicita mediante instancia en el Registro Mercantil Central. En la solicitud se pueden indicar hasta cinco denominaciones sociales y se concederá para la primera que no aparezca registrada. o Justificación de las aportaciones dinerarias y no dinerarias. La aportación del capital a la sociedad deberá justificarse mediante certificación bancaria de desembolso en una cuenta a nombre de la sociedad. En caso de aportaciones no dinerarias (bienes de equipo, terrenos, etc.), deberán hacerse constar en la escritura de constitución. o Escritura pública de constitución. Para firmar las escrituras se deben presentar ante notario la certificación negativa de denominación social, los estatutos de la sociedad y el certificado bancario que acredite el desembolso de capital mínimo.  Liquidación del Impuesto de Transmisiones Patrimoniales y Actos Jurídicos Documentados - Modelo 600. Es un impuesto que grava la constitución de una sociedad (1% sobre el capital social).  Solicitud del CIF (Código de Identificación Fiscal) - Modelo 036. Este código identifica a la sociedad a efectos fiscales. Su utilización es obligatoria en cualquier operación financiera, comercial o fiscal que la misma realice. Se solicita en la delegación correspondiente de la Agencia Tributaria.  Inscripción en el Registro Correspondiente. Una vez obtenida la escritura pública y pagado el ITP y AJD, se procede a la inscripción de la sociedad en el Registro Mercantil de la provincia. A partir de ese momento, la sociedad adquiere la personalidad jurídica. Hay dos casos especiales. Las sociedades laborales tienen que inscribirse en el Registro de Sociedades Laborales y, posteriormente, en el Registro Mercantil; y las sociedades cooperativas que sólo han de inscribirse en su propio registro, el Registro General de Cooperativas.  Los trámites de puesta en marcha Son aquellos que la empresa debe realizar una vez adquirida la personalidad jurídica y sin los cuales no puede iniciar su actividad ni empezar a funcionar. Son posteriores a los trámites de constitución. TRÁMITES DE PUESTA EN MARCHA Empresario individual Sociedades mercantiles y cooperativas - Alta en el censo (declaración censal) - IAE - Diligencia y legalización de los libros de Hacienda, libros societarios y libros contables - Inscripción de la empresa en la Seguridad Social / Alta en el régimen general de autónomos de la Seguridad Social (según) - Afiliación y alta de los trabajadores - Adquisición y sellado del libro de visitas - Compra o arrendamiento del local - Licencia de obras
  14. 14. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 14 - Licencia de apertura - Comunicación de apertura del centro de trabajo o Alta en el censo. Es una declaración de comienzo, modificación o cese de la actividad, obligatoria, a efectos fiscales, para los empresarios individuales, los profesionales y las sociedades. Se utiliza el mismo impreso que para la solicitud del CIF, el modelo 036 de declaración censal. o Impuesto de Actividades Económicas - Modelo 840. Es obligatorio para todas las empresas darse de alta en este tributo que grava las actividades empresariales, profesionales o artísticas. Se trata de un tributo local. o Diligencia y legalización de los libros de Hacienda, libros societarios y libros contables.  Libros societarios. Todas las sociedades deben registrar el libro de actas, en el que se recogerán los acuerdos de las juntas generales u otros órganos sociales. Además, las sociedades limitadas deberán hacer lo mismo con el libro de registro de socios o de participaciones y, las sociedades anónimas, con los libros de acciones nominativas y al portador. Se hace en el Registro Mercantil.  Libros contables. Son obligatorios el libro diario y el libro de inventarios y cuentas anuales. También se gestiona en el Registro Mercantil. o Inscripción de la empresa en la Seguridad Social / Alta en el régimen general de autónomos de la Seguridad Social (según sea el caso). La inscripción de la empresa en la Seguridad Social es obligatoria para toda empresa que vaya a efectuar contrataciones laborales como paso previo al inicio de sus actividades. Modelo TA.6. Si en lugar de sociedad se trata de un empresario individual, deberá darse de alta en el régimen general de autónomos de la Seguridad Social. Modelo TA.521. También tendrán que darse de alta en el RETA los administradores de las sociedades así como los socios que tengan un control efectivo de la sociedad. o Afiliación y alta de los trabajadores en la Seguridad Social - Modelos TA.1 y TA.2. Es el régimen para los trabajadores por cuenta ajena que se contraten. La afiliación y alta serán previas al comienzo de la relación laboral. o Adquisición y sellado del libro de visitas. Es un libro obligatorio que sirve para que los inspectores de trabajo realicen las anotaciones que consideren oportunas en caso de visita a su establecimiento. Aunque la empresa no tenga trabajadores a su servicio, deberá tenerlo en cada centro de trabajo a disposición de la autoridad laboral. Se adquiere en la Delegación Provincial del Ministerio de Trabajo. Existe una versión electrónica. o Compra o arrendamiento del local. o Licencia de obras. Licencia municipal necesaria para efectuar cualquier tipo de obras en el local.
  15. 15. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 15 o Licencia de apertura. Acredita la adecuación de las instalaciones a la normativa urbanística vigente. Se solicita en el ayuntamiento. o Comunicación de apertura del centro de trabajo. Afecta a todas las empresas que proceden a la apertura de un centro de trabajo. Se tramita en la Seguridad Social1. Para terminar este apartado añadir que hay muchas instituciones que asesoran a los emprendedores en este proceso como las Cámaras de Comercio o la Ventanilla Única Empresarial (hay más). Y que para aquellos que no quieran complicarse, siempre está la opción de contratar los servicios de una empresa privada especializada; una asesoría o una gestoría se encargan de realizar todo este proceso (el coste será variable). 2. EL PROYECTO EMPRESARIAL COMO METODOLOGÍA DIDÁCTICA EN LA ENSEÑANZA DE EOE A. ¿POR QUÉ ES UN MÉTODO ADECUADO? El proyecto empresarial es un método didáctico interactivo que consiste en simular el proceso de creación de una empresa. Es un método adecuado para la enseñanza de materias de la especialidad de Economía, en concreto, todas aquellas que explícitamente quieren fomentar el emprendimiento, por varios motivos: 1º Cumple con los principios de aprendizaje que nos vienen dados por las corrientes psicopedagógicas actuales, que son la garantía de que se va a dar realmente el aprendizaje, en concreto:  Permite partir de la situación del alumno, al tener en cuenta sus posibilidades de aprendizaje de acuerdo con las capacidades que caracterizan su estadio de desarrollo, así como sus intereses y conocimientos previos y también, al tomar como punto de partida su realidad más cercana, no solo la economía andaluza sino la de su localidad.  Posibilita el aprender a aprender, puesto que el alumno va a tener que investigar para encontrar toda la información que necesita y seleccionar aquella información que le resulte útil de toda la que recopile, afianzando así los contenidos que vaya trabajando; además de que para todo ello tendrá que utilizar las TIC.  Utilizar información multidireccional y polivalente, es decir, usar diversos canales de comunicación (oral, escrita, gráficos, tablas, etc.) así como varias fuentes de información, no limitándose a las explicaciones del profesor o a lo que pueda leer en el libro de texto/apuntes, pues tendrá que preguntar e informarse en distintos organismos públicos y entidades financieras, buscar en Internet, revistas profesionales, prensa, etc.  Permite atender a la diversidad de los alumnos empleando agrupamientos flexibles, materiales diversos y planteando distintos niveles de dificultad. 1 Muchos de los trámites que hemos visto se pueden realizar on-line, bien a través de la web del organismo correspondiente o del sistema CIRCE.
  16. 16. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 16  Es un método en el que el papel del profesor es el de mediador (incentivador, facilitador, guía y coordinador) del proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje.  Hace posible construir aprendizajes significativos, pues prioriza la comprensión de los contenidos que se trabajan sobre su aprendizaje mecánico, con el fin de asegurar que se atribuye significado a lo que se aprende y se favorece su aplicación funcional. 2º Sigue las recomendaciones sobre metodología que indica la normativa. Por ejemplo, la Orden ECD 65/2015, por la que se describen las relaciones entre las competencias, los contenidos y los criterios de evaluación de la educación primaria, la educación secundaria obligatoria y el bachillerato, en concreto su anexo II “orientaciones para facilitar el desarrollo de estrategias metodológicas que permitan trabajar por competencias en el aula”, se indica que la metodología debe ser activa, contextualizada, motivadora, que potencie el trabajo autónomo de los alumnos y en el que el papel del profesor sea el de ayudar al desarrollo competencial de los alumnos. 3º Contribuye a la adquisición de las competencias clave, por ejemplo:  A la competencia en comunicación lingüística, teniendo que conocer y utilizar un vocabulario específico, expresando ideas de forma argumentada y ordenada tanto de forma oral como escrita y mediante el procesamiento de información relativa a cuestiones empresariales.  A la competencia matemática y competencias básicas en ciencia y tecnología, mediante el uso de operaciones matemáticas sencillas, representando e interpretando funciones, interpretando estadísticas y con la manipulación de las TIC.  A la competencia digital, a través del empleo de diversas aplicaciones informáticas (procesadores de textos, hojas de cálculo, bases de datos, programas para elaborar presentaciones multimedia, etc.), blogs, webs, buscadores de información, plataformas de almacenaje de información en la nube,… todo ello en diferentes medios/soportes.  A aprender a aprender, proporcionando recursos muy diversos de distintos niveles para que cada alumno pueda seguir su propio ritmo de aprendizaje y, en lo que a la realización de actividades se refiere, relacionándolas con su vida cotidiana, ayudándoles a planificarse y corrigiéndoselas.  A las competencias sociales y cívicas, fomentando el trabajo en equipo valorando como positiva la diversidad y tomando conciencia del papel que desempeñan en la economía tanto en la actualidad como en el futuro (trabajadores o empresarios), fomentando su preocupación por el crecimiento económico y el desarrollo (sostenible), por la distribución de la renta y la riqueza y por el bienestar de la sociedad.  En cuanto al sentido de la iniciativa y espíritu emprendedor, fomentando el emprendimiento en nuestros alumnos, no solo plasmándose en el proyecto de empresa sino como actitud en la vida: no conformarse con las cosas tal como son, potenciar la creatividad, la ideación, el desarrollo de un plan para implementarlas y movilizar todos los recursos necesarios para conseguirlo (todo ello con técnicas/métodos de trabajo
  17. 17. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 17 concretos). En definitiva, intentando que nuestros alumnos se atrevan a dar un paso adelante y salgan de su “zona de confort”. B. ¿QUÉ OBJETIVOS SE PRETENDEN CONSEGUIR? Con el proyecto de iniciativa empresarial los objetivos que se pretenden conseguir son los siguientes:  Estudiar las variables que determinan el proyecto de iniciativa empresarial.  Planificar todo el proceso de creación de una empresa.  Redactar la memoria del proyecto de iniciativa empresarial para una simulación verdadera.  Manifestar iniciativa personal, capacidad de organización y eficiencia en los trabajos y tareas realizadas individual y colectivamente, aportando ideas, tomando decisiones y valorando el trabajo bien hecho.  Habituarse a hacer consultas bibliográficas, documentales o personales para aclarar dudas o solucionar problemas y transmitir las respuestas de manera inteligible, utilizando un vocabulario técnico adecuado. C. ¿CÓMO SE PONE EN PRÁCTICA? La puesta en práctica de este método dependerá del estilo educativo del docente en cuestión y de la materia en la que realice, pues no es lo mismo IAEE en primer ciclo o 4º ESO, que CEYE o FAG en Bachillerato. Hay muchas opciones, una propuesta concreta sería: tras trabajar la unidad en la que se ve la utilidad y el contenido del plan de empresa, ir planteando pequeñas prácticas al finalizar cada una de las unidades siguientes, de forma que al completar el temario y haber realizado todas las prácticas ya se tuviera hecho casi en su totalidad el plan de empresa, a falta de unirlas, dando forma a un único trabajo final que habría que exponer públicamente. Lo ideal sería formar grupos de trabajo que fueran los mismos durante todo el curso, de forma que cada uno completara su propio proyecto de empresa. Esta metodología se puede utilizar en cualquiera de los cursos mencionados, adaptando los contenidos y el trabajo a realizar. Por ejemplo:
  18. 18. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 18 Esta sería la ficha que tendrían que rellenar los alumnos de IAEE de 4º para elaborar la cuenta de pérdidas y ganancias previsional. Ya incluye el contenido, siendo el trabajo a realizar por los alumnos las cuentas necesarias. Si fuera CEYE 1º se complicaría un poco al utilizar el modelo habitual de los libros de texto de Economía de la empresa de 2º y tener los alumnos que determinar qué incluyen en cada partida aparte de realizar los cálculos correspondientes. Y si fuera FAG 2º, se pediría un pasito más, elaborando la cuenta para dos o tres años y teniendo también que preparar el estado de flujos de efectivo. Para la exposición lo mismo, se puede pedir desde un resumen básico en PowerPoint, Prezi, Genially o similar en la ESO, a un Canvas (lienzo de la idea de negocio) o Elevator Pitch en Bachillerato. Alternativas interesantes a esta propuesta: En la ESO: la gamificación. Se trata de aprender jugando. Muy atractivo resulta el trabajo del profesor Santi Vicente en la que se parte de una situación imaginaria y se van planteando una serie de retos. Ganará el grupo que más puntos consiga al realizarlos. http://iniciativagamificada.blogspot.com/ En Bachillerato: simuladores/competiciones. Entre las más conocidas se encuentran:  Desafío emprende de La Caixa: http://desafioemprende.educaixa.com/proyecto/-/repteempren/project/DE17-00610  Young Business Talent: http://www.youngbusinesstalents.com/ D. EVALUACIÓN Partiendo de lo que se estipula en el currículo de la materia tanto en la normativa nacional como autonómica, pues en ella se establecen los criterios de evaluación y los estándares de aprendizaje evaluables que corresponden, un instrumento muy útil para llevarla a cabo sería
  19. 19. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 19 la rúbrica2. Se entrega al alumnado antes de comenzar el trabajo a realizar y presenta el siguiente formato: INDICADOR Excelente Bien Regular Mal Ítem 1 Ítem 2 Una tabla de doble entrada en la que en vertical se recogen los indicadores o ítems que se van a utilizar para la evaluación y en horizontal se establecen los grados de calidad de esos indicadores o ítems. Esta escala de consecución se puede plantear de muchas formas: similar a las notas de toda la vida (sobresaliente, notable, aprobado, insuficiente), numérica (4, 3, 2, 1), según el nivel alcanzado (experto, competente, elemental, en desarrollo) o cómo se plantea en la tabla. En cuanto a los indicadores, para el caso que nos ocupa, podrían ser: uno para cada apartado del plan, presentación escrita del plan, presentación multimedia, exposición oral, trabajo en equipo, etc. CONCLUSIÓN Hasta hace poco la presencia del emprendimiento en secundaria era muy escasa (siendo generosos). De forma común para todo el territorio español no había nada en la ESO, y solo un breve bloque de contenidos en la materia de Economía de la Empresa de 2º de Bachillerato, dedicado al proceso de creación de una empresa y al plan empresarial. Algunas Comunidades Autónomas sí tenían iniciativas, en forma de optativas, como podían ser la materia de Iniciativa Emprendedora en 4º ESO o Fundamentos de Administración y Gestión en 2º de Bachillerato en Castilla y León, pero en ningún caso fueron propuestas generalizadas. Aparte, han existieron algunos programas como el de Miniempresas educativas o Emprendejoven en Andalucía. Pero llegaron vientos de cambio: informes de organismos internacionales como la OCDE que recomendaban la inclusión de contenidos de este tipo en los currículos de enseñanzas medias y la crisis económica iniciada en 2008, que obligó a muchos a contemplar la opción del autoempleo si querían trabajar (ahora, con la nueva crisis originada por el coronavirus pasará lo mismo). Razones por las que la LOMCE introdujo las nuevas materias de las que hemos hablado en el tema. Pero el futuro está lleno de luces y sombras. Primero, porque si se revisan los contenidos, se hacen repetitivos, pudiendo causar hastío en el alumnado que los curse. Segundo, porque la implantación de esta ley se ha encontrado mucha oposición desde el principio y, en estas fechas, ya hay en proyecto una nueva ley educativa, la LOMLOE, que reduce su presencia en el currículo. 2 Art. Evaluar con rúbricas: qué son, cómo aplicarlas y cuáles son sus beneficios. https://www.educaciontrespuntocero.com/noticias/evaluar-con-rubricas/ En los anexos se puede consultar un ejemplo de rúbrica del plan de empresa.
  20. 20. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 20 Aquí es donde los profesores tenemos un papel fundamental. Trabajar para fomentar la inclusión de materias de emprendimiento y saber motivar a nuestros alumnos para que aprendan y disfruten con ellas. RELACIÓN CON EL CURRÍCULO Se ha comentado en la introducción pero no cuesta recordarlo. Actualmente el proyecto empresarial forma parte del currículo de:  Fundamentos de Administración y Gestión, optativa de 2º de Bachillerato. En los bloques de contenidos 1 a 8 se van trabajando distintos aspectos del proyecto empresarial y el bloque 9 “Exposición pública del desarrollo de la idea de negocio” se pide expresamente que se exponga públicamente el proyecto y se utilicen herramientas digitales para hacerlo (para ver el currículo de forma completa consultar el RD 1105 de 2104 que establece el currículo básico de la ESO y Bachillerato).  Cultura Emprendedora y Empresarial, materia de libre configuración autonómica (Andalucía). Sobre todo en el bloque de contenidos 2 “El plan de empresa” y en el 3 “Finanzas”, en los que se pide crear un proyecto de empresa y desarrollar el plan de empresa del mismo (el currículo completo se puede ver en la Orden de 14 de julio de 2016 por la que se desarrolla el currículo correspondiente al Bachillerato en la Comunidad Autónoma de Andalucía).  Iniciación a la Actividad Emprendedora y Empresarial, que se puede cursar en 4º ESO en la modalidad de enseñanzas aplicadas y también en cualquiera de los cursos del primer ciclo de la ESO (1º, 2º y/o 3º). En el currículo se pide lo mismo que en CEYE (RD 1105). Aunque prácticamente se pida lo mismo en todas las materias, el nivel es bastante diferente, siendo el más complejo y completo en el caso de FAG, no solo porque la madurez del alumnado es mayor sino porque esta materia se complementa muy bien con Economía de la empresa, permitiendo hacerla muy practica. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Empresa e Iniciativa Emprendedora para Ciclos Formativos, Salinas, J.M., Editorial McGraw-Hill, 2018.  Empresa e Iniciativa Emprendedora para Ciclos Formativos, García, B.J. y Muñoz, J., Editorial tulibrodefp, 2019.  Enseñar y aprender economía en educación secundaria. Travé, G., Molina, J.A. y Delval, J. Editorial Síntesis, 2018. WEBGRAFÍA  Blog de Blanca Cañamero: http://blogdeconomiacharro.blogspot.com.es/
  21. 21. Economía Tema 4 © paraprofesdeconomia.com 21  Blog de Paño Peñalver: https://pablopenalver.com/blog/  Web Itinerario emprendedor de Lourdes Barroso: https://sites.google.com/site/itinerarioemprendedor/  Web del Ministerio de Industria, Turismo y Comercio: http://www.ipyme.org  Revista Emprendedores: www.emprendedores.es  Manual para emprender de la Junta de Andalucía: https://www.andaluciaemprende.es/herramientas-de-gestion/manual-para-emprender/  Ley 14/2013, de 27 de septiembre, de apoyo a los emprendedores y a su internacionalización: http://boe.es/boe/dias/2013/09/28/pdfs/BOE-A-2013-10074.pdf  INNICIA Cultura Emprendedora: http://www.juntadeandalucia.es/educacion/portals/web/innicia

