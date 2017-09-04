มาเรียนสนทนาอังกฤษ กับ ศูนย์ภาษา NJ VISA ขอนแก่น บทที่ 1กัน นะคะ 083-1448466 083-1466158
อยากพูดอังกฤษเป็นเตรียมตัวอย่างไรดีนะ1. หาเวลาว่างที่ไม่ต้องมีใครมารบกวนให้ได้อย่างน้อยสัปดาห์ละ 2 ชม.ให้กับตนเอง 2. อย่...
จะถามว่า สุขภาพคุณ เป็นอย่างไรบ้าง? จาประโยคแค่ 3 ประโยคพอ หากินได้ทั่วโลก 1.)What’s the matter? ว๊อทซ เธอะ แมทเทรอะ 2.)Wh...
พูดอาการ เจ็บป่ วย เป็น ประโยค ภาษาอังกฤษ จาโครงสร้างให้ดีๆ ประธาน+กริยา+คานาม(ส่วนประกอบร่างกาย) I + have+ body parts Exa...
ประโยค สนทนาอังกฤษ ง่ายๆต้องรู้ ไม่รู้ถือว่า ผิด!! What is your name? คุณชื่ออะไร What is your nationality? (ว๊อท อีส ยัว ...
จบบทที่ 1 แล้วคะ อย่าหักโหม ค่อยๆ เติมภาษาไปวันละนิด เดี๋ยวก็แกร่ง รับประกัน เก่งแน่นอนคะ ถ้า คุณพูดตาม อ่าน ออกเสียงตาม น...
เรียนสนทนาอังกฤษง่ายๆกับศูนย์ภาษา NJ VISA ขอนแก่น

เรียนสนทนาอังกฤษ บทที่ 1

  1. 1. มาเรียนสนทนาอังกฤษ กับ ศูนย์ภาษา NJ VISA ขอนแก่น บทที่ 1กัน นะคะ 083-1448466 083-1466158
  2. 2. อยากพูดอังกฤษเป็นเตรียมตัวอย่างไรดีนะ1. หาเวลาว่างที่ไม่ต้องมีใครมารบกวนให้ได้อย่างน้อยสัปดาห์ละ 2 ชม.ให้กับตนเอง 2. อย่ากดดันตนเองว่า ทาไมอ่อน ทาไม คนนั่นคนนี้ถึงพูดได้ ตนเองพูดไม่ได้ซะที ทุกอย่างใช้เวลาและความเพียร 3. อย่าอายในการออกเสียงที่ผิด อย่าเป็นแค่ผู้ฟังหัดเป็นผู้พูดบ้าง 4. ฟังเพลง ดูหนังภาษาอังกฤษแบบง่ายๆและพยายามจด หาคาศัพท์แล้วอ่านออก เสียงดังๆ 5. เปิดใจยอมรับความแตกต่างระหว่างภาษา วัฒนธรรม และการใช้ชีวิตของอีกซีก โลก คิดให้บวก คิดสนุก ก็จะสนุก 6. หามิตร หาเพื่อน หาครู หาคนที่สามารถให้คาปรึกษาด้านภาษาในกรณีคุณมี คาถาม 7. สิ่งสาคัญที่สุด อย่าอาย จงกล้า อย่ากลัวที่จะพูดผิดหรือไม่รู้เรื่อง ผิดก็จดจาแล้ว นามาแก้ไข ผิดเป็นครู ท่องไว้
  3. 3. จะถามว่า สุขภาพคุณ เป็นอย่างไรบ้าง? จาประโยคแค่ 3 ประโยคพอ หากินได้ทั่วโลก 1.)What’s the matter? ว๊อทซ เธอะ แมทเทรอะ 2.)What happened? ว๊อท แฮปเพ่น 3.)What are your symptoms? ว๊อท อาร์ ยัว ซิมทอม พูดออกเสียง ห้ามอ่านในใจคะ
  4. 4. พูดอาการ เจ็บป่ วย เป็น ประโยค ภาษาอังกฤษ จาโครงสร้างให้ดีๆ ประธาน+กริยา+คานาม(ส่วนประกอบร่างกาย) I + have+ body parts Example:I have a headache (ฉันปวดหัว) I have a toothache (ฉันปวดฟัน) I have a fever (ฉันมีไข้) I have a cold (ฉันป่ วยเป็นไข้ / มีไข้) I have diarrhea “ไดอาเรีย=ท้องร่วง (ฉันท้องร่วง) I have a slight fever (ฉันมีไข้นิดหน่อย)
  5. 5. ประโยค สนทนาอังกฤษ ง่ายๆต้องรู้ ไม่รู้ถือว่า ผิด!! What is your name? คุณชื่ออะไร What is your nationality? (ว๊อท อีส ยัว เนชั่นแนลลิที่) คุณสัญชาติอะไร What is your E-mail? อีเมลล์คุณคืออะไร Where are you from? คุณมาจากไหน Where do you come from? คุณมาจากไหน Can you speak Thai? คุณพูดไทยได้ไหม Do you like me? คุณชอบฉันไหมคะ Could you say again please? คุณพูดอีกครั้งหน่อยคะ Do you understand? คุณเข้าใจฉันไหม How much does it cost? ราคาเท่าไหร่ พูดออกเสียง ห้ามอ่านในใจคะ
  6. 6. จบบทที่ 1 แล้วคะ อย่าหักโหม ค่อยๆ เติมภาษาไปวันละนิด เดี๋ยวก็แกร่ง รับประกัน เก่งแน่นอนคะ ถ้า คุณพูดตาม อ่าน ออกเสียงตาม นะคะ เจออกัน บทที่2 ในอีกไม่นาน เกินรอคะ Keep fighting คีฟไฟท์ทิ่ง แปลว่า สู้ๆคะ

