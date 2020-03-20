Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Apollo Tyres India https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/
About Us Apollo Tyres Ltd is an international tyre manufacturer and the leading tyre brand in India. It is built around th...
https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/ Tubeless Car Tyres With the focus, more on safety the new cars and SUVs have preinstall...
https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/ Best Car Tyres Apollo offers the best car tyres. They have made buying tyres much easie...
https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/ Mahindra Car Tyre Size Mahindra car tyre size is generally larger than usual sedan you ...
https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/ Two-Wheeler Tyre Apollo offers a wide variety of two-wheeler tyre based on the grip, th...
https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/ Truck Tyres Tyre choices can affect your fuel efficiency, speed handling and comfort. A...
https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Apollo Tyres in India

3 views

Published on

Read More: https://bit.ly/2U6cRnJ

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Apollo Tyres in India

  1. 1. Apollo Tyres India https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/
  2. 2. About Us Apollo Tyres Ltd is an international tyre manufacturer and the leading tyre brand in India. It is built around the core principles of creating stakeholder value through reliability in its products and dependability in its relationships. The company has a total of six manufacturing units -- 4 in India and 1 each in the Netherlands and Hungary. India’s fifth and 7 th globally, is coming up in Andhra Pradesh. The company markets its products under its two global brands – Apollo and Vredestein, and its products are available in over 100 countries through a vast network of branded, exclusive and multi-product outlets. The product portfolio of the company includes the entire range of passenger car,SUV, MUV, light truck, truck-bus, two-wheeler, agriculture, industrial, specialty, bicycle and off-the-road tyres, and retreading material and tyres. Headquartered in Gurgaon, India, the company has a turnover of US$ 2.3 billion and ranks among the global top 20 tyre makers. Apollo Tyres has been recognised as the ‘Best Company To Work For’both in Asia and Europe in the recent past, and has won several accolades for its HIV-AIDS awareness and prevention initiative for the trucking and allied communities, and for its Waste Management initiatives in the community. Acquired entities: In November 2015, Apollo Tyres acquired Reifencom GmbH, one of the largest tyre distributors in Germany, with both online and offline presence. In May 2009, the company acquired Apollo Vredestein BV (originally Vredestein Banden BV) in the Netherlands, producer of niche high end passenger car and specialty tyres, and with an extensive distribution network across Europe. https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/
  3. 3. https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/ Tubeless Car Tyres With the focus, more on safety the new cars and SUVs have preinstalled tubeless car tyres. However, there has been a shift, and people have started installing Apollo tubeless car tyres in their cars with tube-based tyres. With a tube, the car can wobble at a higher speed. Apollo tubeless car tyres ensure the safety of the riders.
  4. 4. https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/ Best Car Tyres Apollo offers the best car tyres. They have made buying tyres much easier. You can find the right set of tyres by using the "find tyres" option on the official website. You can also find the dealer near you by the "find stores", both operate the same way.
  5. 5. https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/ Mahindra Car Tyre Size Mahindra car tyre size is generally larger than usual sedan you may find on India roads. These cars require a lot of power to accelerate. The right set of tyres ensure they can function more efficiently. Apollo offers a range of tyres for Mahindra cars.
  6. 6. https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/ Two-Wheeler Tyre Apollo offers a wide variety of two-wheeler tyre based on the grip, the weather application, the pattern and the treads. You can find the right fit for you by exploring their "find tyres" option on the official website.
  7. 7. https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/ Truck Tyres Tyre choices can affect your fuel efficiency, speed handling and comfort. Apollo has invested in both safety and comfort; they have a wide portfolio of truck tyres based on the needs of the customers.
  8. 8. https://www.apollotyres.com/en-in/

×