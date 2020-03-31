Respiratory tract infections-PHARM.D

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS BY APOLLOJAMES, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, DEPT. OF PHARMACY PRACTICE, NANDHA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY, ...
RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS Respiratory tract infections refers to any of a number of infectious diseases involving the r...
OTITS MEDIA IS AN INFLAMMATION OF THE MIDDLE EAR
TYPES OF OTITIS MEDIA • Acute otitis media Infection of rapid onset that usually presents with otalgia • Otitis media with...
Etiology • Streptococcus pneumoniae(20% to 35%) • Non typeable Haemophilus influenza(20% to 30%) • Moraxella catarrhalis(2...
RISK FACTORS • Age(Younger) • Allergies • Craniofacial abnormalities • Exposure to environmental smoke or other respirator...
CLINICAL MANIFESTATION • Middle ear infection followed by cold symptoms of runny nose, nasal congestions or cough Signs an...
Diagnosis • Physical examination: a dis-coloured, thickened bulging ear drum, draining middle ear fluid • Pneumatic otosco...
TREATMENT GOALS OF THERAPY • Relieve symptoms(Pain, fever, irritability • Sterilize the middle ear • Prevent complications...
TREATMENT • Non- Pharmacological Surgical insertion of tympanostomy tubes(T Tubes) for recurrent otitis media (If 3 episod...
PHARMACOLOGICAL TREATMENT • Systemic pain relief • Acetaminophen • Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) like ibu...
PHARMACOLOGICAL
MONITORING • Patients should be reassessed 3 days after initial visit • Signs and symptoms of acute otitis media should be...
MONITORING • Effusion during acute otitis media are due to pus but becomes serous fluid as the infection clears. This move...
SINUSITIS • Sinusitis is an inflammation and/or infection of the paranasal sinus mucosa.
ETIOLOGY Community acquired bacterial sinusitis • S.pneumoniae • H. influenzae • S. Pyogenes Nosocomial sinusitis • Seen i...
CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS Signs and symptoms Acute Adults • Nasal discharge/congestion • Maxillary tooth pain, facial or sin...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY  viral respiratory tract infection  mucosal inflammation.  obstruction of the sinus ostia  Mucosal sec...
SUPPORTIVE THERAPY • Nasal decongestant sprays that reduce inflammation by vasoconstriction, such as phenylephrine and oxy...
PHARYNGITIS Acute infection of the oropharynx or Nasopharynx.
ETIOLOGY VIRUSES • rhinovirus (20%), • coronavirus (≥5%), • adenovirus(5%), • herpes simplex (4%), • influenza virus (2%),...
CLINICAL MANIFESTATION(PHARYNGITIS) • Sore throat • Pain on swallowing • Fever • Headache, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal...
MANAGEMENT
LOWER RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS • Inflammation of the air passages within the lungs. • Trachea(windpipe),and the large ...
GENERAL PATHOPHYSIOLOGY  Health care systems, Smoking, microorganisms, etc.,  Impaired defense mechanism  Compromised c...
BRONCHITIS • Inflammatory disease of the bronchi
TYPES OF BRONCHITIS 1. Acute bronchitis(All age group) Acute (i.e. recent onset) bronchitis is an inflammation of the lowe...
ETIOLOGY (BRONCHITIS) • Winter months • Cold, damp climates • Irritants(Air pollution, cigarette smoke) • The common cold ...
CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS (BRONCHITIS) Signs and symptoms • Cough persisting >5 days to weeks • Coryza, sore throat, malaise...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY (BRONCHITIS) • infection of the trachea and bronchi • hyperemic and edematous mucous membranes with an inc...
TREATMENT Acute bronchitis • Aspirin or acetaminophen(650 mg in adults or 10–15 mg/kg per dose in children; maximum daily ...
CHRONIC BRONCHITIS - TREATMENT
BRONCHIOLITIS • Inflammatory disease of the bronchioles • Peak age of onset : 6 months • Male : female :- 2:1 • Occurs mos...
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS (BRONCHIOLITIS) • Prodrome with irritability, restlessness, and mild fever • Cough and coryza • Vomitin...
TREATMENT - BRONCHIOLITIS Mainly supportive • Oxygen inhalation • If tachypneic, limit the oral feeds and use a nasogastri...
PNEUMONIA • Inflammation of the lung parenchyma and is associated with the consolidation of the alveolar spaces
ETIOLOGY NEONATES • GROUP B STREPTOCOCCUS • E.COLI • KLEBSIELLA • STAPH AUREUS INFANTS • PNEUMOCOCCUS • CHLAMYDIA • RSV • ...
TYPES OF PNEUMONIA • Community acquired Pneumonia • Health care associated Pneumonia • Pneumonia in HIV patients • Pneumon...
Clinical manifestation Signs and symptoms • Abrupt onset of fever, chills, dyspnea, and productive cough • Rust-colored sp...
TREATMENT
THE END
  1. 1. RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS BY APOLLOJAMES, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, DEPT. OF PHARMACY PRACTICE, NANDHA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY, ERODE, TAMILNADU
  2. 2. RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS Respiratory tract infections refers to any of a number of infectious diseases involving the respiratory tract . It is classified in to 2 types they are: • UPPER RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS • LOWER RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS
  3. 3. OTITS MEDIA IS AN INFLAMMATION OF THE MIDDLE EAR
  4. 4. TYPES OF OTITIS MEDIA • Acute otitis media Infection of rapid onset that usually presents with otalgia • Otitis media with Effusion(OME) Also known as serous otitis media, secretory otitis media, “Glue ear” • Chronic suppurative otitis media At least 6 month
  5. 5. Etiology • Streptococcus pneumoniae(20% to 35%) • Non typeable Haemophilus influenza(20% to 30%) • Moraxella catarrhalis(20%) • Staphylococcus aureus • Streptococcus pyogenes • Pseudomonas aeruginosa • Viral Etiology(44%)
  6. 6. RISK FACTORS • Age(Younger) • Allergies • Craniofacial abnormalities • Exposure to environmental smoke or other respiratory irritants • Exposure to group day care • Family history of recurrent acute otitis media • Gastroesophageal reflux • Immunodeficiency • No breast feeding • Pacifier use
  7. 7. CLINICAL MANIFESTATION • Middle ear infection followed by cold symptoms of runny nose, nasal congestions or cough Signs and Symptoms • Pain that can be severe • children may be irritable • Tug on the involved ear • Difficulty in sleeping • Fever Physical examination: a discoloured, thickened bulging ear drum, draining middle ear fluid
  8. 8. Diagnosis • Physical examination: a dis-coloured, thickened bulging ear drum, draining middle ear fluid • Pneumatic otoscopy (or)tympanometry demonstrates an immobile ear drum Laboratory tests: Gram stain, culture and sensitivity of draining fluids or aspirated fluid(Tympanocentesis)
  9. 9. TREATMENT GOALS OF THERAPY • Relieve symptoms(Pain, fever, irritability • Sterilize the middle ear • Prevent complications(Mastoiditis, bacteremia, meningitis, auditory problems)
  10. 10. TREATMENT • Non- Pharmacological Surgical insertion of tympanostomy tubes(T Tubes) for recurrent otitis media (If 3 episodes in six month)
  11. 11. PHARMACOLOGICAL TREATMENT • Systemic pain relief • Acetaminophen • Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen • Local pain relief (eardrops) • Amethocaine, Benzocaine, Lidocaine • Decongestants and antihistamines should not be used due to lack of benefit and increased risk of adverse effects • Systemic and Local pain relief can be administered together
  12. 12. PHARMACOLOGICAL
  13. 13. MONITORING • Patients should be reassessed 3 days after initial visit • Signs and symptoms of acute otitis media should be improved • Worsening symptoms Would prompt the initiation of antibiotics if delayed therapy strategy employed • Would prompt change in antibiotic therapy if patient receiving antibiotics • Most children become asymptomatic by day 7 • Effusions in middle ear may persist even after symptom improvement • Hearing loss should warrant immediate reevaluation • Early reexamination of the eardrum while signs and symptoms are improving can be misleading because effusions can persist past symptomatic improvement.
  14. 14. MONITORING • Effusion during acute otitis media are due to pus but becomes serous fluid as the infection clears. This moves the patient from acute otitis media to otitis media with effusion which does not indicate infection of further need of antibiotics • Two weeks after an acute otitis media episode, 60% to 70% of children still have a middle ear effusion—40% at 1 month and 10% to 25% at 3 months. • Immediate reevaluation is appropriate if hearing loss results from persistent middle ear effusions following infection
  15. 15. SINUSITIS • Sinusitis is an inflammation and/or infection of the paranasal sinus mucosa.
  16. 16. ETIOLOGY Community acquired bacterial sinusitis • S.pneumoniae • H. influenzae • S. Pyogenes Nosocomial sinusitis • Seen in critically ill, • mechanically ventilated • S. aureus • M. catarrhalis • Pseudomonas aeruginosa • Serratia marcescens Fungal Species
  17. 17. CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS Signs and symptoms Acute Adults • Nasal discharge/congestion • Maxillary tooth pain, facial or sinus pain that may radiate (unilateral in • particular) as well as deterioration after initial improvement • Severe or persistent (beyond 7 days) signs and symptoms are most likely bacterial and should be treated with antimicrobials Children • Nasal discharge and cough for greater than 10 to 14 days or severe signs and symptoms such as temperature above 39°C (102.2°F) or • Facial swelling or pain are indications for antimicrobial therapy Chronic • Symptoms are similar to acute sinusitis but more nonspecific • Rhinorrhea is associated with acute exacerbations • Chronic unproductive cough, laryngitis, and headache may occur • Chronic/recurrent infections occur three to four times a year and are unresponsive to steam and decongestants
  18. 18. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY  viral respiratory tract infection  mucosal inflammation.  obstruction of the sinus ostia  Mucosal secretions become trapped,  local defenses are impaired,  bacteria from adjacent surfaces begin to proliferate.
  19. 19. SUPPORTIVE THERAPY • Nasal decongestant sprays that reduce inflammation by vasoconstriction, such as phenylephrine and oxymetazoline, are used often in sinusitis. • Use should be limited to the recommended duration of the product to prevent rebound congestion. • Oral decongestants also may aid in nasal/sinus patency. • Irrigation of the nasal cavity with saline and steam inhalation may be used to increase mucosal moisture, and mucolytics (e.g., guaifenesin) may be used to decrease the viscosity of nasal secretions. • Antihistamines should not be used for acute bacterial sinusitis in view of their anticholinergic effects that can dry mucosa and disturb clearance of mucosal secretions. • Second-generation antihistamines may play a role in chronic sinusitis where allergy is a component. • Glucocorticoids intra-nasally may decrease inflammation causing headache, nasal congestion, and facial
  20. 20. PHARYNGITIS Acute infection of the oropharynx or Nasopharynx.
  21. 21. ETIOLOGY VIRUSES • rhinovirus (20%), • coronavirus (≥5%), • adenovirus(5%), • herpes simplex (4%), • influenza virus (2%), • Parainfluenza virus (2%), and • Epstein-Barr virus (<1%) BACTERIA • groups C and G Streptococcus, • Corynebacterium diphtheriae, • Neisseria gonorrhoeae, • Mycoplasma pneumoniae, • Arcanobacterium haemolyticum, • Yersinia enterocolitica, and • Chlamydia pneumoniae.
  22. 22. CLINICAL MANIFESTATION(PHARYNGITIS) • Sore throat • Pain on swallowing • Fever • Headache, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain (especially children) • Erythema/inflammation of the tonsils and pharynx with or without patchy exudates • Enlarged, tender lymph nodes • Red swollen uvula, petechiae on the soft palate, and a scarlatiniform rash • cough, • conjunctivitis, coryza, and diarrhea Laboratory tests • Throat swab and culture or rapid antigen detection testing
  23. 23. MANAGEMENT
  24. 24. LOWER RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS • Inflammation of the air passages within the lungs. • Trachea(windpipe),and the large & small bronchi(airways)within the lungs become inflamed because of the infection. The infections of LRT includes: • BRONCHITIS • BRONCHEOLITIS • PNEUMONIA
  25. 25. GENERAL PATHOPHYSIOLOGY  Health care systems, Smoking, microorganisms, etc.,  Impaired defense mechanism  Compromised ciliary function  Excessive inoculum invades lung parenchyma  Inflammation  Bradykinins, Histamines, Prostaglandins  Increasing capillary permeability  Fluid/ cellular exudation  Edema of mucous membrane  Hyper secretion of mucous  Persistent cough  LRTI
  26. 26. BRONCHITIS • Inflammatory disease of the bronchi
  27. 27. TYPES OF BRONCHITIS 1. Acute bronchitis(All age group) Acute (i.e. recent onset) bronchitis is an inflammation of the lower respiratory passages (bronchi). 2. Chronic bronchitis(Adults) Chronic bronchitis is defined as a cough that occurs every day with sputum production that lasts for at least 3 months, two years in a row.
  28. 28. ETIOLOGY (BRONCHITIS) • Winter months • Cold, damp climates • Irritants(Air pollution, cigarette smoke) • The common cold viruses (rhinovirus and coronavirus) and lower respiratory tract pathogens (influenza virus and adenovirus) • parainfluenza viruses, • Mycoplasma pneumoniae • Chlamydia pneumoniae • Bordetella pertussis(agent responsible for whooping cough) • bacteria, including Streptococcus pneumoniae, • Streptococcus species, • Staphylococcus species, and Haemophilus species
  29. 29. CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS (BRONCHITIS) Signs and symptoms • Cough persisting >5 days to weeks • Coryza, sore throat, malaise, headache • Fever rarely >39°C Physical examination • Rhonchi or coarse, moist, bilateral rales • Purulent sputum in ~50% of patients Chest radiograph • Normal
  30. 30. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY (BRONCHITIS) • infection of the trachea and bronchi • hyperemic and edematous mucous membranes with an increase in • bronchial secretions. • Destruction of respiratory epithelium • range from mild to extensive • affect bronchial mucociliary function. • increase in bronchial secretions, • further impairs mucociliary activity. • increased airway hyperreactivity • DYSPNEA
  31. 31. TREATMENT Acute bronchitis • Aspirin or acetaminophen(650 mg in adults or 10–15 mg/kg per dose in children; maximum daily pediatric dose 60 mg/kg; maximum daily adult dose 4 g) or • ibuprofen (200–800 mg in adults or 10 mg/kg per dose in children; maximum daily pediatric dose 40 mg/kg; maximum daily adult dose 3.2 g) should be administered every 4 to 6 hours. • In combination with antihistamines, sympathomimetics and • antitussives • Hypnotics / sedatives in mild dose • Routine antibiotic use is discouraged • In elderly & immunocompramised patients, fluoroquinolones , • azithromycin, amantadine or rimantadine (for influenza A), • neuraminidase inhibitors e.g., zanamivir and oseltamivir(for both • influenza A & B)
  32. 32. CHRONIC BRONCHITIS - TREATMENT
  33. 33. BRONCHIOLITIS • Inflammatory disease of the bronchioles • Peak age of onset : 6 months • Male : female :- 2:1 • Occurs mostly in winter • Cause : Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Parainfluenza viruses type 3, type 1 and type 2. • Bacteria serve as secondary pathogens in a minority of cases.
  34. 34. SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS (BRONCHIOLITIS) • Prodrome with irritability, restlessness, and mild fever • Cough and coryza • Vomiting, diarrhea, noisy breathing, and increased respiratory rate as symptoms progress • Labored breathing with retractions of the chest wall, nasal flaring, and grunting
  35. 35. TREATMENT - BRONCHIOLITIS Mainly supportive • Oxygen inhalation • If tachypneic, limit the oral feeds and use a nasogastric tube for feeding • Parenteral fluids to limit dehydration • Correct respiratory acidosis and electrolyte imbalance • Bronchodilators for wheeze (nebulized adrenaline) • Mechanical ventilation (severe resp distress or apnoea)
  36. 36. PNEUMONIA • Inflammation of the lung parenchyma and is associated with the consolidation of the alveolar spaces
  37. 37. ETIOLOGY NEONATES • GROUP B STREPTOCOCCUS • E.COLI • KLEBSIELLA • STAPH AUREUS INFANTS • PNEUMOCOCCUS • CHLAMYDIA • RSV • H.INFLUENZA TYPE b CHILDREN 1 TO 5 YRS • RESPIRATORY VIRUSES • PNEUMOCOCCUS • H.INFLUENZA TYPE b • C.TRACHOMATIS • M.PNEUMONIAE • S.AUREUS • GP A STREPTOCOCCUS CHILDREN 5 TO 18 YRS • Mycoplasma PNEUMONIAE • PNEUMOCOCCUS • Chlamydophila .PNEUMONIAE • H.INFLUENZA TYPE b
  38. 38. TYPES OF PNEUMONIA • Community acquired Pneumonia • Health care associated Pneumonia • Pneumonia in HIV patients • Pneumonia in neutropenic host • Hospital acquired Pneumonia / Nosocomial Pneumonia • Ventilator associated Pneumonia • Atypical Pneumonia/ Nonbacterial Pneumonia • Legionella Pneumophila • Mycoplasma Pneumonia • Chlamydophila Pneumonia • Viral Pneumonia • Tuberculosis • Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome(SARS) • H1 N1 influenza (swine flu) • Avian influenza (bird flu)
  39. 39. Clinical manifestation Signs and symptoms • Abrupt onset of fever, chills, dyspnea, and productive cough • Rust-colored sputum or hemoptysis • Pleuritic chest pain Physical examination • Tachypnea and tachycardia • Dullness to percussion • Increased tactile fremitus, whisper pectoriloquy, and egophony • Chest wall retractions and grunting respirations • Diminished breath sounds over affected area • Inspiratory crackles during lung expansion Chest radiograph • Dense lobar or segmental infiltrate Laboratory tests • Leukocytosis with predominance of polymorphonuclear cells • Low oxygen saturation on arterial blood gas or pulse oximetry
  40. 40. TREATMENT
  41. 41. THE END

