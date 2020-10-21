Successfully reported this slideshow.
Internet to every Bhutanese household • Affordable • Useable • Sustainable
International Connectivity • Challenges • Geography & geopolitics • No regional hubs within 20-30ms radius • Closest is SG...
Domestic Backbone • Consolidated fiber (OPGW/ADSS) backbone • 1-pair/licensed operator • Q2# Reliability & Redundancy? • T...
Last mile access • Each to their own J • Mobile broadband: • ~20/5Mbps (4G) • Blackspots? • Rural places? 3G/2G? • Q3# Inc...
Localization • Popular CDN caches • Google, Facebook, Akamai, Cloudflare • Efficiency • ~75-80% • Bhutan IX • Domestic tra...
Available services • Business user(s) • Leased Line: • No data cap • 1:1 contention • ~Nu.1,000/Mbps ($20/Mbps) • Q5# qual...
Rethinking the last mile • Q7# Not for profit, wholesale, shared last mile? • Shared fiber (to home) • Shared RAN for mobi...
btNOG 7: Internet to every Bhutanese household

APNIC Training Delivery Manager, Tashi Phuntsho, moderated a panel session on Internet affordability and usability in Bhutan at btNOG 7, held online on 16 October 2020.

btNOG 7: Internet to every Bhutanese household

  1. 1. Internet to every Bhutanese household • Affordable • Useable • Sustainable
  2. 2. International Connectivity • Challenges • Geography & geopolitics • No regional hubs within 20-30ms radius • Closest is SG (~80ms) • Transit providers at the border towns? • Assumed capacity • (2x10Gs) + (3x10Gs) + (2x1Gs) • Utilization • ~30-40% peak • Q1# Use (monetize) the full capacity?
  3. 3. Domestic Backbone • Consolidated fiber (OPGW/ADSS) backbone • 1-pair/licensed operator • Q2# Reliability & Redundancy? • Transmission • DWDM • 10/40/100G?
  4. 4. Last mile access • Each to their own J • Mobile broadband: • ~20/5Mbps (4G) • Blackspots? • Rural places? 3G/2G? • Q3# Incentives for remediation? • Fixed broadband: • ~2Mbps? • FTTx?/ADSL? “The government will support in establishing backbone infrastructure and rolling out services to areas which are not commercially viable.” – Bhutan Telecommunications & Broadband Policy, 2014 “For the purpose of this Policy, entry level broadband will mean a minimum download speed of 512 kilobits per second (kbps).” – Bhutan Telecommunications & Broadband Policy, 2014
  5. 5. Localization • Popular CDN caches • Google, Facebook, Akamai, Cloudflare • Efficiency • ~75-80% • Bhutan IX • Domestic traffic stays local • Q4# Do the benefits spill down to the users – cost?
  6. 6. Available services • Business user(s) • Leased Line: • No data cap • 1:1 contention • ~Nu.1,000/Mbps ($20/Mbps) • Q5# quality/reliability, ease/time of provisioning, and cost? • Home user(s) • Data capped & contended • Fixed Broadband • Prepaid: ~Nu.400/8GB • Postpaid:~Nu.500/10GB • Mobile broadband ~ 4G • Prepaid/postpaid: ~Nu.500/8GB • Q6# data cap VS ?? • % of average income ~ 3-4%?
  7. 7. Rethinking the last mile • Q7# Not for profit, wholesale, shared last mile? • Shared fiber (to home) • Shared RAN for mobile? • Open access & reasonable commercial terms • The wholesale operator SHOULD NOT provide retail services • How to – NZ’s UFB (Chorus) & RBI • How not to – AU’s NBN Bhutan Telecommunications & Broadband Policy, 2014 (Strategic Action Plan): • 1.2 Facilitate Local Loop unbundling • 1.5 Examine and determine the feasibility of improving broadband and other service delivery and take-up in Bhutan through the following additional licensing initiatives: • Mobile network operator licence; • MVNO license(s), and/or • Reseller/other service-based licenses. • IDD/ISP

