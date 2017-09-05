THE NEW URBAN AGENDA Unlocking the Transformative Power of Cities
Around 520,000 vehicles traverse EDSA every day. But its carrying capacity is only 160,000 (MMDA, 2015). Worsening traffic
Flooding and pollution
Informal settlements Total no. of informal settler families (ISFs) in the country is at 1.5 million and almost 600,000 of ...
Metro Manila: From “Pearl of the Orient” to “worst city” in SEA
2nd riskiest ‘city’ to natural disasters (Swiss Re, 2014) 4th most vulnerable city to disasters (5th Natural Hazards Risk ...
We need game-changing solutions.
Housing is a basic human right. Sustainable urban development is a national imperative.
But 25 years since UDHA… homelessness remains pervasive informal settlements continue to multiply our housing programs lag...
The housing backlog from previous years stand at staggering 2 million housing units. By 2022, as our population grows and ...
Problems in resettlement sites Resettlement sites lack access to basic utilities, social services and livelihood opportuni...
May 27, 2015 – April 4, 2016 National Housing Summit
Affordable, resilient, in- city housing for informal settlers and middle- income families.
Unlock government lands to drive down cost of housing. The government, including local government units, own 3,419 hectare...
Balanced(development(and(urban(planning Promote sustainable urban planning.
Decongest Manila. Decentralize development.
We need a strong governance structure to make this happen. Create a Department on Human Settlements.
We need robust partnership between the government, people’s organizations and the private sector.
Together, let us transform cities, transform lives.
Maraming salamat po! @RepAlbeeBenitez albeebenitez.ph
New Urban Agenda

  1. 1. THE NEW URBAN AGENDA Unlocking the Transformative Power of Cities
  2. 2. Around 520,000 vehicles traverse EDSA every day. But its carrying capacity is only 160,000 (MMDA, 2015). Worsening traffic
  3. 3. Flooding and pollution
  4. 4. Informal settlements Total no. of informal settler families (ISFs) in the country is at 1.5 million and almost 600,000 of which are located in Metro Manila.
  5. 5. Metro Manila: From “Pearl of the Orient” to “worst city” in SEA
  6. 6. 2nd riskiest ‘city’ to natural disasters (Swiss Re, 2014) 4th most vulnerable city to disasters (5th Natural Hazards Risk Atlas, 2015)
  7. 7. We need game-changing solutions.
  8. 8. Housing is a basic human right. Sustainable urban development is a national imperative.
  9. 9. But 25 years since UDHA… homelessness remains pervasive informal settlements continue to multiply our housing programs lag behind targets the poor’s vulnerability aggravated
  10. 10. The housing backlog from previous years stand at staggering 2 million housing units. By 2022, as our population grows and new families form, the total housing needs will balloon to close to 6.8 million housing units.
  11. 11. Problems in resettlement sites Resettlement sites lack access to basic utilities, social services and livelihood opportunities.
  12. 12. May 27, 2015 – April 4, 2016 National Housing Summit
  13. 13. Affordable, resilient, in- city housing for informal settlers and middle- income families.
  14. 14. Unlock government lands to drive down cost of housing. The government, including local government units, own 3,419 hectares of land in Metro Manila.
  15. 15. Balanced(development(and(urban(planning Promote sustainable urban planning.
  16. 16. Decongest Manila. Decentralize development.
  17. 17. We need a strong governance structure to make this happen. Create a Department on Human Settlements.
  18. 18. We need robust partnership between the government, people’s organizations and the private sector.
  19. 19. Together, let us transform cities, transform lives.
  20. 20. Maraming salamat po! @RepAlbeeBenitez albeebenitez.ph

